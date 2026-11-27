In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 27, 2026, in New Delhi favours a measured approach to conversation and practical follow-through, with readers encouraged to keep priorities clear, check details and avoid making important choices in haste.

Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, planetary transits, auspicious and inauspicious timing (Pinterest) more less

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:53 am Sunset 5:24 pm Rahu Kaal 10:49 am to 12:08 pm Highlighted favourable window Vijaya Muhurta: 1:53 pm to 2:35 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for a determined task or purposeful follow-through. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

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Festival and Vrat Today Sankashti Chaturthi

Basis: Margashirsha Krishna Chaturthi

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar, Krishna Tritiya, Ardra Nakshatra and the Moon in Gemini offer a framework for balancing social consideration with clear thinking. Read together, these entries may be used as a prompt to speak thoughtfully, examine what needs attention and keep everyday responsibilities manageable. They are traditional guides, not a forecast of how events or relationships will unfold. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar, Krishna Tritiya, Ardra Nakshatra and the Moon in Gemini offer a framework for balancing social consideration with clear thinking. Read together, these entries may be used as a prompt to speak thoughtfully, examine what needs attention and keep everyday responsibilities manageable. They are traditional guides, not a forecast of how events or relationships will unfold. {{/usCountry}}

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Shukravar can provide a useful emphasis on courtesy and cooperation, while Krishna Tritiya may be approached through modest, practical effort rather than an ambitious overhaul. Ardra invites a more searching look at a question; the useful response is to identify the issue without making the discussion unnecessarily sharp. With the Moon in Gemini, the traditional emphasis on communication supports asking questions and checking that information has been understood.

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The combined reading therefore favours a simple discipline: distinguish a useful conversation from a distracting one, and a necessary correction from needless criticism. Readers can apply that distinction at home, at work and while organising the day's commitments.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day for focused work that benefits from clear instructions and consistent follow-through. Choose a main task, establish what completion requires and keep supporting work proportionate. A short written plan can be more useful than repeatedly revising an ambitious schedule.

For important decisions, separate verified information from assumptions and check any terms that remain unclear. If a discussion produces several options, record the next step and who is responsible for it. The traditional reading supports care in communication, not confidence without evidence. Keep financial, contractual and professional choices grounded in relevant advice and practical circumstances rather than timing alone.

Relationships and communication

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day's combination can be approached through considerate speech and a willingness to clarify. If a conversation feels complicated, ask a direct but gentle question rather than assuming you know the other person's intention. Give them room to finish before offering a correction.

At home or among friends, a manageable commitment may be more helpful than a broad promise. Say what you can realistically do and acknowledge where plans remain uncertain. This guidance does not predict disagreement; it offers a practical way to keep ordinary differences from becoming larger than necessary. Courtesy and clear expectations can sit comfortably together.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Those who use Panchang as a reflective guide may keep their usual spiritual or quiet routine simple today. There is no need to add a new practice or seek a special experience. A few undistracted moments can be used to review what deserves attention and what can reasonably wait.

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Consider whether a recurring concern needs more information, a conversation or simply a clearer boundary around your time. Writing down one question may help keep reflection specific. The traditional guidance is best treated as an invitation to pay attention, not as an instruction to interpret every interruption or passing thought as a sign.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar November 27, 2026, Friday (Shukravar) Lunar Month Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Margashirsha Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Tritiya until 9:48 am; then Krishna Chaturthi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Ardra until 3:08 pm; then Punarvasu Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Shubha until 11:50 pm; then Shukla Karan (half-tithi division) Vishti until 9:48 am; then Bava until 8:11 pm; then Balava until 6:40 am, Saturday Moon sign (zodiac position) Gemini View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 5:05 am 5:59 am Pratah Sandhya 5:32 am 6:53 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:47 am 12:29 pm Vijaya Muhurta 1:53 pm 2:35 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:24 pm 5:51 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:24 pm 6:45 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:42 pm 12:36 am, Saturday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 3:09 pm 6:53 am, Saturday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Vijaya Muhurta, from 1:53 pm to 2:35 pm, for a determined task or purposeful follow-through. Choose something already understood and prepared: complete a pending piece of work, make a considered approach or carry an agreed plan into its next practical stage.

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The value of using the window is in giving a clear priority your attention, rather than trying to fit several important activities into it. Have the necessary information ready beforehand and leave room afterwards for any response or correction. In traditional guidance, a favourable period supports intention and organisation; it does not assure success or remove ordinary constraints. If the window does not suit your responsibilities, proceed at a workable time with the same care.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 10:49 am 12:08 pm Gulika Kaal 8:11 am 9:30 am Yamaganda 2:46 pm 4:05 pm Dur Muhurtam 8:59 am 9:41 am Dur Muhurtam 12:29 pm 1:11 pm Varjyam 1:59 am, Saturday 3:23 am, Saturday View All

Those who observe Panchang caution periods may prefer to avoid beginning an important new undertaking during Rahu Kaal, which ends at 12:08 pm. Where arrangements are flexible, use that interval for preparation, reviewing documents or continuing work already in progress rather than creating pressure around a fresh start.

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This is a traditional scheduling preference, not a prediction that something unwelcome will happen. Necessary responsibilities, urgent matters and commitments involving other people should be handled according to their practical demands. If an appointment cannot be moved, approach it with preparation and attention rather than apprehension.

A useful application is to check the purpose of a decision, confirm the details and avoid rushing merely to meet a preferred window. Caution can mean allowing a little more thought, not putting the day on hold or treating routine activity as unsafe.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:53 am Sunset 5:24 pm Moonrise 8:09 pm Moonset 9:47 am

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 11:02 am to 12:26 pm Delhi (NCR) 10:49 am to 12:08 pm Bengaluru 10:41 am to 12:07 pm Hyderabad 10:39 am to 12:03 pm Chennai 10:30 am to 11:56 am Ahmedabad 11:05 am to 12:26 pm Pune 10:58 am to 12:21 pm Kolkata 10:02 am to 11:23 am Jaipur 10:54 am to 12:14 pm Kochi 10:45 am to 12:12 pm Lucknow 10:34 am to 11:53 am Indore 10:52 am to 12:14 pm Guwahati 9:50 am to 11:10 am Chandigarh 10:51 am to 12:09 pm Surat 11:03 am to 12:26 pm Visakhapatnam 10:20 am to 11:44 am Nagpur 10:38 am to 12:01 pm Coimbatore 10:43 am to 12:09 pm Varanasi 10:24 am to 11:45 am Bhubaneswar 10:11 am to 11:34 am View All

For November 27, use traditional Panchang guidance as a planning aid rather than a verdict on the day. Keep one worthwhile priority in view, communicate without unnecessary sharpness and check the details before committing. Let practical needs lead, with preferred timings offering structure only where they fit comfortably.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)