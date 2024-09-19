Menu Explore
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 19 2024 predicts revenue in business

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 19, 2024 01:02 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for September 19, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be a caring lover and meet the expectations of your partner

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, never leave chances today

Look for vibrant moments in the relationship and consider the opportunities at the office to prove your professional mettle. Minor monetary issues exist today.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 19, 2024: Minor monetary issues exist today.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 19, 2024: Minor monetary issues exist today.

Be a caring lover and meet the expectations of your partner. Consider every opportunity at work to prove your diligence. Be careful about the financial expenditures. Your health is also normal.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Avoid unpleasant conversations and try to keep your partner comfortable. Be sensitive to your partner’s feelings and do not hurt the emotions. Some Libras will be sensitive and may also look for options to come out of the love affair. It is good to avoid raising the voice even while having disagreements. You may discuss the future and also introduce the lover to the family. Some female Libras will also receive proposals in the first half of the day. Married females may conceive today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

No major professional challenge will happen today and this ensures you accomplish all assigned tasks without much difficulty. Avoid controversies at the workplace today and your focus needs to be a job. You may put down the paper today as new job opportunities will knock on the door in the second part of the day. You may also clear examinations or interviews today. Businessmen will sign new partnership deals which would bring in good profits today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues will be there and it is wise to have control over spending. Do not shop for luxury items and be cautious while assisting someone on the financial front. Some Libras will have troubles within the family over property today. You may also spend money on charity today, especially in the second half. While dealing with properties and investments, you must maintain patience.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Handle all health-related issues with confidence. Do not take office tasks home and spend time with the family. You may have pain in your joints. Some females will complain about digestion issues while oral health issues, viral fever, skin infection, and sore throat will also be common among Libras. Pregnant females must avoid riding a two-wheeler. Seniors having sleep-related issues must opt for traditional methods.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

