Libra (Sept 24 – Oct 23)
Daily Prediction says,
A colleague’s demand will add to your schedule, and steady effort will see you through it. The day has a capable, purposeful feel, with success in education highlighted and professional duties looking manageable. The Moon in Pisces in your sixth house all day brings work and routine into focus, making your willingness to stay with a task especially useful. You will feel more cheerful as the day takes shape and your usual rhythm returns. A social or family function may also find a place in the diary. That invitation would give a busy day a welcome change of scene, with ordinary conversation taking your mind away from the next job waiting at work.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
A family occasion may give you time with people whose company you enjoy. The mood will be lively, and you will have more enthusiasm for joining a conversation or taking part in what is happening around you. Mars in Leo, your eleventh house, adds drive to your social life, alongside some heat in exchanges with friends. Watch a short temper when someone’s suggestion interrupts your plans. In a close relationship, your working day will be a natural subject of conversation. Sharing its small successes will feel satisfying, particularly when you have been carrying a full schedule and finally have time to talk.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Success in education is the clearest promise today. A student working towards an academic target is likely to find the day productive, with greater confidence in the material already being studied. The satisfaction will come from seeing effort take a useful shape. Professionals in service will work with confidence and efficiency, bringing a dependable pace to duties that require sustained attention. Retrograde Saturn in Pisces, your sixth house, is strong here: it rewards persistence, puts routines in order and helps you handle competition calmly. Its practical benefit will show in your ability to return to a demanding task and keep the work moving. Businesspeople may undertake a long journey to expand their business, so commercial ambitions may involve looking beyond the usual area. Sportspersons have a chance of recognition or an award. The day favors a composed performance, with your preparation carrying more weight than the excitement surrounding the contest.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Business expansion may involve travel, making the cost of reaching a wider market a relevant consideration. This is a day when money questions will sit close to the work that earns it. Confidence in your professional ability will be strong, though the source of financial progress remains the business or service you provide. A possible family function may also bring a spending decision into the conversation. You will be interested in how that commitment fits around your existing plans. Give a proposed business journey a clear purpose before committing money to it. The strongest financial theme is productive activity and the opportunities it may support.
Libra Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Business expansion may involve travel, making the cost of reaching a wider market a relevant consideration. This is a day when money questions will sit close to the work that earns it. Confidence in your professional ability will be strong, though the source of financial progress remains the business or service you provide. A possible family function may also bring a spending decision into the conversation. You will be interested in how that commitment fits around your existing plans. Give a proposed business journey a clear purpose before committing money to it. The strongest financial theme is productive activity and the opportunities it may support.
Libra Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Good health is indicated, bringing joy and enthusiasm to the day. You are likely to feel ready for your responsibilities and still have interest left for company afterwards. Familiar routines will support that sense of being able to cope. Even when the schedule is busy, completing useful work will feel satisfying. A comfortable daily rhythm will suit you, especially as the demands of work share space with a possible social engagement.
Tip for the Day: Finish the demanding task first, then leave room for an enjoyable conversation.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com