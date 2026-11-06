Panchang Today, November 6, 2026: Krishna Dwadashi under Hasta Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 6, 2026, favors a measured approach to everyday responsibilities, with Shukravar, Krishna Dwadashi, Hasta and the Virgo Moon offering a framework for careful preparation, considerate communication and practical follow-through.

Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits (pinterest)

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:36 am Sunset 5:32 pm Rahu Kaal 10:42 am to 12:04 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:51 am to 5:44 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

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Festival and Vrat Today Dhanteras

Basis: Kartika Krishna Trayodashi Shukra Pradosh Vrat

Basis: Kartika Krishna Trayodashi

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combination of Shukravar, Krishna Dwadashi, Hasta Nakshatra and the Moon in Virgo can be read as an invitation to bring care and order to ordinary responsibilities. For readers in New Delhi, the practical emphasis is on doing manageable things well rather than attempting a dramatic change of direction. Shukravar offers a traditional lens for considering cooperation and the quality of everyday exchanges, while Krishna Dwadashi may be approached as a reminder to review what remains unfinished. Hasta and Virgo together support an interpretation centred on attention to detail, useful skills and thoughtful execution. These are traditional associations, not predictions about how the day will unfold. A sensible application is to sort priorities, complete a neglected task and leave enough room to check your work. Care need not become perfectionism, and a preference for order need not turn into criticism. Let this combination serve as a prompt for steady effort, with practical circumstances and other people's needs remaining central to your choices. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combination of Shukravar, Krishna Dwadashi, Hasta Nakshatra and the Moon in Virgo can be read as an invitation to bring care and order to ordinary responsibilities. For readers in New Delhi, the practical emphasis is on doing manageable things well rather than attempting a dramatic change of direction. Shukravar offers a traditional lens for considering cooperation and the quality of everyday exchanges, while Krishna Dwadashi may be approached as a reminder to review what remains unfinished. Hasta and Virgo together support an interpretation centred on attention to detail, useful skills and thoughtful execution. These are traditional associations, not predictions about how the day will unfold. A sensible application is to sort priorities, complete a neglected task and leave enough room to check your work. Care need not become perfectionism, and a preference for order need not turn into criticism. Let this combination serve as a prompt for steady effort, with practical circumstances and other people's needs remaining central to your choices. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, today's combination supports a workmanlike approach: prepare first, check the details and keep commitments realistic. Begin with tasks whose requirements are clear, then give more complicated decisions the time they need. A short review of documents, costs or responsibilities may be more useful than adding another item to an already crowded schedule. Those who follow Panchang timings may use them as a secondary planning aid, not a substitute for evidence or professional advice. If an important decision cannot wait, concentrate on the information available, ask direct questions and record what has been agreed. Leave space for corrections without treating them as setbacks.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar can provide a useful prompt to pay attention to the manner as well as the substance of a conversation. Say what you need clearly, but avoid turning a small oversight into a judgement about someone's intentions. Practical consideration may be more helpful than an elaborate gesture: confirm a shared plan, listen without interrupting or clarify a misunderstanding before it grows. The day's emphasis on detail is best used to notice what needs care, not to keep a tally of faults. Where views differ, aim for a workable next step rather than immediate agreement.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may approach reflection today through a simple review of their priorities. Consider what genuinely needs attention, what can wait and which expectations are making the day unnecessarily crowded. If prayer is already part of your routine, keep it within your usual practice rather than adding an unfamiliar requirement. Quiet planning can be equally useful as a personal pause. Write down one unfinished responsibility and one realistic next step, without demanding a complete solution. Traditional guidance is best treated here as a framework for attentiveness, leaving room for individual belief, available time and everyday obligations.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar November 6, 2026, Friday (Shukravar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Kartika Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Dwadashi until 10:30 am; then Krishna Trayodashi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Hasta until 4:42 am, Saturday; then Chitra Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Vishkumbha until 4:08 am, Saturday; then Preeti Karan (half-tithi division) Taitila until 10:30 am; then Gara until 10:36 pm; then Vanija until 10:48 am, Saturday Moon sign (zodiac position) Virgo View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:51 am 5:44 am Pratah Sandhya 5:18 am 6:36 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:42 am 12:26 pm Amrit Kalam 10:31 pm 12:10 am, Saturday Vijaya Muhurta 1:53 pm 2:37 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:32 pm 5:58 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:32 pm 6:51 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:38 pm 12:31 am, Saturday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:51 am to 5:44 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer, as highlighted in the day's guidance. Keep the purpose modest and clear: review your priorities, think through a pending question or make room for your existing prayer practice. There is no need to fill the entire window or regard an early start as a test of commitment. If it does not fit your circumstances, you can still approach the day thoughtfully. Treat a favorable period as a scheduling aid within the tradition, not as an assurance of success. For practical decisions, preparation, consent, reliable information and the availability of everyone involved remain more important than fitting an activity into a preferred interval.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 10:42 am 12:04 pm Gulika Kaal 7:58 am 9:20 am Yamaganda 2:48 pm 4:10 pm Dur Muhurtam 8:47 am 9:31 am Dur Muhurtam 12:26 pm 1:10 pm Varjyam 12:37 pm 2:13 pm Vidaal Yog 6:36 am 9:03 pm Aadal Yog 9:03 pm 4:44 am, Saturday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may note Rahu Kaal, from 10:42 am to 12:04 pm, as a period traditionally approached with caution when choosing the start of an important undertaking. If your schedule is flexible, you may prefer to reserve it for reviewing material, checking arrangements or continuing routine responsibilities rather than making a discretionary new start. This is traditional timing guidance, not a prediction that something will go wrong. There is no need to become anxious about an appointment or obligation that falls within it. Attend to necessary work, keep communication clear and use ordinary judgement. Do not delay urgent assistance or essential responsibilities for a timing preference. Where a decision has lasting consequences, careful reading, appropriate advice and an understanding of the terms provide a practical basis for proceeding.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:36 am Sunset 5:32 pm Moonrise 4:39 am, Saturday Moonset 3:35 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 10:56 am to 12:22 pm Delhi (NCR) 10:42 am to 12:04 pm Bengaluru 10:36 am to 12:03 pm Hyderabad 10:33 am to 11:59 am Chennai 10:25 am to 11:52 am Ahmedabad 10:59 am to 12:23 pm Pune 10:52 am to 12:17 pm Kolkata 9:55 am to 11:20 am Jaipur 10:47 am to 12:10 pm Kochi 10:40 am to 12:08 pm Lucknow 10:27 am to 11:49 am Indore 10:46 am to 12:10 pm Guwahati 9:43 am to 11:06 am Chandigarh 10:44 am to 12:05 pm Surat 10:57 am to 12:22 pm Visakhapatnam 10:14 am to 11:40 am Nagpur 10:32 am to 11:57 am Coimbatore 10:37 am to 12:05 pm Varanasi 10:18 am to 11:41 am Bhubaneswar 10:05 am to 11:30 am View All

Use today's traditional Panchang guidance as a gentle organising framework: choose a manageable priority, check the details and speak with consideration. If you follow the suggested timing, keep it proportionate to your circumstances. A calm review of what is possible can help you finish the day with fewer loose ends.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)