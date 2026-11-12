Panchang Today, November 10, 2026: Shukla Pratipada under Vishakha Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 10, 2026, in New Delhi favours a measured beginning, with Mangalvar, Shukla Pratipada and Vishakha offering a framework for purposeful planning, careful communication and practical steps rather than hurried commitments.

Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, planetary transits, auspicious and inauspicious timing (Pinterest)

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:39 am Sunset 5:30 pm Rahu Kaal 2:47 pm to 4:08 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:54 am to 5:47 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

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Festival and Vrat Today Govardhan Puja

Basis: Kartika Shukla Pratipada; Region: North Annakut

Basis: Kartika Shukla Pratipada; Region: North

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar is associated with purposeful action and the need to direct effort carefully. Read alongside Shukla Pratipada, it offers a useful framework for beginning with a manageable task rather than trying to settle everything at once. A first step can be modest and still deserve attention, particularly when the larger plan needs more information. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar is associated with purposeful action and the need to direct effort carefully. Read alongside Shukla Pratipada, it offers a useful framework for beginning with a manageable task rather than trying to settle everything at once. A first step can be modest and still deserve attention, particularly when the larger plan needs more information. {{/usCountry}}

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Vishakha is traditionally read in connection with focus and the pursuit of an aim. As practical guidance, this may mean choosing one priority and checking whether daily activity genuinely serves it. The Moon in Scorpio adds a traditional emphasis on depth and discretion, which can be translated into examining details without becoming absorbed in every uncertainty.

Taken together, these indications support a deliberate approach to beginnings, decisions and personal exchanges. They are not a forecast of how events will unfold. Readers may use the combination as a prompt to be clear about intentions, patient with incomplete information and realistic about what can be accomplished within an ordinary day.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may approach work by defining the next useful step before making a larger commitment. Put essential tasks ahead of optional additions, and distinguish a firm deadline from a preference. For a new assignment, a short written brief can help establish responsibilities, costs and the information still needed.

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day's emphasis on purposeful beginnings favours preparation over an impressive announcement. Check documents, ask direct questions and allow time for another person to review important details. If a decision involves money, employment or a binding agreement, rely on relevant evidence and professional advice. A favourable timing preference should support that process, not replace it.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, focus and discretion offer a useful approach to relationships today. Say what needs to be said plainly, but avoid treating a brief reply or a delayed message as evidence of someone's intentions. Asking a simple question may be more helpful than filling in the gaps yourself.

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Those who use Panchang as a daily guide may favour one attentive conversation over several hurried exchanges. With family, friends or colleagues, agree on the practical point first: what is needed, who will act and when to check back. Leave room for a different view, especially where expectations have not yet been discussed openly.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Those who follow Panchang guidance may use reflection to separate a genuine priority from a passing concern. Consider what you want to begin, why it matters and what a realistic first step would involve. Writing a few clear sentences can make that distinction easier without turning reflection into another demanding task.

In traditional Panchang interpretation, a deliberate beginning supports consistency more than an elaborate plan. If prayer is already part of your personal routine, keep it familiar and unforced. Otherwise, a quiet review of your intentions is sufficient. The practical aim is to return to the day with clearer choices, not to seek certainty about every possible outcome.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar November 10, 2026, Tuesday (Mangalvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Kartika Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Pratipada until 2:00 pm; then Shukla Dwitiya Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Vishakha until 9:18 am; then Anuradha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Shobhana until 3:08 am, Wednesday; then Atiganda Karan (half-tithi division) Bava until 2:00 pm; then Balava until 2:53 am, Wednesday; then Kaulava until 3:53 pm, Wednesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Scorpio View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:54 am 5:47 am Pratah Sandhya 5:20 am 6:39 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:43 am 12:26 pm Amrit Kalam 12:14 am, Wednesday 1:59 am, Wednesday Vijaya Muhurta 1:53 pm 2:36 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:30 pm 5:56 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:30 pm 6:49 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:38 pm 12:31 am, Wednesday Tripushkara Yog 2:01 pm 9:19 am View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:54 am to 5:47 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. This is the highlighted favourable window in the supplied guidance for New Delhi. Treat it as an opportunity to give an existing priority undivided attention, rather than as a requirement to add a new practice.

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A short review of the day's responsibilities, a few written intentions or time spent in familiar prayer can fit that purpose. Keep the exercise simple enough to be useful afterwards. There is no need to force a major decision into this interval or regard it as a guarantee of success. If the early hour does not suit your circumstances, preserve the underlying approach: prepare calmly and act on sound information.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 2:47 pm 4:08 pm Gulika Kaal 12:04 pm 1:26 pm Yamaganda 9:22 am 10:43 am Dur Muhurtam 8:49 am 9:32 am Dur Muhurtam 10:46 pm 11:39 pm Varjyam 1:43 pm 3:25 pm Aadal Yog 9:20 am 6:40 am, Wednesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to avoid starting an important new undertaking during Rahu Kaal, from 2:47 pm to 4:08 pm. In traditional practice, this is treated as a caution period for beginnings, not as a prediction that ordinary activity will go wrong.

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Where scheduling allows, use the interval for reviewing work already under way, checking figures, organising documents or preparing questions for a later discussion. If an essential appointment or deadline falls within it, attend to the practical requirements rather than becoming anxious about the clock. Necessary responsibilities need not be abandoned because of a timing preference.

For decisions with lasting consequences, the useful precaution remains the same throughout the day: read the terms, confirm the facts and avoid pressure to agree before you understand what is being asked.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:39 am Sunset 5:30 pm Moonrise 7:30 am Moonset 6:00 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 3:12 pm to 4:36 pm Delhi (NCR) 2:47 pm to 4:08 pm Bengaluru 2:57 pm to 4:23 pm Hyderabad 2:50 pm to 4:15 pm Chennai 2:46 pm to 4:13 pm Ahmedabad 3:10 pm to 4:33 pm Pune 3:08 pm to 4:33 pm Kolkata 2:07 pm to 3:31 pm Jaipur 2:54 pm to 4:16 pm Kochi 3:04 pm to 4:32 pm Lucknow 2:34 pm to 3:56 pm Indore 2:57 pm to 4:20 pm Guwahati 1:51 pm to 3:13 pm Chandigarh 2:46 pm to 4:07 pm Surat 3:10 pm to 4:34 pm Visakhapatnam 2:31 pm to 3:56 pm Nagpur 2:45 pm to 4:09 pm Coimbatore 3:00 pm to 4:28 pm Varanasi 2:26 pm to 3:49 pm Bhubaneswar 2:19 pm to 3:43 pm View All

In traditional Panchang guidance, the most useful approach today is to begin carefully and keep your priorities limited. Choose one worthwhile task, communicate expectations clearly and leave space to review important details. Use timing preferences where convenient, while allowing evidence, responsibilities and consideration for others to guide your decisions.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)