Panchang Today, November 12, 2026: Shukla Tritiya under Jyeshtha Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 12, 2026, invites a measured approach to commitments, with New Delhi readers encouraged to organise priorities, communicate carefully and use preferred timings as a practical aid rather than a promise.

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:41 am Sunset 5:29 pm Rahu Kaal 1:26 pm to 2:47 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:55 am to 5:48 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar, Shukla Tritiya, Jyeshtha and the Moon sign entries of Scorpio and Sagittarius provide a framework for considering the day, rather than a forecast of what must happen. For November 12 in New Delhi, a practical reading is to bring deliberation to ordinary choices and avoid making more commitments than you can comfortably manage. The supplied Panchang also includes Shukla Chaturthi and Mula, so the day should not be described as having one unchanged Tithi or Nakshatra throughout. Equally, the two Moon sign entries do not establish how any individual will feel or behave. Readers can use the combined framework as a reminder to balance attention to immediate responsibilities with a clear view of what comes next. This may mean finishing a manageable task before expanding its scope, checking an assumption before acting on it, or leaving space to reconsider a plan. Traditional guidance is most useful here when it encourages thoughtful conduct without replacing evidence, personal judgement or the needs of the situation.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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{{^usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day to distinguish preparation from commitment. At work, put the essential task first, identify what information is missing and decide who needs to be consulted before approval. A short written plan can help keep a busy schedule realistic. For important decisions, compare costs, responsibilities and deadlines rather than treating a preferred period as sufficient reason to proceed. If a document is incomplete, it is better to correct it than to rush a signature. Routine duties need not be postponed simply to fit a timing preference. Keep room for revisions, particularly where another person's response is still awaited. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day to distinguish preparation from commitment. At work, put the essential task first, identify what information is missing and decide who needs to be consulted before approval. A short written plan can help keep a busy schedule realistic. For important decisions, compare costs, responsibilities and deadlines rather than treating a preferred period as sufficient reason to proceed. If a document is incomplete, it is better to correct it than to rush a signature. Routine duties need not be postponed simply to fit a timing preference. Keep room for revisions, particularly where another person's response is still awaited. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, a measured approach offers a useful starting point for conversations with family, friends and colleagues. Let that be a prompt to listen fully rather than an assumption about anyone's mood. If plans need changing, explain the practical reason and offer a workable alternative. Avoid treating a brief message or delayed reply as proof of disagreement. Where an issue is sensitive, ask a direct but considerate question instead of guessing. Shared decisions may benefit from clear expectations about time, money or responsibilities. The useful aim is mutual understanding, not securing agreement within a preferred period.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang timings may make room for quiet reflection without adding an elaborate practice to the day. Consider which commitments deserve attention, which can wait and where your expectations have become unrealistic. Writing a few clear priorities can make this reflection easier to carry into ordinary life. If prayer is already part of your routine, retain the familiar form that suits you. There is no need to introduce a new practice or seek a special result. A useful question is whether today's choices match your stated responsibilities. Let reflection lead to one manageable adjustment rather than a long list of intentions.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar November 12, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Kartika Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Tritiya until 6:09 pm; then Shukla Chaturthi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Jyeshtha until 2:18 pm; then Mula Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Sukarma until 4:25 am, Friday; then Dhriti Karan (half-tithi division) Gara until 6:09 pm; then Vanija until 7:24 am, Friday; then Vishti until 8:42 pm, Friday Moon sign (zodiac position) Scorpio until 2:19 pm; then Sagittarius View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:55 am 5:48 am Pratah Sandhya 5:21 am 6:41 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:43 am 12:26 pm Vijaya Muhurta 1:53 pm 2:36 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:29 pm 5:55 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:29 pm 6:48 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:39 pm 12:31 am, Friday Ravi Yog 2:19 pm 6:42 am, Friday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:55 am to 5:48 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. This is the highlighted favourable window in the supplied guidance for New Delhi. Keep its use modest and purposeful: review the day's main responsibilities, note an unresolved question or spend a little time in your existing prayer routine. There is no requirement to fill the whole interval or attach a major undertaking to it. If the timing does not suit your circumstances, you can still give planning and reflection a place in your usual schedule. A favourable designation is a traditional preference, not evidence that a decision is correct or that an intended result will follow. Preparation and practical suitability remain important.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 1:26 pm 2:47 pm Gulika Kaal 9:23 am 10:44 am Yamaganda 6:41 am 8:02 am Dur Muhurtam 10:17 am 11:00 am Dur Muhurtam 2:36 pm 3:19 pm Vidaal Yog 6:41 am 2:18 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may treat Rahu Kaal, from 1:26 pm to 2:47 pm, as a period for caution about beginning an important new undertaking. Where arrangements are flexible, use it for preparation, checking details or continuing work already in hand, rather than rushing a fresh commitment. This is a traditional scheduling preference, not a prediction that something adverse will occur. An appointment, essential responsibility or urgent matter should be handled according to its practical needs. If a decision cannot wait, read the relevant information carefully, ask necessary questions and keep a clear record of what is agreed. There is no reason to approach the interval with anxiety or regard an unavoidable action as a mistake. The useful distinction is between allowing time for scrutiny and letting a timing label displace sound judgement.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:41 am Sunset 5:29 pm Moonrise 9:22 am Moonset 7:36 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 1:47 pm to 3:11 pm Delhi (NCR) 1:26 pm to 2:47 pm Bengaluru 1:30 pm to 2:57 pm Hyderabad 1:25 pm to 2:50 pm Chennai 1:19 pm to 2:46 pm Ahmedabad 1:46 pm to 3:09 pm Pune 1:43 pm to 3:07 pm Kolkata 12:43 pm to 2:07 pm Jaipur 1:32 pm to 2:54 pm Kochi 1:36 pm to 3:04 pm Lucknow 1:11 pm to 2:33 pm Indore 1:33 pm to 2:57 pm Guwahati 12:28 pm to 1:50 pm Chandigarh 1:26 pm to 2:46 pm Surat 1:46 pm to 3:10 pm Visakhapatnam 1:05 pm to 2:30 pm Nagpur 1:21 pm to 2:45 pm Coimbatore 1:33 pm to 3:00 pm Varanasi 1:04 pm to 2:26 pm Bhubaneswar 12:54 pm to 2:19 pm View All

In traditional Panchang guidance, timings can serve as prompts for attention rather than rules that determine the day. Keep your priorities manageable, speak clearly and check important details. Use the highlighted window if convenient, approach Rahu Kaal without fear and let real responsibilities guide the decisions that cannot be deferred.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)