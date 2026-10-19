Panchang Today, October 19, 2026: Shukla Ashtami under Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 19, 2026, favours a measured approach to responsibilities and relationships, with practical planning, careful communication and thoughtful use of favourable periods taking precedence over haste or expectations of assured results.

Panchang today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:24 am Sunset 5:47 pm Rahu Kaal 7:49 am to 9:15 am Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:43 am to 5:33 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

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Festival and Vrat Today Durga Ashtami

Basis: Ashwina Shukla Ashtami Maha Navami

Basis: Ashwina Shukla Navami Masik Durgashtami

Basis: Ashwina Shukla Ashtami

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combination of Somvar, Shukla Ashtami, Uttara Ashadha and the Moon in Capricorn offers a framework for approaching the day with composure and attention to responsibilities. For readers in New Delhi, the practical emphasis can be on doing necessary work steadily rather than treating the calendar as a promise of success. Somvar may serve as a prompt to make room for reflection alongside ordinary commitments. Shukla Ashtami can be considered within that same measured approach, without assuming that a particular task will succeed simply because of the Tithi. Uttara Ashadha and the Capricorn Moon may be read together as an invitation to consider what requires patience, consistency and a realistic plan. These are traditional interpretive themes, not claims that the lunar calendar determines behaviour. Applied to daily life, the combination supports checking priorities, keeping commitments manageable and choosing a considered response when demands compete. The most useful reading is therefore modest: give important matters proper attention, while allowing evidence, circumstances and other people's needs to guide your choices. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combination of Somvar, Shukla Ashtami, Uttara Ashadha and the Moon in Capricorn offers a framework for approaching the day with composure and attention to responsibilities. For readers in New Delhi, the practical emphasis can be on doing necessary work steadily rather than treating the calendar as a promise of success. Somvar may serve as a prompt to make room for reflection alongside ordinary commitments. Shukla Ashtami can be considered within that same measured approach, without assuming that a particular task will succeed simply because of the Tithi. Uttara Ashadha and the Capricorn Moon may be read together as an invitation to consider what requires patience, consistency and a realistic plan. These are traditional interpretive themes, not claims that the lunar calendar determines behaviour. Applied to daily life, the combination supports checking priorities, keeping commitments manageable and choosing a considered response when demands compete. The most useful reading is therefore modest: give important matters proper attention, while allowing evidence, circumstances and other people's needs to guide your choices. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day's traditional guidance to organise work before committing to something new. Identify the task that needs the most preparation, check what information is missing and distinguish a firm deadline from a preference. For an important decision, read the terms, confirm responsibilities and leave space for questions rather than relying on a favourable period alone. Routine work need not be interrupted merely to fit the calendar. If a meeting or submission cannot be moved, preparation remains the practical priority. A manageable list, clear instructions and a realistic estimate of effort can make this approach useful without turning timing into a substitute for judgement.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, a measured approach to the day can also guide conversations at home and at work. Give the other person room to explain before answering, especially when discussing responsibilities or a shared plan. It may help to separate what needs agreement now from what can wait for a fuller discussion. Avoid presenting your preferred timing as an obligation for someone else. If family members follow different practices, acknowledge those differences and settle practical arrangements together. A clear request, a patient hearing and a realistic commitment are more useful than expecting the day's Panchang to resolve a disagreement.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may use reflection as a brief pause within an otherwise ordinary day. Consider which commitments deserve attention, where your plans have become crowded and what can reasonably be postponed. If prayer is already part of your routine, you may make space for it without adding unfamiliar practices or expecting a particular result. Quiet planning can be equally practical: write down a concern, separate known facts from assumptions and identify one next step. The purpose is not to seek certainty from the calendar, but to approach your responsibilities with a clearer view of what is within your control.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar October 19, 2026, Monday (Somvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Ashwina Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Ashtami until 10:51 am; then Shukla Navami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Uttara Ashadha until 3:37 pm; then Shravana Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Dhriti until 12:34 am, Tuesday; then Shoola Karan (half-tithi division) Bava until 10:51 am; then Balava until 11:54 pm; then Kaulava until 12:49 pm, Tuesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Capricorn View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:43 am 5:33 am Pratah Sandhya 5:08 am 6:24 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:43 am 12:28 pm Amrit Kalam 8:29 am 10:16 am Vijaya Muhurta 1:59 pm 2:45 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:47 pm 6:12 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:47 pm 7:03 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:40 pm 12:31 am, Tuesday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 3:39 pm 6:24 am, Tuesday Ravi Yog 3:39 pm 6:24 am, Tuesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:43 am to 5:33 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Keep the activity simple and suited to your existing routine; there is no need to turn the window into an additional obligation. A short review of priorities or a few undisturbed minutes may be sufficient. The brief also identifies Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and other listed favourable Yog periods. Their favourable classification should be read alongside the caution guidance, rather than as an assurance that every undertaking will proceed smoothly. Where scheduling is flexible, readers may choose a listed favourable period after checking readiness, availability and any overlapping caution. Where it is not flexible, sound preparation and ordinary practical judgement remain essential.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 7:49 am 9:15 am Gulika Kaal 1:31 pm 2:56 pm Yamaganda 10:40 am 12:05 pm Dur Muhurtam 12:28 pm 1:14 pm Dur Muhurtam 2:45 pm 3:31 pm Varjyam 8:04 pm 9:51 pm Aadal Yog 3:39 pm 6:24 am, Tuesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to defer a discretionary new beginning during Rahu Kaal, which ends at 9:15 am. Aadal Yog also calls for caution and ends at 6:24 am, Tuesday. These classifications need not create anxiety or prevent necessary routine duties. If a commitment cannot reasonably be shifted, check the details, clarify expectations and proceed with appropriate care. Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and Aadal Yog occur simultaneously, so their traditional indications are mixed. The favourable indication does not cancel the caution, and the caution does not erase the favourable classification. Readers may therefore take a restrained approach to optional launches or important commitments rather than treating the overlap as an uncomplicated opportunity. The calendar can inform a scheduling preference, but it should not displace deadlines, essential responsibilities or informed judgement.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:24 am Sunset 5:47 pm Moonrise 1:44 pm Moonset 12:29 am, Tuesday

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 8:01 am to 9:28 am Delhi (NCR) 7:49 am to 9:15 am Bengaluru 7:39 am to 9:07 am Hyderabad 7:37 am to 9:05 am Chennai 7:28 am to 8:56 am Ahmedabad 8:04 am to 9:31 am Pune 7:56 am to 9:24 am Kolkata 7:01 am to 8:27 am Jaipur 7:54 am to 9:19 am Kochi 7:42 am to 9:11 am Lucknow 7:33 am to 8:59 am Indore 7:51 am to 9:18 am Guwahati 6:50 am to 8:16 am Chandigarh 7:52 am to 9:17 am Surat 8:02 am to 9:29 am Visakhapatnam 7:18 am to 8:46 am Nagpur 7:37 am to 9:04 am Coimbatore 7:40 am to 9:09 am Varanasi 7:24 am to 8:50 am Bhubaneswar 7:10 am to 8:37 am View All

For October 19, treat traditional Panchang guidance as a planning aid rather than a verdict on the day. Keep priorities manageable, communicate clearly and use a suitable quiet period if it fits your routine. When timings and practical demands differ, give necessary responsibilities, preparation and sound judgement their proper weight.

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Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)