Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Sept 20, 2024 predicts prosperity arriving soon

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, attitude is your strength Capture the best moments of love life and spend more time together. Give the best at work and this will lead to promotion. Prosperity also exists in your life. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 20, 2024: As prosperity knocks on the door, go for smart investments that will bring in profits in the future.

Shower love in the relationship and explore new aspects of romance which will strengthen the bonding. Professional life will be productive. You are good in terms of health. As prosperity knocks on the door, go for smart investments that will bring in profits in the future.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

There can be turbulence in the relationship. Do not leave issues unchecked as this may lead to more troubles in the later part of the day. Some Libras will be happy to resolve the old disputes. Discuss openly to resolve the issues and have a good time in the second half. Some fortunate single females can expect a new relationship to commence today. Long-distance communication requires constant communication and those love affairs that lack fun and emotions will not survive today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

You will see minor issues in your professional life. The productivity may not be as per the expectation as this can also invite the ire of the seniors. Be careful while giving opinions at team meetings. If you are new in an office, keep controversies away. Those who have interviews lined up today will be successful in receiving an offer letter. Maintain a harmonious relationship with the partner and do not jump into making business decisions.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

No financial issue will trouble you today. As wealth will come in from different sources, you are good to make diligent investments in stock, trade, and speculative business. Ensure you handle wealth proficiently. Some smart financial decisions will benefit in the long run. You may inherit an ancestral property or will even win a legal battle over property today. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters which will also help in expanding the trade to new territories.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You will find relief from major ailments today. You are good to plan a vacation but ensure you carry all medicines as prescribed by the doctor. Drink plenty of water to radiate the skin. Some children will develop bruises while playing but these won’t be serious. You should also follow a healthy lifestyle.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)