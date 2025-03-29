Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

March 31- April 6, 2025: 5 Chinese signs likely to have good luck

BySoumi Pyne
Mar 29, 2025 05:48 PM IST

According to Chinese astrology, this week's horoscope March 31- April 6, 2025 has a potent feel of luck for these 5 Chinese zodiac signs.

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Physical activities bring you luck. Dancing lifts your mood and confidence, which boosts your luck. If you go out dancing, you might meet new people or make friends. This week favours auditions, contests, job applications, and anything competitive. Wear red and yellow for extra luck.

Read your weekly Chinese horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign.(Pexels)
Read your weekly Chinese horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign.(Pexels)

Also Read March 31- April 6, 2025: 3 Chinese signs will likely attract financial luck

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

If you have a good relationship with your parents, they bring you luck this week. A parent or mentor will support you. Success and opportunities come easily. Stay open to learning from them, even in weak areas. You will grow spiritually and emotionally through hands-on experiences.

If parental support is lacking, friends will be your lucky charm. Older friends who care will help you. They may push you to set boundaries with your time. This helps you focus and do better work.

Your lucky colour this week is blue.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Your luck comes from reading and self-investment. A random visit to a hobby shop or an online store may lead to amazing finds. Fiction or non-fiction, books bring you luck. Try a “blind date with a book” stall—you may discover a new favourite! Audiobooks count too.

Your lucky colour this week is red.

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

What you wear can boost your luck and mood. Plan your outfits for big events ahead. Pick colors you love. Make a mood board online. Try different combinations and see what works. If you need new clothes, go shopping—you might find a lucky piece on sale!

Your lucky colour this week is yellow.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Food is your lucky charm this week! If you've wanted to try a new restaurant, now is the time. You might find a rare treat that amazes you or finally experience a cuisine you've been missing out on. Food trucks are also great spots for luck. Bring friends or family—they’ll share in the good fortune!

Your lucky colours this week are blue and purple.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / March 31- April 6, 2025: 5 Chinese signs likely to have good luck
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On