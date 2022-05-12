Virgo Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 12, 2022

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your good health and a positive attitude may enable you to overcome hurdles. This may directly impact your work. As a result of your improved mood, your professional life is likely to prosper. Your financial status, on the other hand, may be concerning. Limiting your expenses may be the secret to saving money. Your family members may be irritated as a result of your irresponsible spending. To maintain a joyful domestic atmosphere, you may have to pay attention to their demands as well. Your romantic life is likely to turn out well. Spending time with your partner may allow you to gain a deeper understanding of them. Before embarking on a vacation to a foreign country, be sure to do your homework. Keep your property deals for another day as legal issues may have a negative impact on them. Students may make their families happy with their academic achievements.

Virgo Finance Today

Your financial front may be a bit shaky today. You may have to take out a loan to purchase your dream home. You are likely to be cash-strapped for a while. A lucrative business opportunity may be able to help you overcome this time.

Virgo Family Today

On the domestic front, you may have a difficult day. Health of a family elder may become a source of concern. Misunderstandings may have the potential to disrupt the peace at home. Make attempts to get things back to normal.

Virgo Career Today

On the job front, you may enrol in an advanced training course to improve your skills. You are likely to obtain widespread appreciation for your work. Fresh knowledge in the field may also help you in getting a raise.

Virgo Health Today

On the health front, you may feel happy and cheerful. A healthy mind and body are likely to help you stay energised and fit through the day. Stress may be relieved through dietary changes, physical activity, and meditation.

Virgo Love Life Today

Your romantic relationship is likely to improve. You and your partner may choose to look past each other’s flaws and shortcomings. Mutual understanding and intimacy may be on the rise, bringing you closer together.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

