March 31- April 6, 2025: 3 Chinese signs will likely attract financial luck

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) Your financial future looks strong, and this week will bring clear signs of it! Stay alert and grab every opportunity—it’s your time to shine. Read your lucky horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign. (Representative image of Maneki neko).(Pixabay)

If you've struggled with money because of past experiences or control issues, now is the time to recognize those patterns and break free. Some people around you—whether a partner, mentor, family member or friend might be draining your energy and blocking your progress. Protect yourself by setting clear boundaries.

Don’t let anyone make you doubt your skills or potential. The people who dismiss you don’t see what you’re capable of, so don’t hold yourself back. Stay focused on your goals, and you’ll achieve them!

Your lucky colour this week will be grey.

You're set to attract financial success this week. Celebrate your wins to keep yourself motivated, but be mindful of who you share your success with. Some people may not have the best intentions, especially if they've shown jealousy before.

Learning is also a big theme for you right now. Whether it’s through formal education or self-study, gaining new knowledge can help you grow even more.

If you've felt stuck financially, take a closer look at the authority figures in your life. Are they supporting your success or holding you back? If family expectations have weighed on you, breaking free from them could help you move forward.

Your lucky colour this week is red.

You're in for a great week financially! All the smart choices you’ve made budgeting wisely, researching well, and staying curious about new tools are finally paying off. Things are falling into place (or already have), so keep up the good energy!

If you want to do even better with money, consider learning more about finances and investing. Maybe pick up a book or watch some helpful videos. If you've been feeling stuck financially, take a closer look at your spending habits

Your lucky colour will be green.