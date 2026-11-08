Panchang Today, November 8, 2026: Krishna Chaturdashi under Swati Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 8, 2026, favours a measured approach to responsibilities and relationships, with space for quiet reflection, careful preparation and balanced conversations rather than pressure to begin something simply for the sake of progress.

Panchang today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:38 am Sunset 5:31 pm Rahu Kaal 4:09 pm to 5:31 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:53 am to 5:45 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

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Festival and Vrat Today Diwali

Basis: Kartika Krishna Amavasya Lakshmi Puja

Basis: Kartika Krishna Amavasya Narak Chaturdashi

Basis: Kartika Krishna Chaturdashi Tamil Deepavali

Basis: Kartika Krishna Chaturdashi; Region: Tamil Kali Puja

Basis: Kartika Krishna Amavasya; Region: East Kartika Amavasya

Basis: Kartika Krishna Amavasya View All

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravivar, Krishna Chaturdashi, Swati Nakshatra and the Moon in Libra offer a framework for considering personal priorities alongside obligations to others. Ravivar is commonly read through questions of responsibility and self-direction, making it a useful prompt to distinguish a clear decision from an insistence on having one's own way. Krishna Chaturdashi invites a more considered approach to unfinished matters, with attention to what can be resolved or set aside rather than expanded. Swati is traditionally associated with independence and adaptability, while Libra brings the interpretation towards balance, fairness and negotiation. Read together, these indications may support reviewing how much freedom a plan needs and how much cooperation it requires. The practical emphasis is on making room for both, without allowing indecision to stand in for courtesy. For readers in New Delhi, this is best used as a reflective guide to the day, not a forecast of events. Ordinary circumstances, existing commitments and the information available should remain central to every choice. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravivar, Krishna Chaturdashi, Swati Nakshatra and the Moon in Libra offer a framework for considering personal priorities alongside obligations to others. Ravivar is commonly read through questions of responsibility and self-direction, making it a useful prompt to distinguish a clear decision from an insistence on having one's own way. Krishna Chaturdashi invites a more considered approach to unfinished matters, with attention to what can be resolved or set aside rather than expanded. Swati is traditionally associated with independence and adaptability, while Libra brings the interpretation towards balance, fairness and negotiation. Read together, these indications may support reviewing how much freedom a plan needs and how much cooperation it requires. The practical emphasis is on making room for both, without allowing indecision to stand in for courtesy. For readers in New Delhi, this is best used as a reflective guide to the day, not a forecast of events. Ordinary circumstances, existing commitments and the information available should remain central to every choice. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day's traditional emphasis on balance to review priorities before accepting additional work. Separate tasks that need a decision from those that only need preparation, and give each a realistic place in the schedule. If an important proposal is under discussion, check the terms, responsibilities and supporting documents rather than relying on enthusiasm alone. Where opinions differ, summarise the point of agreement before returning to the unresolved question. A short, workable plan is more useful than an ambitious list with no clear order. Treat timing preferences as an additional planning consideration, never as a substitute for evidence, professional advice or a necessary deadline.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combination of Swati and Libra can serve as a reminder to respect independence while remaining attentive to shared responsibilities. In practical terms, ask rather than assume what another person needs from a conversation. If a family arrangement requires agreement, make the request specific and leave room for a reply. Avoid turning a minor difference of preference into a judgement about someone's intentions. Listening does not require surrendering your position, just as being direct does not require being harsh. A manageable promise, clearly expressed and kept, can be more helpful than an elaborate reassurance.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may approach reflection as an opportunity to review their own choices without judging the whole day as good or bad. Consider what remains unfinished, what deserves continued attention and what no longer needs a place on the immediate list. Writing a few honest notes can help distinguish a practical concern from a repeated assumption. If prayer is already part of your routine, allow it to remain simple and familiar. There is no need to add a new practice or seek a particular experience. The useful outcome is a clearer sense of what you can reasonably do next.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar November 8, 2026, Sunday (Ravivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Kartika Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Chaturdashi until 11:27 am; then Krishna Amavasya Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Swati until 7:23 am, Monday; then Vishakha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Ayushman until 3:02 am, Monday; then Saubhagya Karan (half-tithi division) Shakuni until 11:28 am; then Chatushpada until 11:56 pm; then Naga until 12:31 pm, Monday Moon sign (zodiac position) Libra View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:53 am 5:45 am Pratah Sandhya 5:19 am 6:38 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:42 am 12:26 pm Amrit Kalam 10:02 pm 11:44 pm Vijaya Muhurta 1:53 pm 2:37 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:31 pm 5:57 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:31 pm 6:50 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:39 pm 12:31 am, Monday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:53 am to 5:45 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. This is the highlighted favourable window for the day, and its most practical use is to create an unhurried pause before other demands begin. You might review the day's essential commitments, note a question that needs careful thought or spend a little time with an existing prayer routine. Keep the purpose modest and specific rather than trying to fit several activities into the interval. A favourable designation is a traditional scheduling preference, not an assurance that a plan will succeed. If the early hour does not suit your circumstances, do not sacrifice necessary rest or responsibilities to observe it.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 4:09 pm 5:31 pm Gulika Kaal 2:48 pm 4:09 pm Yamaganda 12:04 pm 1:26 pm Dur Muhurtam 4:04 pm 4:48 pm Dur Muhurtam 7:21 am 8:05 am Varjyam 11:50 am 1:29 pm Aadal Yog 6:38 am 6:38 am, Monday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to avoid scheduling a discretionary new beginning during Rahu Kaal, which runs from 4:09 pm until 5:31 pm. Use this caution as a planning convention rather than a reason to expect difficulty. If an optional commitment can comfortably wait, you may choose another suitable part of the day after checking practical requirements. If it cannot wait, proceed with the preparation, attention and advice the situation calls for. Necessary duties, urgent care and established responsibilities should not be neglected because of a timing label. For routine work already in progress, focus on accuracy and follow through instead of repeatedly checking the clock. The measured approach is to keep flexibility where it exists, without allowing concern about the interval to become an obstacle to ordinary decisions.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:38 am Sunset 5:31 pm Moonrise 6:31 am, Monday Moonset 5:19 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 4:37 pm to 6:02 pm Delhi (NCR) 4:09 pm to 5:31 pm Bengaluru 4:24 pm to 5:51 pm Hyderabad 4:16 pm to 5:41 pm Chennai 4:13 pm to 5:40 pm Ahmedabad 4:34 pm to 5:57 pm Pune 4:33 pm to 5:58 pm Kolkata 3:31 pm to 4:55 pm Jaipur 4:17 pm to 5:39 pm Kochi 4:32 pm to 6:00 pm Lucknow 3:56 pm to 5:19 pm Indore 4:21 pm to 5:45 pm Guwahati 3:14 pm to 4:36 pm Chandigarh 4:08 pm to 5:29 pm Surat 4:35 pm to 5:59 pm Visakhapatnam 3:56 pm to 5:22 pm Nagpur 4:10 pm to 5:34 pm Coimbatore 4:28 pm to 5:56 pm Varanasi 3:50 pm to 5:13 pm Bhubaneswar 3:44 pm to 5:08 pm View All

Use the day's traditional guidance to simplify rather than complicate your choices. Set a realistic priority, leave room for a considered conversation and make time for reflection if it helps. Let Panchang preferences sit alongside practical judgement, with necessary responsibilities and the needs of others firmly in view.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)