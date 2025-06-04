Monthly Tarotscopes: Here are your Tarot Predictions for June 2025

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Tarot card for June 2025: The Magician June 2025 is about trying new things and discovering what truly drives you. If you’re unsure where to begin, start small at home. You’re on the path to discovering your life’s purpose. Visualize what you want and take intentional action. Try manifestation techniques to bring those dreams to life by the end of the year. Read your Monthly Tarot Card Predictions for June 2025 based on your zodiac sign.(Pixabay)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

Tarot card for June 2025: Queen of Wands

With Venus in your sign, money and good vibes flow easily. Use this time to explore your passions. Whether it’s painting, music, or anything else creative, you now have more time and space to enjoy life. This is a great month for reconnecting with yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

Tarot card for June 2025: Ten of Cups, Reversed

You’re feeling optimistic, but not everything is matching up with what you hoped for. June is about adjusting your mindset—don’t rely too much on outside validation. If a job or situation feels unfulfilling, think about what truly brings you joy. It may be time for a shift.

Cancer (May 21 - June 20):

Tarot card for June 2025: Knight of Cups

Theme: Follow your heart with purpose.

Your birthday season brings clarity. You know what you want, and this is your moment to go after it. Focus on self-care—better sleep, a calming routine, and alone time will go a long way. You're creating a life that feels right from the inside out.

Leo (July 23 - August 22):

Tarot card for June 2025: King of Cups, Reversed

June pushes you to slow down and check in with yourself. You may doubt your skills at times, especially in areas you thought you mastered. That’s okay. It's a chance to regroup and reflect. Be honest with yourself—what’s working, and what’s not? Give yourself the grace to keep growing.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

Tarot card for June 2025: King of Cups

Mars boosts your motivation this month. It’s a good time to bond with a male figure or tap into your own inner strength. What makes you feel grounded and strong? Whether it's through a healthy challenge or nurturing someone you care about, balance is key.

Libra September 23 - October 22):

Tarot card for June 2025: The Sun, Reversed

This month brings peace and chances to learn. Being honest about who you are might shake up some relationships at first, but staying true to yourself is what builds deeper connections later.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21):

Tarot card for June 2025: Three of Swords, Reversed

You might feel regret over past choices, but June helps you move past that. It’s about healing and forgiving yourself. Don’t be too hard on yourself if you feel like you're not where you want to be. Your experience, even the painful parts, can be powerful and inspiring to others.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21):

Tarot card for June 2025: Judgement, Reversed

Things might not be going exactly as planned, but that doesn’t mean you’re off track. June is your reminder to work with what you’ve got and adjust as needed. Be patient, as big dreams take time. Don’t do it alone either—ask for help when you need it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

Tarot card for June 2025: Two of Wands

Love and long-term thinking are in focus this month. You’re at a fork in the road—keep things the same or shake them up? Start mapping out where you want to be by year-end, and figure out the resources and people who can help get you there.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18):

Tarot card for June 2025: Three of Swords

June could bring some emotional tension, especially if people around you resist the changes you’re making. It might hurt, but it’s important not to shrink yourself for others. Stay true to your growth—people who care will adjust, and if not, that’s part of the learning.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20):

Tarot card for June 2025: Five of Cups

June may stir up feelings of loss, but it’s actually helping you grow. Things falling apart are showing you what needs to be rebuilt. It’s okay to feel sad, just don’t stay stuck there. These experiences may shape you into someone stronger and more focused.