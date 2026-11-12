Libra Horoscope Today, November 12, 2026: Your own efforts and family support may help you move forward

You may feel tense and restless as the work piles up today. Your younger sibling's support will increase your confidence, giving you a firmer footing when a task feels demanding. A courageous decision might lead you toward harder work, so the day will feel active even when progress comes in small stages. The Moon begins the day in Scorpio in your second house, bringing family talk and spending into focus, then moves around midday into Sagittarius in your third house, helping initiative, calls, and short trips go well. A conversation that starts with a household concern will give way to questions about what you can do next. Watch impatience when several duties demand attention together. The useful change in your mood will come through taking part and staying engaged with the task before you.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
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Relations with your spouse will be normal, with everyday conversation carrying more weight than grand expressions of affection. Household choices will give you something concrete to discuss, and familiar companionship will remain part of the day. Your sibling's encouragement will also have an emotional effect: you will feel more capable after that exchange. Children will do well and may get the results they want. Their progress will bring a welcome change of subject when work has occupied too much of your attention. Family life will have its ordinary rhythm, leaving space for both your responsibilities and the people who matter to you.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
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The day favors effort that you can direct yourself. A bold decision might bring a more demanding assignment or make an existing task feel larger, and your confidence will grow as you work through its practical demands. The Sun in Libra, your first house, is debilitated and puts authority, seniors, and self-respect in focus. You will think about how you present your work and how much weight to give a senior's opinion. An ordinary discussion with the boss will feel personally important. For students, the day favors initiative and asking the question that has held up progress. Children's studies have a positive indication, including the possibility of a desired result. Calm persistence will serve you well through the busiest stretch.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
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Earnings will depend solely on your efforts, making the connection between work and income especially clear today. Household spending will come up in conversation early, and you will want to know how it fits alongside what you are earning. Ketu in Leo, your eleventh house, brings detachment from gains and social approval, so the excitement around someone else's income or connections will feel less compelling. Your own contribution will hold your attention. The financial emphasis stays practical: what you put into the day will determine what it can return. A call or short trip can form part of that effort, especially after midday.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
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Earnings will depend solely on your efforts, making the connection between work and income especially clear today. Household spending will come up in conversation early, and you will want to know how it fits alongside what you are earning. Ketu in Leo, your eleventh house, brings detachment from gains and social approval, so the excitement around someone else's income or connections will feel less compelling. Your own contribution will hold your attention. The financial emphasis stays practical: what you put into the day will determine what it can return. A call or short trip can form part of that effort, especially after midday.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
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Your sense of strain may rise with the amount of work, and restlessness will make a crowded schedule feel even fuller. The shift toward useful activity later in the day will give that restless energy a clearer direction. A supportive family conversation will lift your confidence, even while the duties themselves remain. You will feel more settled when the next task is clear and manageable. The day's emotional rhythm moves from concern about home matters toward a stronger wish to act for yourself.
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Tip for the Day: Keep your pace steady when confidence returns and the workload grows again.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com