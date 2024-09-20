Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Sept 20, 2024 predicts prosperity arriving soon

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 20, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for September 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, attitude is your strength

Capture the best moments of love life and spend more time together. Give the best at work and this will lead to promotion. Prosperity also exists in your life.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 20, 2024: As prosperity knocks on the door, go for smart investments that will bring in profits in the future.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 20, 2024: As prosperity knocks on the door, go for smart investments that will bring in profits in the future.

Shower love in the relationship and explore new aspects of romance which will strengthen the bonding. Professional life will be productive. You are good in terms of health. As prosperity knocks on the door, go for smart investments that will bring in profits in the future.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

There can be turbulence in the relationship. Do not leave issues unchecked as this may lead to more troubles in the later part of the day. Some Libras will be happy to resolve the old disputes. Discuss openly to resolve the issues and have a good time in the second half. Some fortunate single females can expect a new relationship to commence today. Long-distance communication requires constant communication and those love affairs that lack fun and emotions will not survive today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

You will see minor issues in your professional life. The productivity may not be as per the expectation as this can also invite the ire of the seniors. Be careful while giving opinions at team meetings. If you are new in an office, keep controversies away. Those who have interviews lined up today will be successful in receiving an offer letter. Maintain a harmonious relationship with the partner and do not jump into making business decisions.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

No financial issue will trouble you today. As wealth will come in from different sources, you are good to make diligent investments in stock, trade, and speculative business. Ensure you handle wealth proficiently. Some smart financial decisions will benefit in the long run. You may inherit an ancestral property or will even win a legal battle over property today. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters which will also help in expanding the trade to new territories.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You will find relief from major ailments today. You are good to plan a vacation but ensure you carry all medicines as prescribed by the doctor. Drink plenty of water to radiate the skin. Some children will develop bruises while playing but these won’t be serious. You should also follow a healthy lifestyle.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On