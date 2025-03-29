March 31- April 6, 2025: 5 Chinese signs likely to have good luck

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) Physical activities bring you luck. Dancing lifts your mood and confidence, which boosts your luck. If you go out dancing, you might meet new people or make friends. This week favours auditions, contests, job applications, and anything competitive. Wear red and yellow for extra luck. Read your weekly Chinese horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign.(Pexels)

If you have a good relationship with your parents, they bring you luck this week. A parent or mentor will support you. Success and opportunities come easily. Stay open to learning from them, even in weak areas. You will grow spiritually and emotionally through hands-on experiences.

If parental support is lacking, friends will be your lucky charm. Older friends who care will help you. They may push you to set boundaries with your time. This helps you focus and do better work.

Your lucky colour this week is blue.

Your luck comes from reading and self-investment. A random visit to a hobby shop or an online store may lead to amazing finds. Fiction or non-fiction, books bring you luck. Try a “blind date with a book” stall—you may discover a new favourite! Audiobooks count too.

Your lucky colour this week is red.

What you wear can boost your luck and mood. Plan your outfits for big events ahead. Pick colors you love. Make a mood board online. Try different combinations and see what works. If you need new clothes, go shopping—you might find a lucky piece on sale!

Your lucky colour this week is yellow.

Food is your lucky charm this week! If you've wanted to try a new restaurant, now is the time. You might find a rare treat that amazes you or finally experience a cuisine you've been missing out on. Food trucks are also great spots for luck. Bring friends or family—they’ll share in the good fortune!

Your lucky colours this week are blue and purple.