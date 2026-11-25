In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 25, 2026, favours a measured approach to everyday responsibilities, with clear communication, steady follow-through and quiet preparation offering a practical theme for readers using the New Delhi Panchang.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:51 am Sunset 5:24 pm Rahu Kaal 12:07 pm to 1:27 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 5:03 am to 5:57 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar provides a useful frame for attention to communication, learning and the practical details of daily exchanges. Read alongside Krishna Pratipada, the emphasis may be placed on taking stock and choosing a manageable starting point rather than attempting too much at once. For readers following this tradition, a modest plan with clearly defined steps is a sensible way to approach the day. Rohini and the Moon in Taurus can be read together as an invitation to value steadiness, care and tangible progress. In everyday terms, that may mean completing something useful, looking after existing commitments and allowing enough time to do a task properly. These are traditional interpretive associations, not a forecast of what will happen. The combined guidance is therefore best used as a prompt for deliberate choices: check what needs attention, distinguish essentials from extras and avoid confusing a familiar method with the only possible method. Leave room to revise your approach when the facts require it.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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{{^usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day's emphasis on steadiness to organise work around a few achievable priorities. Begin with the information already available, identify what remains uncertain and give each task a clear next step. In meetings or written exchanges, state the purpose before moving into detail. For important decisions, compare costs, responsibilities and deadlines rather than relying on an auspicious label alone. A second reading of a document can be more useful than a hurried approval. Where several people share a task, confirm who will act and by when. Keep timing preferences separate from essential professional checks and obligations. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day's emphasis on steadiness to organise work around a few achievable priorities. Begin with the information already available, identify what remains uncertain and give each task a clear next step. In meetings or written exchanges, state the purpose before moving into detail. For important decisions, compare costs, responsibilities and deadlines rather than relying on an auspicious label alone. A second reading of a document can be more useful than a hurried approval. Where several people share a task, confirm who will act and by when. Keep timing preferences separate from essential professional checks and obligations. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day's practical emphasis may be applied to relationships through patient listening and dependable follow-through. Make requests plainly, especially where household responsibilities, shared plans or money are involved. If a conversation becomes repetitive, return to the specific issue rather than making broad judgements about the other person. A small commitment that you can keep is preferable to a reassuring promise made in haste. Those who follow Panchang guidance can treat this as a reminder to give others time to respond, while recognising that timing cannot substitute for mutual respect or clear boundaries.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may find a short, unhurried pause useful for reviewing priorities before the day becomes busy. Consider what requires action, what needs more information and what can reasonably wait. If prayer is already part of your routine, retain a familiar and manageable practice rather than adding obligations. Reflection can also be practical: acknowledge an unfinished responsibility, reconsider an assumption or decide where to place your attention. The purpose is not to obtain certainty about the day, but to approach ordinary choices with greater care. Keep the exercise proportionate to your available time.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar November 25, 2026, Wednesday (Budhvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Margashirsha Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Pratipada until 4:50 pm; then Krishna Dwitiya Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Rohini until 8:35 pm; then Mrigashira Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Shiva until 11:58 am; then Siddha Karan (half-tithi division) Kaulava until 4:50 pm; then Taitila until 3:02 am, Thursday; then Gara until 1:15 pm, Thursday Moon sign (zodiac position) Taurus View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 5:03 am 5:57 am Pratah Sandhya 5:30 am 6:51 am Amrit Kalam 5:46 pm 7:11 pm Vijaya Muhurta 1:53 pm 2:35 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:24 pm 5:51 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:24 pm 6:45 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:41 pm 12:35 am, Thursday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 8:36 pm 6:52 am, Thursday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 5:03 am to 5:57 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. This is the highlighted favourable window in the supplied New Delhi Panchang. Keep its use simple: review the day's priorities, consider a pending question or make space for an existing prayer routine. There is no need to fit several activities into the interval or rearrange essential responsibilities around it. The timing serves as a traditional point of reference, not an assurance that a plan will succeed. If you choose to use it, arrive with one clear purpose and leave yourself a realistic next step. Practical preparation and attention to circumstances remain necessary for any action that follows.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 12:07 pm 1:27 pm Gulika Kaal 10:48 am 12:07 pm Yamaganda 8:10 am 9:29 am Dur Muhurtam 11:46 am 12:28 pm Varjyam 1:32 am, Thursday 2:57 am, Thursday Vidaal Yog 8:36 pm 6:52 am, Thursday Aadal Yog 6:51 am 8:35 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to defer an optional new undertaking during Rahu Kaal, which ends at 1:27 pm. Vidaal Yog continues until 6:52 am, Thursday, and is also a mandatory caution reference for this day's guidance. Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and Vidaal Yog occur simultaneously, so their traditional indications are mixed: one is listed as favourable while the other calls for caution. Neither should be read as cancelling or overriding the other. Readers who use these distinctions may choose to keep discretionary commitments flexible and use the relevant periods for review or preparation instead. This need not interrupt routine duties or necessary decisions. Where a deadline cannot move, check the details, seek appropriate advice if needed and proceed according to the actual requirements of the situation rather than treating the timing as a prediction.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:51 am Sunset 5:24 pm Moonrise 5:50 pm Moonset 7:35 am

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 12:25 pm to 1:48 pm Delhi (NCR) 12:07 pm to 1:27 pm Bengaluru 12:06 pm to 1:32 pm Hyderabad 12:02 pm to 1:27 pm Chennai 11:55 am to 1:21 pm Ahmedabad 12:26 pm to 1:48 pm Pune 12:21 pm to 1:44 pm Kolkata 11:23 am to 12:45 pm Jaipur 12:13 pm to 1:33 pm Kochi 12:11 pm to 1:39 pm Lucknow 11:53 am to 1:13 pm Indore 12:13 pm to 1:35 pm Guwahati 11:09 am to 12:30 pm Chandigarh 12:09 pm to 1:27 pm Surat 12:25 pm to 1:48 pm Visakhapatnam 11:43 am to 1:07 pm Nagpur 12:00 pm to 1:22 pm Coimbatore 12:08 pm to 1:35 pm Varanasi 11:44 am to 1:05 pm Bhubaneswar 11:33 am to 12:56 pm View All

In traditional Panchang guidance, the most useful takeaway is a measured pace: choose a few priorities, communicate them clearly and leave time for checking. Use preferred timings where they fit your circumstances, without making them a source of pressure. Let sound judgement and everyday responsibilities remain central to the day's decisions.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)