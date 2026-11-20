Number 1 (Born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th)

Numerology Horoscope Today

Your feelings may run ahead of the facts today, which could affect your judgment. You may find yourself torn between two decisions about a minor household matter or a work-related note. This is not a day to trust every impulse. The date's moolank is 2, and your Sun-ruled number 1 is friendly with it, so the day's energy is not working against you. What it calls for, however, is a pause. Have an honest conversation with a friend or someone at home. You do not need a debate, just an open exchange. Let them point out anything you may have missed. After that, the mental fog should clear, and you will see the practical option you have been considering. Keep the conversation light. The evening can be pleasant and relaxed if you do not carry the morning's confusion into it.

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Lucky Number: 6Lucky Colours: Blue, Pink, Indigo

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Tip for the Day: Talk before making any decisions when your mind feels clouded.

Number 2 (Born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th)

There is a quiet pull inward today. You may find yourself holding back more than usual, especially during a family conversation or a call with a colleague. It may feel as though nobody quite understands what you mean. The date's moolank is 2, matching your own Moon-ruled number. While this should feel supportive, today it may show up as heightened sensitivity. Conversations could become frustrating without any real reason. You may prefer to keep your thoughts to yourself, and that is perfectly fine for now. Do not force a heart-to-heart if the timing feels wrong. A short walk or a few minutes with a cup of tea can help reset your mood. The day should improve after noon. Someone may still surprise you with a kind word when you least expect it.

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{{^usCountry}} Lucky Number: 7Lucky Colours: Purple, Violet, White {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lucky Number: 7Lucky Colours: Purple, Violet, White {{/usCountry}}

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Tip for the Day: Let silence work in your favor until your mood shifts.

Number 3 (Born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th)

Your curiosity is wide awake today, especially when it comes to anything technical. You may find yourself reading about a new gadget or watching a video on a scientific idea simply because it catches your attention. Your Jupiter-ruled number 3 is friendly with the date's moolank 2, giving a gentle boost to imaginative work. An idea for a creative project, a short piece of writing, a photography experiment, or a drawing may strike while you are doing something ordinary. Do not let it pass. Write it down. This is an excellent time to explore an interest in art or design, even if you can spare only half an hour after dinner. The day supports self-expression more than routine. You will feel lighter if you give this side of yourself some room.

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Lucky Number: 8Lucky Colours: Brown, Black, Dark Blue

Tip for the Day: Pursue the one creative idea that comes to you today.

Number 4 (Born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st)

You have been putting something off, and it is time to stop. Whether it is lingering discomfort, a dull ache, or persistent tiredness, whatever has been bothering you deserves attention. Consult a medical practitioner today instead of assuming it will pass on its own. Your Rahu-ruled number 4 is neutral to the date's moolank 2 but friendly with the day's bhagyank 5, which means the day may not force you to address the issue. That is precisely the danger. Small problems can grow when left unattended. A quick visit or even a phone consultation could save you from a much bigger hassle later. Apart from the health matter, keep the day simple. Do not overload yourself with errands or lengthy calls. Your body is asking for attention, not endurance.

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Lucky Number: 9Lucky Colours: Red, Maroon, Pink

Tip for the Day: Book the appointment you have been postponing.

Number 5 (Born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd)

A warm, sociable mood settles over you today. You will likely find yourself reaching out to people, perhaps suggesting a meetup or chatting longer than usual on a call. Opportunities for friendship, love, and shared happiness are genuinely close. Your Mercury-ruled number 5 matches the day's bhagyank 5, sharpening your natural ease with people. The goodwill you generate now could have a lasting impact. A friendly gesture toward a neighbor, a spontaneous plan with your partner, or a laugh with an old friend can all go well. It is a good day to say yes to company. Even a short coffee break with someone you like may leave you feeling more refreshed than spending time alone. Let the day be social. It suits you.

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Lucky Number: 1Lucky Colours: Red, Orange, Yellow, Gold

Tip for the Day: Make the first move in planning something friendly.

Number 6 (Born on the 6th, 15th and 24th)

Be careful not to blow things out of proportion today. Something small at home, such as a misplaced item, a delayed chore, or an offhand remark, could trigger a reaction bigger than necessary. Your Venus-ruled number 6 is the weekday ruler and is also friendly with the day's bhagyank 5. This gives you influence, but today it could lead you to force your intentions on others. Avoid going to extremes. A minor crisis or slight upheaval at home is possible. If it happens, pause before speaking. The people around you may not be at their best, and your usual thoughtfulness can help steady the situation. You do not have to fix everything by evening. Sometimes, quiet patience is the strongest response. Keep your tone gentle, and you will find that the day does not unravel.

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Lucky Number: 2Lucky Colours: White, Cream, Light Blue

Tip for the Day: Take a breath before responding to a minor domestic trigger.

Number 7 (Born on the 7th, 16th and 25th)

Be careful about how you put your point across at work today. There is a chance you may come across as intrusive or overbearing without intending to. You see something clearly and want others to see it too, but your delivery may not land well. Your Ketu-ruled number 7 is neutral to the date's moolank 2 and friendly with the day's bhagyank 5, giving you a certain sharpness. Colleagues may not say it openly, but your attitude and ideas may not be well received if expressed too forcefully. Soften your approach. Ask a question instead of making a declaration. If a meeting or group message becomes tense, take a step back. Your ideas are not necessarily wrong; it is the tone that needs adjustment. The afternoon is better suited to written communication than spoken conversations.

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Lucky Number: 3Lucky Colours: Yellow, Pink, Light Purple

Tip for the Day: Put your point in writing instead of pressing it aloud.

Number 8 (Born on the 8th, 17th and 26th)

Work may stall today, and it is likely to have little to do with anything you have done wrong. A file may be held up while waiting for someone's response, a link may not work, or a decision may be put on hold. Such delays are part of the day's energy. Your Saturn-ruled number 8 is neutral to the date's moolank 2 and friendly with the day's bhagyank 5, giving you the patience to find another way forward. Change your approach. If direct communication has failed, try diplomacy. A softer word, a different order of doing things, or a well-timed follow-up may help. Do not push against the delay. Use this time to review your plan. This may be a difficult period, but it is temporary. You will get through the challenges by remaining measured. The evening favors a simple reorganization of tomorrow's to-do list.

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Lucky Number: 4Lucky Colours: Blue, Gray, Silver

Tip for the Day: Change your method, not your goal.

Number 9 (Born on the 9th, 18th and 27th)

You may feel quite alone in a situation today. Help may be slow to arrive or seem entirely absent, and you could start suspecting that people are against you. The feeling may be heavy, but it is a passing cloud, not a permanent judgment. Your Mars-ruled number 9 is friendly with the date's moolank 2, and this connection asks you to stay strong rather than strike back. Reflect before reacting. Look at what actually happened instead of focusing on what you fear it might mean. You will be able to recognize where you went wrong and how you can set things right. That clarity will not come through an argument; it will come through quiet reflection. Give yourself an hour alone in the evening, perhaps with a notebook or simply a cup of tea. The day does not demand a resolution. It asks you to be honest with yourself.

Lucky Number: 5Lucky Colours: Green, Turquoise

Tip for the Day: Spend an hour alone before blaming anyone.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)