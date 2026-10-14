Panchang Today, October 14, 2026: Shukla Chaturthi under Anuradha Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 14, 2026, favours a measured approach to communication, practical planning and personal commitments, with readers encouraged to prepare carefully, choose suitable moments for meaningful work and leave room for review.

Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits (pinterest)

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:21 am Sunset 5:52 pm Rahu Kaal 12:07 pm to 1:33 pm Highlighted favourable window Amrit Kalam: 4:38 pm to 6:24 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar, Shukla Chaturthi, Anuradha Nakshatra and the Moon in Scorpio can be read together as a prompt to balance clear communication with patience and thoughtful engagement. For readers in New Delhi, the practical emphasis is on considering what needs attention rather than trying to move every task forward at once. Budhvar offers a useful frame for reviewing how information is shared, while the Tithi can be approached as a reminder to work steadily through difficulties instead of rushing past them. Anuradha brings the interpretation towards cooperation and the maintenance of commitments; the Scorpio Moon adds a traditional emphasis on depth and discretion. These are interpretive associations, not predictions about anyone's mood or circumstances. Taken together, they suggest checking details, respecting confidences and giving complicated matters enough time. A useful daily approach is to separate what is urgent from what merely feels pressing, and to favor manageable progress over dramatic decisions. The Panchang is best used here as a planning aid, alongside responsibilities and sound judgement.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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{{^usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day's traditional emphasis to organise discussions, review documents and make plans more precise. Begin with the facts: what is required, who is responsible and which questions remain unanswered. If a decision involves money, deadlines or a lasting commitment, allow time to read the terms and seek relevant professional advice. Clear written follow-ups can help keep expectations realistic. It is better to resolve one important uncertainty than to open several new lines of work without preparation. Suitable timing may guide when you begin, but the quality of information, available resources and the needs of colleagues should remain central to the decision. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day's traditional emphasis to organise discussions, review documents and make plans more precise. Begin with the facts: what is required, who is responsible and which questions remain unanswered. If a decision involves money, deadlines or a lasting commitment, allow time to read the terms and seek relevant professional advice. Clear written follow-ups can help keep expectations realistic. It is better to resolve one important uncertainty than to open several new lines of work without preparation. Suitable timing may guide when you begin, but the quality of information, available resources and the needs of colleagues should remain central to the decision. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combination offers a useful reminder to be direct without becoming insistent. If a conversation matters, explain your concern in plain language and give the other person space to respond. Avoid treating a delayed reply as evidence of intention, and check assumptions before revisiting an old disagreement. With family, friends or colleagues, a small, clearly kept commitment may be more useful than a broad promise. Respect privacy when discussing sensitive matters. If agreement is not possible immediately, identify the next practical step together rather than pressing for a complete resolution in one sitting.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may approach reflection as an opportunity to examine priorities without judging themselves harshly. A quiet pause can be used to consider which commitments remain meaningful and which need a more realistic plan. If you already have a spiritual routine, keep it familiar and proportionate to the time available. There is no need to add a special practice to make the day useful. Writing down one concern and one manageable response may help turn reflection into action. The aim is considered attention, not a perfect state of mind or a promised change in circumstances.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar October 14, 2026, Wednesday (Budhvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Ashwina Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Chaturthi until 1:12 am, Thursday; then Shukla Panchami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Anuradha until 4:02 am, Thursday; then Jyeshtha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Ayushman until 8:38 pm; then Saubhagya Karan (half-tithi division) Vanija until 12:16 pm; then Vishti until 1:12 am, Thursday; then Bava until 2:16 pm, Thursday Moon sign (zodiac position) Scorpio View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:41 am 5:31 am Pratah Sandhya 5:06 am 6:21 am Amrit Kalam 4:38 pm 6:24 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:02 pm 2:48 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:52 pm 6:17 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:52 pm 7:07 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:42 pm 12:32 am, Thursday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 6:21 am 4:03 am, Thursday Amrit Siddhi Yog 6:21 am 4:03 am, Thursday Ravi Yog 6:21 am 4:03 am, Thursday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Amrit Kalam, from 4:38 pm to 6:24 pm, for constructive work and meaningful plans. This is the highlighted favourable window for New Delhi, and it can serve as a practical appointment with a task that deserves focused attention. Prepare beforehand so that the period is spent working rather than gathering missing information. You might refine a proposal, discuss a shared plan or take a considered step on work already assessed. Keep the scope realistic and leave time for questions. A favorable period is a traditional scheduling preference, not a substitute for consent, due diligence or professional advice. If the window does not fit your responsibilities, proceed at a workable time with the same care and preparation.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 12:07 pm 1:33 pm Gulika Kaal 10:40 am 12:07 pm Yamaganda 7:47 am 9:14 am Dur Muhurtam 11:44 am 12:30 pm View All

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:21 am Sunset 5:52 pm Moonrise 9:45 am Moonset 8:01 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 12:24 pm to 1:52 pm Delhi (NCR) 12:07 pm to 1:33 pm Bengaluru 12:05 pm to 1:34 pm Hyderabad 12:02 pm to 1:30 pm Chennai 11:54 am to 1:23 pm Ahmedabad 12:25 pm to 1:52 pm Pune 12:20 pm to 1:48 pm Kolkata 11:22 am to 12:49 pm Jaipur 12:12 pm to 1:39 pm Kochi 12:11 pm to 1:40 pm Lucknow 11:52 am to 1:18 pm Indore 12:12 pm to 1:40 pm Guwahati 11:09 am to 12:36 pm Chandigarh 12:08 pm to 1:34 pm Surat 12:24 pm to 1:52 pm Visakhapatnam 11:42 am to 1:10 pm Nagpur 11:59 am to 1:27 pm Coimbatore 12:08 pm to 1:37 pm Varanasi 11:43 am to 1:10 pm Bhubaneswar 11:32 am to 1:00 pm View All

In traditional Panchang guidance, the most useful approach today is steady preparation followed by a manageable step. Choose one priority, communicate it clearly and use the highlighted window if it suits your schedule. Keep timing preferences in perspective, and let practical needs, reliable information and consideration for others guide the day.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)