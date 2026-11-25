Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

Daily Prediction says,

Libra Horoscope Today

Routine work will give you a steadier day than a fresh financial commitment. Saturn in Pisces, your sixth house, is retrograde and strong here, helping persistent effort pay off and making competition easier to handle calmly. There will still be unnecessary tension, especially when an ordinary task feels more demanding than it deserves. The Moon in Taurus in your eighth house all day brings Chandrashtama, with a low or restless mood that makes familiar duties the better fit. Disappointing news might briefly take the pleasure out of an otherwise manageable day. Keep your attention on the task immediately before you, including while travelling or working. The day will feel less scattered once the familiar sequence of responsibilities gets underway. You will have more patience for something you already understand than for a decision that opens several new questions. A quiet stretch of useful activity will suit your temperament.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

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Love matters will have an average day, with companionship offering familiarity more readily than excitement. Your mood will make small differences feel larger, and a conversation about an ordinary household matter will carry more feeling than expected. The wish for harmony with your spouse will remain strong even when you feel withdrawn. There will be room for an everyday exchange that keeps the relationship on an even footing. For those dating, the day will feel subdued, with less appetite for a grand romantic gesture. A simple conversation will hold your attention better than an elaborate discussion about where everything is heading. Familiar affection will feel reassuring, even if your own response is quieter than usual.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} The day favours steady work on an existing assignment and putting a routine back in order. A competitive situation is likely to feel more manageable once you settle into your own method. You will be less interested in proving a point across the desk and more absorbed in getting through what is already yours to do. Students will find familiar material easier to approach than a completely new subject. Progress is likely to come through repetition and sustained attention. At work, a senior's expectations will occupy your thoughts, particularly where responsibility and self-respect meet. An ordinary duty will give you a useful focus while your mood remains unsettled. The satisfaction available today lies in bringing a job closer to completion. Libra Money Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The day favours steady work on an existing assignment and putting a routine back in order. A competitive situation is likely to feel more manageable once you settle into your own method. You will be less interested in proving a point across the desk and more absorbed in getting through what is already yours to do. Students will find familiar material easier to approach than a completely new subject. Progress is likely to come through repetition and sustained attention. At work, a senior's expectations will occupy your thoughts, particularly where responsibility and self-respect meet. An ordinary duty will give you a useful focus while your mood remains unsettled. The satisfaction available today lies in bringing a job closer to completion. Libra Money Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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This is an unfavourable day for investment, and a new financial commitment is unlikely to feel comfortable. The Sun in Scorpio, your second house, puts authority and self-respect into money and family discussions. You will care about how your contribution is described, especially when someone senior is involved. Existing spending will occupy more attention than plans for expansion. A family conversation about money will feel important even when the amount under discussion is ordinary. Keeping to established arrangements will suit the day's cautious financial tone. There is little encouragement here for acting on a restless urge to change your financial direction.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Your sense of well-being will be closely tied to the day's emotional atmosphere. Restlessness will make a crowded schedule feel heavier, while a familiar rhythm is likely to be easier to sustain. There is no need to read too much into a passing dip in enthusiasm. The day favours regular pauses between duties and a manageable pace. By the end of your responsibilities, quiet surroundings will appeal more than another demanding conversation.

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Tip for the Day: Keep today's work familiar and give important choices a quieter setting.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)