Panchang Today, October 15, 2026: Shukla Panchami under Jyeshtha Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 15, 2026, favours a thoughtful approach to responsibilities, with Guruvar, Shukla Panchami and Jyeshtha encouraging considered choices, clear communication and practical preparation rather than hurried commitments or unnecessary changes of direction.

Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits (pinterest)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:21 am Sunset 5:51 pm Rahu Kaal 1:33 pm to 2:59 pm Highlighted favourable window Amrit Kalam: 8:59 pm to 10:46 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar is associated with learning, sound counsel and considered judgement. Read alongside Shukla Panchami, it offers a useful framework for steady progress: build on what is already underway, ask questions where understanding is incomplete and keep expectations proportionate to the task. This is guidance for approaching the day, not a prediction of what it will bring.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Jyeshtha traditionally draws attention to responsibility and the careful use of influence. In everyday terms, that may mean taking ownership of a pending matter without assuming that seniority makes every judgement correct. The Moon in Scorpio adds a traditional emphasis on depth and discretion, which can be translated into examining details while resisting suspicion or excessive secrecy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jyeshtha traditionally draws attention to responsibility and the careful use of influence. In everyday terms, that may mean taking ownership of a pending matter without assuming that seniority makes every judgement correct. The Moon in Scorpio adds a traditional emphasis on depth and discretion, which can be translated into examining details while resisting suspicion or excessive secrecy. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Together, these indications favour a measured balance between confidence and receptiveness. Be clear about your role, but leave room for another person's experience. For readers in New Delhi, the practical theme is to work thoughtfully, protect confidential information appropriately and distinguish a genuine concern from an assumption before acting.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

In traditional Panchang interpretation, today's combination supports work that benefits from patience, preparation and responsible judgement. Start by identifying the task that needs your attention, rather than responding to every request with equal urgency. Check figures, clarify instructions and keep a written record of decisions that affect others.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For an important choice, separate what you know from what still needs verification. Advice from an experienced colleague may help, but assess it against the actual circumstances. Those who follow Panchang timings may place a flexible new beginning in a favorable period. Existing deadlines, essential services and commitments should still be handled on their practical merits, without unnecessary postponement.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the emphasis on responsibility and discretion can guide communication towards greater care. Speak directly about what needs attention, but avoid turning a disagreement into a test of authority. A calm question may be more useful than a firm conclusion based on incomplete information.

With family, friends or colleagues, give the other person enough space to explain their position. Keep private matters private, while recognizing that silence can sometimes leave others uncertain. If a conversation has become strained, return to the specific issue and agree on one manageable next step. Practical consideration matters more than winning the exchange.

Reflection and spiritual routine

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day for a quiet review of responsibilities, priorities and the reasons behind a decision. The traditional emphasis on learning and depth supports thoughtful attention rather than an elaborate practice. If you already have a spiritual routine, keep it familiar and manageable.

Consider whether you are carrying a duty that needs clearer boundaries, or avoiding a task that requires a straightforward conversation. Writing down one concern and one practical response can make reflection more useful. Leave room for uncertainty, too. You do not need to settle every question today; a clearer understanding of the next step is enough.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar October 15, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Ashwina Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Panchami until 3:24 am, Friday; then Shukla Shashthi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Jyeshtha until 6:46 am, Friday; then Mula Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Saubhagya until 9:14 pm; then Shobhana Karan (half-tithi division) Bava until 2:16 pm; then Balava until 3:24 am, Friday; then Kaulava until 4:37 pm, Friday Moon sign (zodiac position) Scorpio View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:41 am 5:31 am Pratah Sandhya 5:06 am 6:21 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:43 am 12:29 pm Amrit Kalam 8:59 pm 10:46 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:01 pm 2:47 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:51 pm 6:16 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:51 pm 7:06 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:42 pm 12:32 am, Friday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Amrit Kalam, from 8:59 pm to 10:46 pm, for constructive work and meaningful plans. As this is an evening window for New Delhi, choose something that fits naturally into your schedule: reviewing a proposal, organising the next day's priorities or discussing a plan with the people involved.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Treat the favourable designation as a traditional scheduling preference, not an assurance that a task will succeed. Preparation, agreement and sound judgement remain important. Have the relevant information ready before beginning, and set a modest objective that can be completed without rushing. If the window is inconvenient, there is no need to disrupt sleep, work obligations or family arrangements simply to use it. A useful plan should remain workable beyond its chosen start time.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 1:33 pm 2:59 pm Gulika Kaal 9:14 am 10:40 am Yamaganda 6:21 am 7:48 am Dur Muhurtam 10:11 am 10:57 am Dur Muhurtam 2:47 pm 3:33 pm Varjyam 10:17 am 12:02 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to avoid a discretionary new beginning during Rahu Kaal, from 1:33 pm to 2:59 pm. The traditional caution is best understood as a scheduling consideration, not a reason to expect trouble or become anxious about ordinary activities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Where your timetable allows, use this interval for ongoing work, checking documents, preparing questions or completing routine follow-ups rather than initiating an optional major commitment. If a meeting or deadline cannot move, attend to it with normal care and adequate preparation. Do not neglect an urgent responsibility because of a timing preference.

For other caution entries shown in the separate table, the same measured approach applies: distinguish a flexible choice from a necessary task. Careful reading, clear communication and realistic planning are useful throughout the day, whatever period you are working in.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:21 am Sunset 5:51 pm Moonrise 10:41 am Moonset 8:49 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 1:52 pm to 3:20 pm Delhi (NCR) 1:33 pm to 2:59 pm Bengaluru 1:34 pm to 3:03 pm Hyderabad 1:29 pm to 2:58 pm Chennai 1:23 pm to 2:52 pm Ahmedabad 1:52 pm to 3:19 pm Pune 1:48 pm to 3:16 pm Kolkata 12:49 pm to 2:16 pm Jaipur 1:38 pm to 3:05 pm Kochi 1:40 pm to 3:09 pm Lucknow 1:18 pm to 2:45 pm Indore 1:39 pm to 3:06 pm Guwahati 12:35 pm to 2:02 pm Chandigarh 1:33 pm to 2:59 pm Surat 1:51 pm to 3:19 pm Visakhapatnam 1:10 pm to 2:38 pm Nagpur 1:26 pm to 2:54 pm Coimbatore 1:37 pm to 3:06 pm Varanasi 1:10 pm to 2:37 pm Bhubaneswar 1:00 pm to 2:27 pm View All

In traditional Panchang guidance, today's useful thread is thoughtful responsibility: prepare well, communicate clearly and make room for informed advice. Choose favourable timing when it is practical, but keep real obligations in view. End the day with a manageable plan for tomorrow rather than a longer list of unresolved intentions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)