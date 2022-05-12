Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 12, 2022
Leo Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 12, 2022

  • Dear Leo, your daily astrological predictions for May 12, 2022 suggests, you might have to put in more efforts to bring your loved ones closer together.
Published on May 12, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul23-Aug23) 

Your health is expected to remain satisfactory. This, however, may not prevent you from pursuing happiness and peace of mind. Managing your funds may become a Herculean task. To achieve favourable results and increased revenues, you may require expert advice. It is possible that your professional life may be a bit difficult. However, your knowledge and command over the subject are likely to aid you in sailing through. You might have to put in more efforts to bring your loved ones closer together. Arguments may not be beneficial to the cause. Spending time with your significant other may increase the warmth and intimacy in your relationship. A weekend getaway with your partner or friends is likely to lift your spirits. Handling of issues concerning a heritage property may necessitate caution. Haste can lead to waste. With their complete focus on academics, students are likely to pass successfully. 

Leo Finance Today 

On the financial front, things appear to be a bit dismal right now. You may find it difficult to strike a balance between income and expenses. A second source of income could result in small profits. Business may be stagnating. 

Leo Family Today 

On the home front, the day might be a bit of a roller coaster. Situations appear to be volatile. Conflicts and squabbles among family members over trivial matters may be common. You need to de-escalate the heated situation. 

Leo Career Today 

At work, you may need to work longer hours to meet your deadlines. You may have mental distress as a result of this. Maintaining a friendly relationship with seniors is likely to help you succeed professionally. 

Leo Health Today 

On the health front, a new fitness training program may have a favourable impact on your wellbeing. Minor aches and pains may take longer to heal. A healthy routine is likely to improve your core and keep you happy. 

Leo Love Life Today 

It is likely that you and your partner may have misunderstandings over little issues. Share them with each other to enjoy the blissful relationship. This may deepen your bond and help it stay on for longer. 

Lucky Number:

Lucky Colour: Lavender 

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac horoscope leo daily horoscope horoscope today + 4 more
sun signs astrology zodiac horoscope leo daily horoscope horoscope today + 3 more
Thursday, May 12, 2022
