In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 24, 2026, in New Delhi invites a practical balance between initiative and restraint, with attention to finishing responsibilities, speaking thoughtfully and choosing suitable moments for constructive work and meaningful plans.

Panchang today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:50 am Sunset 5:24 pm Rahu Kaal 2:46 pm to 4:05 pm Highlighted favourable window Amrit Kalam: 9:16 pm to 10:42 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Festival and Vrat Today Guru Nanak Jayanti Basis: Kartika Purnima; Region: Sikh Kartika Purnima Basis: Kartika Shukla Purnima

What Today's Panchang Means

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar is associated with initiative and direct action, making measured effort a useful theme for the day. Read alongside Shukla Purnima, that emphasis can be approached through taking stock, completing outstanding responsibilities and considering whether an immediate response is really necessary. This is a traditional framework for organising attention, not a prediction of how events will unfold. Krittika brings a traditional emphasis on discernment, while Rohini offers a complementary focus on patient development and care. Together, these references suggest a practical distinction between identifying what needs changing and giving useful work enough time to develop. The Moon signs listed for the day, Aries and Taurus, similarly offer a contrast between starting decisively and proceeding steadily. Readers may use that contrast to check whether enthusiasm has been matched by preparation. Taken together, the Vaar, Tithi, Nakshatra and Moon sign references favour a restrained reading: be clear about priorities, avoid unnecessary haste and give existing commitments proper attention before adding fresh demands to the day. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar is associated with initiative and direct action, making measured effort a useful theme for the day. Read alongside Shukla Purnima, that emphasis can be approached through taking stock, completing outstanding responsibilities and considering whether an immediate response is really necessary. This is a traditional framework for organising attention, not a prediction of how events will unfold. Krittika brings a traditional emphasis on discernment, while Rohini offers a complementary focus on patient development and care. Together, these references suggest a practical distinction between identifying what needs changing and giving useful work enough time to develop. The Moon signs listed for the day, Aries and Taurus, similarly offer a contrast between starting decisively and proceeding steadily. Readers may use that contrast to check whether enthusiasm has been matched by preparation. Taken together, the Vaar, Tithi, Nakshatra and Moon sign references favour a restrained reading: be clear about priorities, avoid unnecessary haste and give existing commitments proper attention before adding fresh demands to the day. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day to distinguish urgent action from work that merely feels pressing. Begin with a manageable set of priorities, check the information behind an important decision and leave room for questions from colleagues. In traditional interpretation, the balance between initiative and steadiness supports a practical approach: make progress where the facts are clear, but avoid treating speed as proof of good judgement. For purchases, agreements or professional commitments, read the terms and confirm responsibilities before proceeding. A suitable timing window can help structure the diary, but it cannot replace preparation, sound advice or the consent of everyone involved.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, directness is most useful when it is accompanied by patience. Readers may take this as a reminder to say what needs saying without turning a difference of opinion into a contest. At home or with friends, ask whether the other person wants practical help or simply an attentive hearing. Keep requests specific, especially when discussing shared responsibilities or changing plans. If a conversation becomes hurried, agree to return to it when both sides can listen properly. A small, realistic commitment that is kept can be more constructive than an ambitious promise made in the moment.

Reflection and spiritual routine

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Those who use Panchang as a reflective guide may treat Shukla Purnima as an occasion to review what has reached a useful stopping point. Consider which responsibilities have been completed, which remain open and which expectations need adjusting. Keep any personal spiritual routine familiar and manageable rather than adding obligations for the sake of the date. A brief pause away from competing demands can provide space to examine intentions before acting on them. The practical question is not whether every task is finished, but whether attention is going to what matters. Let reflection lead to one modest, achievable next step.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar November 24, 2026, Tuesday (Mangalvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Kartika Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Purnima until 8:23 pm; then Krishna Pratipada Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Krittika until 11:24 pm; then Rohini Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Parigha until 4:04 pm; then Shiva Karan (half-tithi division) Vishti until 10:05 am; then Bava until 8:23 pm; then Balava until 6:38 am, Wednesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Aries until 7:24 am; then Taurus View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 5:03 am 5:56 am Pratah Sandhya 5:30 am 6:50 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:46 am 12:28 pm Amrit Kalam 9:16 pm 10:42 pm Vijaya Muhurta 1:53 pm 2:35 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:24 pm 5:51 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:24 pm 6:45 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:41 pm 12:35 am, Wednesday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 6:50 am 11:25 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Amrit Kalam, from 9:16 pm to 10:42 pm, for constructive work and meaningful plans. This is the highlighted favourable window in the supplied guidance for New Delhi. Since it falls late in the day, choose something proportionate to the time available, such as refining a proposal, discussing a considered plan or setting out the next steps for an existing goal. Prepare any documents or questions beforehand so that the period is used purposefully rather than spent deciding where to begin. Traditional timing preferences are best treated as an organising aid, not an assurance of success. If other people need to participate, their availability and willingness should remain central to the arrangement.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 2:46 pm 4:05 pm Gulika Kaal 12:07 pm 1:26 pm Yamaganda 9:29 am 10:48 am Dur Muhurtam 8:57 am 9:39 am Dur Muhurtam 10:47 pm 11:41 pm Varjyam 12:46 pm 2:11 pm Aadal Yog 11:26 pm 6:51 am, Wednesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to keep discretionary new beginnings outside Rahu Kaal, which runs from 2:46 pm to 4:05 pm. In traditional guidance, this is a caution period for choosing the moment to begin something important, not a forecast that ordinary activity will go wrong. Where practical, use it for familiar work, reviewing material, checking details or completing responsibilities already under way. If an appointment, deadline or essential duty falls within it, attend to the task with normal care rather than allowing the timing to create anxiety. Decisions with financial, legal or professional consequences still require reliable information and appropriate advice at any hour. The useful distinction is between a flexible preference about scheduling and a necessary commitment that should not be neglected. Keep the response proportionate to the actual task.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:50 am Sunset 5:24 pm Moonrise 4:52 pm Moonset No moonset during this Panchang day

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 3:12 pm to 4:35 pm Delhi (NCR) 2:46 pm to 4:05 pm Bengaluru 2:58 pm to 4:24 pm Hyderabad 2:51 pm to 4:15 pm Chennai 2:47 pm to 4:13 pm Ahmedabad 3:09 pm to 4:31 pm Pune 3:08 pm to 4:32 pm Kolkata 2:07 pm to 3:29 pm Jaipur 2:53 pm to 4:13 pm Kochi 3:05 pm to 4:33 pm Lucknow 2:32 pm to 3:53 pm Indore 2:57 pm to 4:19 pm Guwahati 1:50 pm to 3:10 pm Chandigarh 2:45 pm to 4:03 pm Surat 3:10 pm to 4:33 pm Visakhapatnam 2:31 pm to 3:55 pm Nagpur 2:45 pm to 4:08 pm Coimbatore 3:02 pm to 4:28 pm Varanasi 2:26 pm to 3:46 pm Bhubaneswar 2:19 pm to 3:42 pm View All

In traditional Panchang guidance, the most useful approach today is deliberate rather than hurried. Finish what reasonably can be finished, prepare before making commitments and keep conversations clear. Use preferred timings where convenient, while allowing practical responsibilities, reliable information and consideration for others to guide the final decision.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)