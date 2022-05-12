Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 12, 2022

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your health may benefit from a happy mental attitude. This may keep you energised. It is likely to have a direct impact on your professional life. However, delay on your part might convert a good situation into a bad one. Your past efforts may gain you social acknowledgment. Financial planning done well previously is likely to help you enjoy the comforts of life. It is likely that family life may be happy. In the company of elders, you are likely to gain life lessons. Your love life may take an unexpected turn for the better. Some of you may be thinking about starting a family with your partner. Rough weather or unexpected changes when travelling are likely to put a damper on your spirits. Do not undertake a journey without considering all pros and cons. Property transactions can be lucrative. Students are likely to perform up to the mark.

Libra Finance Today

On the economic front, now is a good time to expand. There’s a chance you’ll be able to pay off your old debts. You are likely to get additional income from a property, which could result in significant profits.

Libra Family Today

On the domestic front, spending more time with loved ones is likely to elevate their mood. A family get-together may be advantageous as it allows you to fortify your interpersonal interactions. Children may revel in the fun.

Libra Career Today

On the professional front, the day foreshadows a period of uncertainty. You may be unable to meet your targets before deadline. Seek support from subordinates. You need to pull up your socks and work to rectify the situation.

Libra Health Today

In terms of health, you are likely to be in good emotional and physical shape. This could manifest itself in your routine. To stay fit, you are likely to participate in sports. In the long run, yoga may also be beneficial.

Libra Love Life Today

On the romantic front, the young and fancy-free may find themselves in an interesting relationship. It is likely to become stronger if you take nurture it well. Married couples may get to enjoy peace and quiet and intimacy.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

