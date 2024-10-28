Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2024 predicts fortune in real estate

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Take up challenges Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2024. Financially you are strong today and your health will also be in good condition.

Do not succumb to pressure at the office. Be sincere in the love affair and ensure you spare time for the partner. Handle wealth carefully for a safe tomorrow.

Shower affection on the lover and devote more time to the relationship. Take up new tasks that will help prove the professional mettle. Financially you are strong today and your health will also be in good condition.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Avoid hurting the emotions of the lover. Spend more time together and appreciate the efforts of your partner in making your life vibrant. The second part of the day is good to present a gift. A night drive is a great way to end the day. You should not impose your thoughts on the other person and instead must give the freedom to think and act today. For married people, this is also a good time to conceive. As female Libras may conceive today, single girls must be careful while spending time with their lovers.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Avoid confrontations at the workplace and ensure your relationship with your coworkers is good. No office politics will help you today and instead, you will be in an embarrassing situation. Impress the clients with your communication skills. Those who are into sales and marketing will travel today. Those who are in the senior position should take the team along with this work out in crucial projects. New responsibilities will keep you busy throughout the day.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in but there will be issues in expenditure. You should be careful to have a tab on the expenses. Some Libras will buy electronic appliances while a few will also try the fortune in real estate. Today is a good time to invest and you can consider even speculative business. You are going to see the results of your hard work.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Fortunately, your health will be perfect, free from all major ailments today but note that minor issues related to legs and eyes, such as joint pain may happen but they are not serious. It is good to avoid spicy and oily stuff as some people may develop minor issues. Female Libras may complain about stress and migraine and children may have minor cuts while playing.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)