In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 27, 2026, in New Delhi favours a measured approach to conversation and practical follow-through, with readers encouraged to keep priorities clear, check details and avoid making important choices in haste.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:53 am
|Sunset
|5:24 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|10:49 am to 12:08 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Vijaya Muhurta: 1:53 pm to 2:35 pm
How to use it: Prefer this period for a determined task or purposeful follow-through. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
|Sankashti Chaturthi
Basis: Margashirsha Krishna Chaturthi
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar, Krishna Tritiya, Ardra Nakshatra and the Moon in Gemini offer a framework for balancing social consideration with clear thinking. Read together, these entries may be used as a prompt to speak thoughtfully, examine what needs attention and keep everyday responsibilities manageable. They are traditional guides, not a forecast of how events or relationships will unfold.{{/usCountry}}
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar, Krishna Tritiya, Ardra Nakshatra and the Moon in Gemini offer a framework for balancing social consideration with clear thinking. Read together, these entries may be used as a prompt to speak thoughtfully, examine what needs attention and keep everyday responsibilities manageable. They are traditional guides, not a forecast of how events or relationships will unfold.{{/usCountry}}
Shukravar can provide a useful emphasis on courtesy and cooperation, while Krishna Tritiya may be approached through modest, practical effort rather than an ambitious overhaul. Ardra invites a more searching look at a question; the useful response is to identify the issue without making the discussion unnecessarily sharp. With the Moon in Gemini, the traditional emphasis on communication supports asking questions and checking that information has been understood.
The combined reading therefore favours a simple discipline: distinguish a useful conversation from a distracting one, and a necessary correction from needless criticism. Readers can apply that distinction at home, at work and while organising the day's commitments.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day for focused work that benefits from clear instructions and consistent follow-through. Choose a main task, establish what completion requires and keep supporting work proportionate. A short written plan can be more useful than repeatedly revising an ambitious schedule.
For important decisions, separate verified information from assumptions and check any terms that remain unclear. If a discussion produces several options, record the next step and who is responsible for it. The traditional reading supports care in communication, not confidence without evidence. Keep financial, contractual and professional choices grounded in relevant advice and practical circumstances rather than timing alone.
Relationships and communication
In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day's combination can be approached through considerate speech and a willingness to clarify. If a conversation feels complicated, ask a direct but gentle question rather than assuming you know the other person's intention. Give them room to finish before offering a correction.
At home or among friends, a manageable commitment may be more helpful than a broad promise. Say what you can realistically do and acknowledge where plans remain uncertain. This guidance does not predict disagreement; it offers a practical way to keep ordinary differences from becoming larger than necessary. Courtesy and clear expectations can sit comfortably together.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Those who use Panchang as a reflective guide may keep their usual spiritual or quiet routine simple today. There is no need to add a new practice or seek a special experience. A few undistracted moments can be used to review what deserves attention and what can reasonably wait.
Consider whether a recurring concern needs more information, a conversation or simply a clearer boundary around your time. Writing down one question may help keep reflection specific. The traditional guidance is best treated as an invitation to pay attention, not as an instruction to interpret every interruption or passing thought as a sign.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|November 27, 2026, Friday (Shukravar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Margashirsha
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Krishna Tritiya until 9:48 am; then Krishna Chaturthi
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Ardra until 3:08 pm; then Punarvasu
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Shubha until 11:50 pm; then Shukla
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Vishti until 9:48 am; then Bava until 8:11 pm; then Balava until 6:40 am, Saturday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Gemini
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|5:05 am
|5:59 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|5:32 am
|6:53 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:47 am
|12:29 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|1:53 pm
|2:35 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|5:24 pm
|5:51 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|5:24 pm
|6:45 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:42 pm
|12:36 am, Saturday
|Sarvartha Siddhi Yog
|3:09 pm
|6:53 am, Saturday
Those who follow Panchang timings may use Vijaya Muhurta, from 1:53 pm to 2:35 pm, for a determined task or purposeful follow-through. Choose something already understood and prepared: complete a pending piece of work, make a considered approach or carry an agreed plan into its next practical stage.
The value of using the window is in giving a clear priority your attention, rather than trying to fit several important activities into it. Have the necessary information ready beforehand and leave room afterwards for any response or correction. In traditional guidance, a favourable period supports intention and organisation; it does not assure success or remove ordinary constraints. If the window does not suit your responsibilities, proceed at a workable time with the same care.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|10:49 am
|12:08 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|8:11 am
|9:30 am
|Yamaganda
|2:46 pm
|4:05 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|8:59 am
|9:41 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|12:29 pm
|1:11 pm
|Varjyam
|1:59 am, Saturday
|3:23 am, Saturday
Those who observe Panchang caution periods may prefer to avoid beginning an important new undertaking during Rahu Kaal, which ends at 12:08 pm. Where arrangements are flexible, use that interval for preparation, reviewing documents or continuing work already in progress rather than creating pressure around a fresh start.
This is a traditional scheduling preference, not a prediction that something unwelcome will happen. Necessary responsibilities, urgent matters and commitments involving other people should be handled according to their practical demands. If an appointment cannot be moved, approach it with preparation and attention rather than apprehension.
A useful application is to check the purpose of a decision, confirm the details and avoid rushing merely to meet a preferred window. Caution can mean allowing a little more thought, not putting the day on hold or treating routine activity as unsafe.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:53 am
|Sunset
|5:24 pm
|Moonrise
|8:09 pm
|Moonset
|9:47 am
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|11:02 am to 12:26 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|10:49 am to 12:08 pm
|Bengaluru
|10:41 am to 12:07 pm
|Hyderabad
|10:39 am to 12:03 pm
|Chennai
|10:30 am to 11:56 am
|Ahmedabad
|11:05 am to 12:26 pm
|Pune
|10:58 am to 12:21 pm
|Kolkata
|10:02 am to 11:23 am
|Jaipur
|10:54 am to 12:14 pm
|Kochi
|10:45 am to 12:12 pm
|Lucknow
|10:34 am to 11:53 am
|Indore
|10:52 am to 12:14 pm
|Guwahati
|9:50 am to 11:10 am
|Chandigarh
|10:51 am to 12:09 pm
|Surat
|11:03 am to 12:26 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|10:20 am to 11:44 am
|Nagpur
|10:38 am to 12:01 pm
|Coimbatore
|10:43 am to 12:09 pm
|Varanasi
|10:24 am to 11:45 am
|Bhubaneswar
|10:11 am to 11:34 am
For November 27, use traditional Panchang guidance as a planning aid rather than a verdict on the day. Keep one worthwhile priority in view, communicate without unnecessary sharpness and check the details before committing. Let practical needs lead, with preferred timings offering structure only where they fit comfortably.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com