Panchang Today, November 5, 2026: Krishna Ekadashi under Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 5, 2026, favours a measured approach to responsibilities, with thoughtful planning, clear communication and attention to detail offering a practical theme for readers balancing daily commitments with time for reflection.

Panchang (pinterest)

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:35 am Sunset 5:33 pm Rahu Kaal 1:26 pm to 2:48 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:51 am to 5:43 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

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Festival and Vrat Today Rama Ekadashi

Basis: Kartika Krishna Ekadashi

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar offers a framework for considering judgement, learning and the responsibilities that come with giving advice. Read alongside Krishna Ekadashi, it can serve as a reminder to distinguish what is necessary from what merely fills the day. The practical emphasis is on choosing priorities carefully rather than taking on more to appear productive. Uttara Phalguni and Hasta provide a useful lens for thinking about commitments and their execution: an agreement needs both goodwill and attention to the work involved. With Leo and Virgo listed as the Moon signs, readers may use the day's guidance to balance confidence with careful checking. These are traditional associations, not predictions about how anyone will feel or what will happen. Taken together, the entries support a restrained daily approach: be clear about your role, keep promises realistic and leave room to correct small mistakes. There is no need to turn every task into a major undertaking; steady attention can be a more useful personal aim than seeking an exceptional result. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar offers a framework for considering judgement, learning and the responsibilities that come with giving advice. Read alongside Krishna Ekadashi, it can serve as a reminder to distinguish what is necessary from what merely fills the day. The practical emphasis is on choosing priorities carefully rather than taking on more to appear productive. Uttara Phalguni and Hasta provide a useful lens for thinking about commitments and their execution: an agreement needs both goodwill and attention to the work involved. With Leo and Virgo listed as the Moon signs, readers may use the day's guidance to balance confidence with careful checking. These are traditional associations, not predictions about how anyone will feel or what will happen. Taken together, the entries support a restrained daily approach: be clear about your role, keep promises realistic and leave room to correct small mistakes. There is no need to turn every task into a major undertaking; steady attention can be a more useful personal aim than seeking an exceptional result. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may approach work by separating decisions that need discussion from tasks that simply need completion. Prepare the relevant figures, read the terms and identify who must approve the next step before making a commitment. For important decisions, use the traditional timing guidance as an additional planning preference, not a substitute for evidence or professional advice. A short, realistic task list can help keep the day manageable. If a proposal remains unclear, ask for clarification rather than agreeing under pressure. Routine correspondence, checking documents and following up on existing responsibilities can keep work moving without requiring every conversation to produce an immediate decision.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day's emphasis on commitments can be used as a prompt for straightforward, considerate communication. Tell others what you can reasonably do, and avoid offering reassurance that depends on circumstances outside your control. At home, a brief discussion about shared responsibilities may be more useful than revisiting several old disagreements at once. With friends or colleagues, check what someone means before responding to an ambiguous message. If a conversation becomes strained, allow time for a calmer reply. These are practical choices rather than predicted developments, and they leave room for both kindness and clear personal boundaries.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day to review how closely their daily choices match their stated priorities. Keep the exercise simple: consider what needs attention, what can wait and which commitment needs a more realistic plan. Reflection need not become another demanding item on the schedule. A quiet pause, a few written notes or time within an existing spiritual routine can provide a manageable space to think. If prayer is already part of your practice, you may include it without adding new requirements. The purpose is to return to ordinary responsibilities with a clearer sense of what you intend to do.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar November 5, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Kartika Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Ekadashi until 10:35 am; then Krishna Dwadashi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Uttara Phalguni until 3:55 am, Friday; then Hasta Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Vaidhriti until 5:08 am, Friday; then Vishkumbha Karan (half-tithi division) Balava until 10:35 am; then Kaulava until 10:30 pm; then Taitila until 10:30 am, Friday Moon sign (zodiac position) Leo until 9:34 am; then Virgo View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:51 am 5:43 am Pratah Sandhya 5:17 am 6:35 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:42 am 12:26 pm Amrit Kalam 8:35 pm 10:13 pm Vijaya Muhurta 1:53 pm 2:37 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:33 pm 5:59 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:33 pm 6:51 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:38 pm 12:30 am, Friday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:51 am to 5:43 am in New Delhi, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. This is the highlighted favourable window in the supplied guidance, and its use can remain modest and personal. You might review the day's priorities, consider an unresolved question or spend a little time in your existing prayer practice. There is no need to fit several activities into the interval or treat it as a deadline for achieving clarity. If the early hour does not suit your responsibilities or usual routine, avoid making the schedule burdensome. Traditional timing can provide a framework for attention, but it does not guarantee that a plan will succeed or a concern will be resolved.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 1:26 pm 2:48 pm Gulika Kaal 9:20 am 10:42 am Yamaganda 6:35 am 7:58 am Dur Muhurtam 10:14 am 10:58 am Dur Muhurtam 2:37 pm 3:21 pm Varjyam 10:50 am 12:25 pm Vidaal Yog 3:56 am, Friday 6:36 am, Friday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may note Vaidhriti Yog, which continues until 5:08 am, Friday, and Rahu Kaal, which ends at 2:48 pm, as the mandatory caution periods in this guidance. In traditional practice, such periods invite greater care around elective beginnings and commitments rather than fear about ordinary activity. Where your schedule allows, leave a non-essential launch or fresh undertaking for another suitable opportunity. If work, travel or family responsibilities cannot be rearranged, focus on preparation, clear instructions and checking practical details. Do not postpone urgent assistance or necessary action because of a timing preference. A caution period is not a prediction that something will go wrong, nor does it make the whole day unusable. Keep decisions proportionate to their actual stakes, and distinguish a traditional scheduling preference from a concrete reason to delay.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:35 am Sunset 5:33 pm Moonrise 3:41 am, Friday Moonset 3:05 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 1:47 pm to 3:12 pm Delhi (NCR) 1:26 pm to 2:48 pm Bengaluru 1:30 pm to 2:57 pm Hyderabad 1:25 pm to 2:51 pm Chennai 1:19 pm to 2:46 pm Ahmedabad 1:47 pm to 3:11 pm Pune 1:43 pm to 3:08 pm Kolkata 12:44 pm to 2:08 pm Jaipur 1:32 pm to 2:55 pm Kochi 1:36 pm to 3:04 pm Lucknow 1:12 pm to 2:35 pm Indore 1:34 pm to 2:58 pm Guwahati 12:29 pm to 1:52 pm Chandigarh 1:27 pm to 2:48 pm Surat 1:46 pm to 3:11 pm Visakhapatnam 1:06 pm to 2:31 pm Nagpur 1:21 pm to 2:46 pm Coimbatore 1:33 pm to 3:01 pm Varanasi 1:04 pm to 2:28 pm Bhubaneswar 12:55 pm to 2:20 pm View All

For November 5, the traditional Panchang offers a framework for a considered day, not a fixed outcome. Choose a few manageable priorities, communicate commitments plainly and make room for quiet review. Use timing preferences where practical, while allowing evidence, necessity and care for others to guide the decisions that matter.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)