Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 12, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A loss making scheme may have to be stopped immediately. An exercise regime will ensure fitness. You may be kept busy the whole day on the professional front without any tangible outcome. Family will be most supportive, when it actually matters for you. Trip to a vacation by road will prove most exciting. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or a plot.

Love Focus: You may get a chance to spend some time with the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Timely and correct decision will help you in saving a lot of money. Eating right and maintaining an active life will be your mantra to keeping fit and healthy. Chartered accountants, architects and lawyers may find the day hectic. An entertaining time is foreseen on the family front. An outing is likely to prove expensive, but enjoyable. Some of you may become proud possessors of property soon by paying the final amount.

Love Focus: You are likely to express your feelings to someone you have a soft corner for.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Repayment of a loan can prove difficult, but you will find a way around it. Your fitness routine can take a beating due to sheer lethargy. You will be able to take your professional rivals head on. You can expect to have fun time at home all by yourself. Plan your vacation well to remain within the budget. This is a good time to invest in property.

Love Focus: Misunderstanding threatens to spoil your plans on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A promotion or an increment is on the cards for some. Some of you may need the help of a financial expert for proper investments. Bad eating habits may affect your health. A family member will encourage you to participate in something that can enhance your stature. Some of you may have to proceed on an official trip on a short notice. Those awaiting an important result can expect it to be positive.

Love Focus: Today, lover may just not show any interest in you, so give your partner space!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby pink

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Don’t trust anyone with your money as loss is foreseen. You will need to be more conscious regarding your health. Those looking for suitable employment may need to resort to networking. Some of you may seek the chance of introducing the one they love to the family. Religious minded can go on a spiritually elevating journey. You are likely to excel in whatever you are involved in.

Love Focus: You can fall for a person of your dreams, but remember love is a two-way process.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are likely to find things moving favorably on the professional front. Those thinking of a new venture will need to get stabilised on the financial front. Fitness freaks are likely to reap rich benefits with a new workout regimen. Whatever you had planned for on the family front may not go as per your wish. Choose your mode of conveyance carefully for a safe journey. Help the needy to earn goodwill.

Love Focus: Lovers are likely to let their hair down and have fun.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A conscious effort on your part will help boost earning. Your fitness mantra will ensure total fitness. You will have to take initiative at work to see a project through. Guests are likely to brighten up the home front. A new house or apartment is likely to be acquired by some. A personal problem can make some turn to spirituality.

Love Focus: An exotic outing is in store for those in love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A financial transaction promises good returns. You will need to adopt a healthy balance of exercise and diet to keep fit. Your professionalism is likely to be praised at work. Some confusion on the family front may rattle you, but will get resolved on its own. Take all actions to make a long distance journey comfortable. 2You are likely to help a close friend in getting out of a tight situation.

Love Focus: Lover may be at his or her complaining best.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will be able to raise finances for buying something big. Extend a helping hand to someone is possible on the fitness front. Professional front is likely to remain satisfactory. A family event may keep you entertained. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. Good preparation will be needed by students to achieve their aim.

Love Focus: Turn on your charm on the romantic front and rejoice!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A new car or a major item is likely to give you a sense of fulfillment. You are likely to become health conscious and take up an exercise routine. You may be called upon to handle extra workload at work. Some of you are likely to meet family after a long separation. A friend or a relative may invite you on a vacation. This is a good day to buy property. Expect a most happening social life.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions may not be readily reciprocated, but persistence will pay!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Financially you are likely to remain well off. You are likely to ensure good health by maintain your routine. Good profits are in store for those working on a commission basis. Someone in the family is likely to raise your prestige. Those undertaking a long journey will find the going smooth. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal.

Love Focus: Young couples must cater to each other’s mood to avoid marital turbulence.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Professionally, your ideas will be much appreciated. Some wise investments may be required to make you financially secure. An improved lifestyle will prove a boon to those getting out of shape. You may be required to meet the demand of a family youngster. Much travelling is envisaged, but it will help you achieve what your aims. A change of scene will do you good.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be met soon.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON