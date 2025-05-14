May 12-18, 2025: 5 Chinese signs will receive luck by this weekend

Snake Chinese zodiac: May 12, 2025, is a good day to take a step back and look at your finances. Small tweaks to your budget now could lead to nice gains by the end of the week. Read your lucky horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign. (Representative Image).(Freepik)

Got a side hustle idea? This is the week to start working on it. What you need is out there; you just have to look in the right places. Even if you’ve tried before, this time might be different.

Try not to splurge on fancy things, especially this Tuesday. Stick to your budget!

Horse Chinese zodiac:

Your money instincts are getting sharper this week. Pay close attention to the people you talk to; some of them might drop valuable financial advice without even realising it.

Don’t feel pressured to say yes to everything. It’s okay to say no and focus only on what actually makes sense for you.

Rooster Chinese zodiac:

Your patience pays off. Friday, May 16, 2025, is your lucky day for money. Until then, your smart planning and careful thinking will help you spot new chances to earn.

Keep your eyes open as there could be an opportunity to invest, buy, or sell something valuable, including things like crypto or stocks. Try not to lend money this week, but feel free to pay others to help you out with tasks over the weekend.

Dog Chinese zodiac:

May 17, 2025, is your money day! The energy is strong for turning ideas into income. Wear red, gold, or green to boost your luck and attract financial blessings.

A project you’ve been working on could show results soon, especially if you’re in social media or the creative world. You’ll also have a “lightbulb moment” where things start to click. The weekend is perfect for building something new.

Pig Chinese zodiac:

Letting go of stress will actually help you make better money decisions this week. On May 18, 2025 focus on clearing out mental clutter—it’s more profitable than you think.

Take time to review your debt and make a clear plan. A friend or mentor might offer great advice or even a helping hand midweek.

You might find a smart budgeting trick that saves you more than expected. By Friday and Saturday, you’ll face a big money decision—and the weekend is a great time to go ahead with that home change or major purchase.

