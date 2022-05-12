Capricorn Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 12, 2022

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your health may stay in excellent form. You may be able to fully appreciate its advantages. Your well-planned finances are also likely to assist you in increasing your current spending. Some of you may be tired of daily routine. On a professional level, this may not bode well for you. There could be unanticipated effects. In times of need, your family members may rally around you and become your rock. Do not disappoint them. Minor setbacks in your life may cause a rift in your love relationship. Persuade your partner to see things from your point of view. This could help you maintain your connection. Your passions are likely to be reignited on a weekend break. A journey with your loved ones may also help you relax and de-stress. In matters of property and real estate, lucrative bargains are likely to come your way. Students may achieve good grades and outperform their peers.

Capricorn Finance Today

On the financial front, a recently-purchased home may provide you with monetary rewards. A new business initiative is likely to take off soon. Traveling abroad may help you in extending your trade horizons.

Capricorn Family Today

On the domestic front, today is a happy day. Everyone’s mood is likely to be lifted by a marriage proposal for an eligible sibling. There may be celebrations at home. Your loved ones are likely to participate enthusiastically.

Capricorn Career Today

On the professional front, the day appears to be fairly demanding. You may be unable to take on additional obligations assigned by superiors. Some of you may consider changing jobs. However, it may not be the best time to do so.

Capricorn Health Today

A healthy lifestyle is likely to be your success motto. A daily Zumba class may bring constructive changes in your life. Maintaining a positive outlook on life and including yoga into your routine may help you stay in shape.

Capricorn Love Life Today

On the romantic front, do not take your relationship for granted. Give your partner time to know you and understand your needs better. To spice up your love life, you may need to revive your interests and plan an exciting evening.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

