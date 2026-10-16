Panchang Today, October 16, 2026: Shukla Shashthi under Jyeshtha Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 16, 2026, in New Delhi favours a measured approach to responsibilities and relationships, with quiet preparation, careful communication and selective use of favourable timings rather than hurried commitments or sweeping changes.

Panchang today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:22 am Sunset 5:50 pm Rahu Kaal 10:40 am to 12:06 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:42 am to 5:32 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

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Festival and Vrat Today Skanda Sashti

Basis: Ashwina Shukla Shashthi; Region: South

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combination of Shukravar, Shukla Shashthi, Jyeshtha and the Moon in Scorpio offers a framework for balancing consideration for others with close attention to responsibilities. Read as guidance rather than prediction, this combination may encourage readers to work carefully, avoid unnecessary displays of authority and give important matters their due consideration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combination of Shukravar, Shukla Shashthi, Jyeshtha and the Moon in Scorpio offers a framework for balancing consideration for others with close attention to responsibilities. Read as guidance rather than prediction, this combination may encourage readers to work carefully, avoid unnecessary displays of authority and give important matters their due consideration. {{/usCountry}}

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Shukravar can serve as a reminder to keep cooperation and courtesy central to the day. Shukla Shashthi may be approached as a cue for steady progress, while Jyeshtha invites a thoughtful attitude towards responsibility and the way influence is exercised. The Scorpio Moon reference can be used as a prompt for honest self examination, without assuming that everyone will experience the same mood.

The supplied Panchang also includes Shukla Saptami, Mula and Sagittarius. Rather than assigning a separate forecast to each, readers may retain a consistent practical approach throughout the day: look closely at what needs attention, distinguish facts from assumptions and leave room to reconsider a decision. These traditional associations are prompts for judgement, not substitutes for it.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day to put responsibilities in order before taking on fresh commitments. Begin with a realistic list of essential tasks, identify what requires another person's approval and check whether deadlines allow enough time for review.

For important decisions, it is better to compare the available facts than to rely on a favorable label alone. Read the terms of an agreement, clarify costs and confirm who will carry out the next step. If a matter can wait, choose a suitable window without disrupting necessary work. Where it cannot, careful preparation and clear documentation remain useful. A measured pace may support more dependable follow through than several hurried starts.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, today's guidance can be applied to relationships through courtesy, patience and a willingness to listen before responding. A practical way to do this is to ask what someone means rather than treating an unclear message as a settled disagreement.

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At home or among colleagues, keep requests specific and avoid mixing an immediate concern with a long list of past grievances. If a conversation becomes tense, it may help to pause and return with a clearer question. Those who follow Panchang guidance may favor considerate communication, but timing does not replace mutual respect. Let promises reflect what you can reasonably deliver, and acknowledge another person's efforts.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Those who follow Panchang guidance may make space for quiet reflection without adding an elaborate routine. Consider what is occupying your attention, which responsibilities genuinely belong to you and where a simpler response would be enough. Writing down a few priorities can help separate an actionable concern from repeated speculation.

If prayer is already part of your day, retain your familiar practice rather than feeling obliged to introduce anything new. Reflection may also mean sitting quietly, reviewing a recent choice or considering how to communicate more fairly. The purpose is not to seek certainty about outcomes. It is to return to daily tasks with clearer intentions and realistic expectations.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar October 16, 2026, Friday (Shukravar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Ashwina Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Shashthi until 5:53 am, Saturday; then Shukla Saptami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Jyeshtha until 6:46 am; then Mula Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Shobhana until 10:04 pm; then Atiganda Karan (half-tithi division) Kaulava until 4:37 pm; then Taitila until 5:53 am, Saturday; then Gara until 7:11 pm, Saturday Moon sign (zodiac position) Scorpio until 6:47 am; then Sagittarius View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:42 am 5:32 am Pratah Sandhya 5:07 am 6:22 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:43 am 12:29 pm Amrit Kalam 2:35 am, Saturday 4:23 am, Saturday Vijaya Muhurta 2:01 pm 2:46 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:50 pm 6:15 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:50 pm 7:05 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:41 pm 12:31 am, Saturday Siddha Yog 6:22 am 5:54 am, Saturday Ravi Yog 6:48 am 6:23 am, Saturday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:42 am to 5:32 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Keep the purpose modest: organise your thoughts, review the day's priorities or spend a little time with an existing personal practice. There is no need to turn the window into a demanding schedule.

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, Siddha Yog and other listed favourable Yog periods provide favourable indications, but Siddha Yog occurs alongside Vidaal Yog, so the simultaneous indications are mixed. Neither should be treated as cancelling or overriding the other. A favourable period may help readers choose when to give a task their attention; it does not establish that the task will succeed. Consider readiness, practical constraints and the people involved before proceeding.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 10:40 am 12:06 pm Gulika Kaal 7:48 am 9:14 am Yamaganda 2:58 pm 4:24 pm Dur Muhurtam 8:40 am 9:26 am Dur Muhurtam 12:29 pm 1:15 pm Vidaal Yog 6:48 am 6:23 am, Saturday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may treat Rahu Kaal, ending at 12:06 pm, as a period for caution about starting an important, discretionary undertaking. Vidaal Yog continues until 6:23 am, Saturday, and also calls for a measured approach in traditional guidance. These labels need not make the day feel unusable or turn ordinary responsibilities into a source of worry.

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Where a fresh commitment can reasonably wait, use the interval to check details, prepare questions or review unfinished work. Necessary duties should still be handled responsibly. Siddha Yog and Vidaal Yog give simultaneous mixed indications, rather than a simple verdict that the day is wholly favourable or unfavourable. Do not assume that one overrides the other. For decisions with significant consequences, rely on relevant information, sound advice and your actual circumstances, with Panchang timings serving only as an optional planning consideration.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:22 am Sunset 5:50 pm Moonrise 11:34 am Moonset 9:41 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 10:56 am to 12:24 pm Delhi (NCR) 10:40 am to 12:06 pm Bengaluru 10:36 am to 12:05 pm Hyderabad 10:33 am to 12:01 pm Chennai 10:25 am to 11:54 am Ahmedabad 10:57 am to 12:24 pm Pune 10:52 am to 12:19 pm Kolkata 9:54 am to 11:21 am Jaipur 10:45 am to 12:12 pm Kochi 10:41 am to 12:10 pm Lucknow 10:25 am to 11:51 am Indore 10:44 am to 12:12 pm Guwahati 9:42 am to 11:08 am Chandigarh 10:42 am to 12:07 pm Surat 10:56 am to 12:24 pm Visakhapatnam 10:14 am to 11:42 am Nagpur 10:31 am to 11:59 am Coimbatore 10:38 am to 12:07 pm Varanasi 10:16 am to 11:43 am Bhubaneswar 10:04 am to 11:32 am View All

In traditional Panchang guidance, the most useful approach today is measured rather than restrictive. Set a manageable agenda, speak clearly and leave time to check important details. Use preferred timings where they fit your circumstances, but keep everyday responsibilities moving. Let reflection support practical judgement, not replace it.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)