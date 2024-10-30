Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 30, 2024 predicts opportunities in foreign universities

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 30, 2024 04:06 AM IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 30, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Continue the disciplined financial life today.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are efficient in overcoming hurdles

Both the love life and professional one will witness challenges but you will overcome them. Continue the disciplined financial life today.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 30, 2024: Wealth will come in and your priority needs to be to save for the rainy day.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 30, 2024: Wealth will come in and your priority needs to be to save for the rainy day.

Keep the love life free from troubles today. Handle the official pressure smartly to give the best results. Handle wealth smartly and prefer safe investments. Health is also positive today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Do not assume things and instead look for moments to keep the lover happy. Some lovers will be unrealistic in assumptions but you need to diplomatically tackle this situation. Spend more time together but avoid digging into the past. Be sensible while handling crucial topics in the love affair. If you are planning to get married sooner, things look brighter for you. Shower affection and care on the lover and accept it back. You may also see an old affair coming back to life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be expressive at team meetings and present your ideas without apprehension. Freelancers will have multiple options to display their proficiency. Some students will also receive admit cards from foreign universities. Businessmen may come out with new concepts that may bring success. You may also go ahead with the launching of new ideas today. Minor licensing issues may develop trouble today and it is vital to troubleshoot this crisis before the day ends.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and your priority needs to be to save for the rainy day. Some Libras will win a legal battle over property and a few female natives will also settle financial disputes with siblings. Today, you will see a festival or celebration coming at home and would also need to contribute generously. You may also receive pending dues and also may be able to repay a bank loan today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with mild exercise. You may walk for some time or even do running that will rev up the day. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines. You should also avoid lifting heavy objects above the head. Athletes may develop minor injuries but these won’t be serious. It is good to avoid adventure sports, especially mountain biking in the second half of the day.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //