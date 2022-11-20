Libra Horoscope Today, November 20, 2022: Be committed to the health

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

After a time of upheaval, Libra natives can look forward to a period of relative calm in their personal and professional lives. You can improve your career prospects by attending a seminar today, as doing so may help you speak with more authority and confidence. The up-and-coming business owners may strengthen their positions and broaden their horizons. The newlyweds may have a pleasant home life and get along well with their in-laws and offspring. The folks are likely to be against your solo trip, but you can win them over with a reasonable compromise. Don't risk your reputation by getting involved with the contested property. It could also prevent your funds from flowing. It's possible that you might finally get to take that pilgrimage to a sacred site, and if it does, you'll find great meaning in the experience. It has the potential to bring peace and joy into your existence. Libra natives are likely to win any business or property dispute they bring before the law.

Libra Finance Today

Do not be swayed by new ideas, even if they seem like surefire ways to make money quickly. Although legal issues may arise, ultimately, Libra natives' overseas investment is likely to be fruitful. Putting their money where the returns were low initially can finally pay off for Libra natives.

Libra Family Today

It's possible that domestic and family routines may continue to be slightly disrupted. Minor disagreements are possible for newlywed Libras, but they can be settled with empathy and consideration. Distant relatives' meddling in family matters has the potential to become annoying.

Libra Career Today

If the project is located overseas, senior Libra natives are likely to be given full autonomy over the endeavour. To succeed, you must make work a top priority. Try your best to finish work in advance of deadlines and stick to them. It will look good on your professional record if you complete your tasks on time.

Libra Health Today

If you want to see results from your exercise regimen, you need to stick to it for a longer duration. You must be cautious and not stray too far from the trail. Maintain your commitment to your exercise routine. The body you've always wanted would be yours soon enough.

Libra Love Life Today

Any difficulties that may arise in a marriage due to incompatibility between the spouses can be worked out, and the couple can move forward to a happy and fulfilling life together. Libras hoping for a long-awaited romantic confirmation might get it today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON