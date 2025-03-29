Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

March 31- April 6, 2025: 3 Chinese signs will likely attract financial luck

BySoumi Pyne
Mar 29, 2025 03:44 PM IST

According to Chinese astrology, this week's horoscope March 31- April 6, 2025, 2025 has a potent feel of financial luck for these 3 Chinese zodiac signs.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Your financial future looks strong, and this week will bring clear signs of it! Stay alert and grab every opportunity—it’s your time to shine.

Read your lucky horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign. (Representative image of Maneki neko).(Pixabay)
Read your lucky horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign. (Representative image of Maneki neko).(Pixabay)

If you've struggled with money because of past experiences or control issues, now is the time to recognize those patterns and break free. Some people around you—whether a partner, mentor, family member or friend might be draining your energy and blocking your progress. Protect yourself by setting clear boundaries.

Also Read March 31- April 6, 2025: 5 Chinese signs likely to have good luck

Don’t let anyone make you doubt your skills or potential. The people who dismiss you don’t see what you’re capable of, so don’t hold yourself back. Stay focused on your goals, and you’ll achieve them!

Your lucky colour this week will be grey.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

You're set to attract financial success this week. Celebrate your wins to keep yourself motivated, but be mindful of who you share your success with. Some people may not have the best intentions, especially if they've shown jealousy before.

Learning is also a big theme for you right now. Whether it’s through formal education or self-study, gaining new knowledge can help you grow even more.

If you've felt stuck financially, take a closer look at the authority figures in your life. Are they supporting your success or holding you back? If family expectations have weighed on you, breaking free from them could help you move forward.

Your lucky colour this week is red.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

You're in for a great week financially! All the smart choices you’ve made budgeting wisely, researching well, and staying curious about new tools are finally paying off. Things are falling into place (or already have), so keep up the good energy!

If you want to do even better with money, consider learning more about finances and investing. Maybe pick up a book or watch some helpful videos. If you've been feeling stuck financially, take a closer look at your spending habits

Your lucky colour will be green.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / March 31- April 6, 2025: 3 Chinese signs will likely attract financial luck
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On