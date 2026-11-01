Monthly Horoscope for November 2026: November brings practical progress, family focus, and steady gains

Aries Monthly Prediction

Monthly Horoscope (Freepik)

Aries, November opens close to home. Your mother's advice, a visit to your native place or an old family custom gives you real comfort, even while one practical worry keeps tugging at your sleeve. Work and income look good in the first days, and a child or a short course may hand you a fresh approach. Fine, enjoy it. Just keep any speculative punt inside a fixed budget, because health bills, loan papers and travel costs all want room by the weekend. The second week wobbles your confidence, and your spouse is the steady hand here. Mercury turns direct in your seventh house on the 13th, so go back to that tangled conversation about spending and actually listen this time. A useful journey or a sibling's introduction closes the week well. The third week is your career stretch. Seniors back you, income improves, and a brother or brother in law may help with money. Save a share before you say yes to anything new. Tiredness gathers as the Sun moves into Scorpio on the 16th, so don't launch a big venture late that week. The last week starts slow, then brings financial relief and a happier house. That new business idea? Let it wait, Aries.

Taurus Monthly Prediction

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Taurus, you start November ready to push. Competition suits you, whether it's an exam, a pitch or a stubborn dispute at work, and friends and family pull strings in your favor. A lead through your mother or your native place could even bring money. It won't stay in your pocket long, though. The house, the vehicle, then fees, children and a bit of fun all want a share in the first week, so ask for estimates before you approve any job. The second week rewards a good plan. Your spouse's suggestion is worth hearing before you decide you already know best. Mercury turns direct on the 13th, which makes it a sensible time to recheck a confusing instruction at work. Mars enters Leo the day before, your fourth house, so home matters suddenly feel urgent. Take one repair or one argument at a time. Spending and tiredness creep up at the end of that week. Avoid buying things just to feel better. The third week is your best for work. A trip brings useful people, a senior improves your position, and siblings or a child offer a smart money idea. Check the figures. After a draining start, the last week ends warm, and it's the right moment to put savings aside, Taurus.

Gemini Monthly Prediction

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{{^usCountry}} Gemini, family fills your hands as November begins. You'll spend generously on loved ones and enjoy your friends, and then a house repair, the vehicle or your mother's health quietly asks for more attention. Your mood may dip as that first week closes. Keep those days uncrowded and push any new trip if home needs you. The second week mixes affection with bills. School fees, a health check or legal paperwork take money, but your spouse makes the house feel warm, and a short getaway to the hills together could be just the thing late in the week. Mercury turns direct in your fifth house on the 13th. Good time for an honest talk about a child's studies or about love. The third week opens low. Don't read too much into it. Jupiter has just settled into Leo, your third house, and it rewards effort, phone calls and purposeful travel, so an elder's advice and a senior's support help you regain ground by midweek. Let work catch up with you. The last week brings income and family cheer first, then a delay. Don't let one stalled task undo the whole month. Plan your costs, prepare for the competition or the exam, and you'll finish on your feet, Gemini. Cancer Monthly Prediction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gemini, family fills your hands as November begins. You'll spend generously on loved ones and enjoy your friends, and then a house repair, the vehicle or your mother's health quietly asks for more attention. Your mood may dip as that first week closes. Keep those days uncrowded and push any new trip if home needs you. The second week mixes affection with bills. School fees, a health check or legal paperwork take money, but your spouse makes the house feel warm, and a short getaway to the hills together could be just the thing late in the week. Mercury turns direct in your fifth house on the 13th. Good time for an honest talk about a child's studies or about love. The third week opens low. Don't read too much into it. Jupiter has just settled into Leo, your third house, and it rewards effort, phone calls and purposeful travel, so an elder's advice and a senior's support help you regain ground by midweek. Let work catch up with you. The last week brings income and family cheer first, then a delay. Don't let one stalled task undo the whole month. Plan your costs, prepare for the competition or the exam, and you'll finish on your feet, Gemini. Cancer Monthly Prediction {{/usCountry}}

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Cancer, the house may be noisy as November opens, but you still get your work done. Not every relationship has to absorb the strain. Your mother and your spouse stay warm, and by midweek money looks better and the mood at home softens. Friends and community work pull you out again by the weekend. Jupiter has just moved into Leo, your second house, so family finances and the way you speak carry extra weight all month. Choose your words kindly. Mars joins it on the 12th, which can make a sharp reply come out faster than you meant. The second week asks for patience with home worries and your mother's needs. Your children bring a happy spell in the middle, then travel, health or old dues claim some cash. The third week opens sweetly with your partner. Then tasks slow down. Don't force them. A purposeful trip or an elder's guidance gives you perspective by the weekend. The last week is the one to watch at work. Recognition and better income look likely early on, and Venus returns to Libra on the 22nd, bringing comfort to the home. Leave space for tiredness, an expense and a delay in the closing days. What went well stays well, Cancer.

Leo Monthly Prediction

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Leo, give yourself a little time. The first days of November feel slow, and unfinished work tests both your energy and your temper. By midweek things brighten. Plain effort and family support restore your confidence, and the week closes with better money and a happier home. Jupiter is now in your own sign, and Mars joins it on the 12th. That's a lot of fire. It gives you drive, but it needs a sensible outlet, so put it into work rather than into proving a point. The second week puts you among people. Friends, a gathering and some recognition lift you. Skip the needless argument midweek, and enjoy the time with children, study and someone dear. Mercury turns direct on the 13th, a good time to resend that application or reword that email. The third week is harder. Health, a loan or a legal matter needs attention, so drink water, keep meals regular and lighten the diary. Your partner's comfort helps in the middle. The last week is your stronger one. Elders and a temple visit encourage you, seniors at work back your plans, and income improves with family happiness at the close. Keep a reserve for the necessary bills, Leo.

Virgo Monthly Prediction

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Virgo, money opens November on a cheerful note. Income looks good, a new earning idea may come up, and children and siblings stay close. Midweek a delay or a silly expense unsettles you. Breathe. Patience brings your confidence and your close relationships back by the weekend. The second week feels like family. Everyone pulls together, there may be a celebration, and friends are warm company. Later in that week your parents may need more of your time, so keep an evening free. Mercury turns direct in your second house on the 13th, and Venus turns direct in your own sign around the same time, a soft nudge to sort out family accounts and speak gently at home. Jupiter in Leo, your twelfth house, keeps spending and sleep on the agenda all month, and Mars joins it on the 12th. Cut the late nights. The third week brings useful meetings and warmer ties, but rest around the middle, and set aside time for a loan repayment or a legal paper. The last week starts hectic. Then a trip and an elder's support calm things down, and research or a new skill wins a senior's approval at the close. Let the gains buy you calm, Virgo, not a fuller diary.

Libra Monthly Prediction

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Libra, work brings good news as November begins. Progress, better pay or a bigger role may please your family as much as it pleases you, and your mother and elder sibling stand right behind you. The later days of that week are less comfortable. Delays, an unnecessary expense, lower energy. Let the good news stand without expecting every day to match it. Mercury turns direct in your own sign on the 13th, a perfect moment to redo that presentation or explain your plan more clearly. The second week restores your confidence. Recognition at work, family harmony and a property discussion may all come up, along with time with friends and relatives. Jupiter in Leo, your eleventh house, keeps income and friendships growing through the month, and Mars joins it on the 12th to push your goals harder. The third week opens unsettled, then softens through affection, children and learning. A family outing does everyone good. Venus returns to your sign on the 22nd, and partnership discussions begin well in the last week. Your parents or a strained conversation need patience midway. Your father, your in laws and a religious visit brighten the close. Put any partnership terms on paper, Libra.

Scorpio Monthly Prediction

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Scorpio, a journey or your father's encouragement lifts you as November opens. Work may bring a change of position, maybe even a transfer, and the extra duties could feel heavier than the reward. Ask what it really costs you before you celebrate. Business travel gives average results. Ordinary deals need patience. The second week is the month's toughest. Money feels short, confidence dips and home feels tense, so keep the schedule simple and new commitments small. Family company comforts you even if practical problems take time. Jupiter in Leo, your tenth house, keeps your career in the spotlight, and Mars joins it there on the 12th. You'll want to act firmly. Fine, but haste won't rescue a weak plan. The Sun enters your own sign on the 16th, and the third week puts you back among people. Social service, friends and good advice help you regain ground. Chase that delayed payment and give your children time towards the weekend. The last week makes pending work easier, and married life grows warmer. Keep the final days light, Scorpio. Energy and patience may dip again, and a little restraint at the finish protects everything you've built.

Sagittarius Monthly Prediction

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Sagittarius, start November gently. Low energy, delayed tasks and a restless mind make the opening days heavy, so don't force anything new. By midweek your father's encouragement, a purposeful trip and an interest in prayer or study lift you. Jupiter has just entered Leo, your ninth house, and that's exactly the sort of help it brings, from elders, teachers and faith. Work improves by the weekend with seniors and colleagues on your side. The second week brings money openings on either side of a tiring middle. Travel costs and fatigue pile up for a couple of days, then attention returns to building income. Mercury turns direct on the 13th in your eleventh house. Follow up with a friend or contact about that opportunity. The third week starts with family company and a happy spell with friends and siblings. As the Sun slips into Scorpio, your twelfth house, on the 16th, home costs and some worry about your mother or children return. Sleep properly. The last week brings relief on the children's front, but keep away from speculation. A tip will sound tempting. Ignore it. Your partner gives you affection and sensible money advice at the close. Take it, Sagittarius.

Capricorn Monthly Prediction

Capricorn, partnership gives November a warm start. You and your spouse understand each other well, and a business partner is cooperative too. Midweek feels less settled. A health niggle or a worry spoils your mood even while work improves, so don't rush a decision. A change of scene together at the weekend helps you breathe easier. The second week brings recognition and better earnings. Mercury turns direct in your tenth house on the 13th, a good cue to revisit a stalled proposal with your boss. Towards the week's end, children or your spouse need more of your attention. The third week is strongest for money. Income rises, savings look healthier, and the house feels comfortable. Helping someone improves your standing, and your siblings are ready to support you. Jupiter in Leo, your eighth house, asks for care with shared money and loans this month, and Mars joins it on the 12th. Read every clause before you sign for anybody else. The last week starts with home spending, so think before you buy. Venus returns to Libra on the 22nd and lends you grace in public. Good advice and a child's progress brighten the middle, and old obligations finally move. Keep clean records, Capricorn.

Aquarius Monthly Prediction

Aquarius, plans are easier to make than to carry out as November begins. A loan, a health issue or a dispute resists you, and a talk with your partner may not settle a difference straight away. Keep your first steps small. Some unexpected money towards the weekend lifts your spirits, but don't build the household budget around it. The second week is brighter. Prayer steadies you, seniors support your work, and progress peaks midweek with some financial relief after. Keep your unfinished plans to yourself until they're ready. The Sun enters Scorpio, your tenth house, on the 16th, putting work responsibilities firmly in view. The third week brings concern about your children's or your spouse's health, and a task gets delayed. Patience. Research helps, and your spouse's advice restores peace at home and helps you save. Jupiter in Leo, your seventh house, keeps cooperation central all month, and Mars joins it on the 12th, so tempers in a partnership can flare. Count to ten. Saturn stays retrograde in Pisces, your second house, all month. Go slow with money decisions. The last week favors business talks, social contacts and support from siblings. Recognition at work keeps you going through the last obstacles, Aquarius.

Pisces Monthly Prediction

Pisces, worry may arrive before the facts as November begins. Fears about the children, your health or someone dear ease quickly, but midweek brings pressure around confidence, opposition, a debt or a legal duty. Your partner offers hope by the weekend, even if things don't improve as much as you'd like. The second week starts with frustration. Don't sit alone with it. Advice from your parents, friends or in laws helps, and so does a change of scene. Mercury turns direct on the 13th, a sensible time to review shared papers or a confidential matter. Work prospects and a senior's support strengthen late that week. Saturn stays retrograde in your own sign all month, asking you to go at your own pace without guilt. Jupiter in Leo, your sixth house, rewards a tidy routine, and Mars joins it on the 12th. Use that push to clear pending tasks, not to pick fights. The third week opens with an income chance. Midweek a distant connection or a foreign cost needs a hard look at the numbers before you commit. Energy returns by the weekend. The last week brings family finances and a new enterprise to cheer about. Keep some time for your mother and the house at the close, Pisces.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)