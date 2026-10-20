Panchang Today, October 20, 2026: Shukla Navami under Shravana Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 20, 2026, in New Delhi favours a measured approach to responsibilities, with careful listening, realistic planning and restraint around important commitments offering a practical theme for the day.

Panchang Today

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How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:24 am Sunset 5:46 pm Rahu Kaal 2:56 pm to 4:21 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:43 am to 5:34 am

Festival and Vrat Today Dussehra

Basis: Ashwina Shukla Dashami Vijayadashami

Basis: Ashwina Shukla Dashami

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar can be read as a prompt to direct effort deliberately rather than turn every disagreement into a contest. Alongside Shukla Navami, the practical emphasis may be placed on following through with responsibilities while keeping impatience in check. This is guidance for approaching ordinary tasks, not a prediction of how the day will unfold. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar can be read as a prompt to direct effort deliberately rather than turn every disagreement into a contest. Alongside Shukla Navami, the practical emphasis may be placed on following through with responsibilities while keeping impatience in check. This is guidance for approaching ordinary tasks, not a prediction of how the day will unfold. {{/usCountry}}

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Shravana traditionally brings listening and learning into the interpretation. Readers may use that emphasis to ask a second question, understand instructions fully and distinguish what has actually been said from what they have assumed. With the Moon in Capricorn, a restrained reading favours structure, accountability and realistic expectations rather than dramatic gestures.

Taken together, these elements suggest a useful balance between initiative and receptiveness. Be willing to act, but allow facts and other people's explanations to shape the next step. The supplied Tithi and Nakshatra also include Shukla Dashami and Dhanishta; there is no need to divide everyday choices into separate forecasts. A steady approach remains the more useful theme for this New Delhi Panchang.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day's emphasis on discipline and listening to make work more orderly. Begin with the tasks that already have clear instructions, and identify what still needs approval before proceeding. For important decisions, separate a genuine deadline from pressure created by an impatient conversation.

A practical approach is to check figures, confirm responsibilities and put agreed next steps in writing. If a proposal remains unclear, ask for the missing detail rather than treating speed as proof of confidence. Timing preferences can inform a flexible schedule, but they should not replace professional judgement, contractual obligations or the information needed to make a sound decision.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the emphasis on listening offers a useful guide for conversations at home and with friends. Let the other person finish, and check whether they want practical help or simply a fair hearing. Directness may be useful, but a firm point need not be delivered sharply.

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For shared decisions, keep the discussion close to what can actually be agreed today. Clarify arrangements, acknowledge different priorities and avoid reopening several old disagreements at once. If a conversation becomes repetitive, a pause may be more constructive than insisting on an immediate answer. These are practical choices, not expectations of conflict.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Those who follow Panchang guidance may find a modest period of reflection more useful than setting an elaborate personal target. Consider which responsibilities deserve attention, which expectations need revising and where a patient response would improve an ordinary interaction. The purpose is to make the next step clearer, not to judge the whole day in advance.

If prayer is already part of your routine, it can remain simple and familiar. Alternatively, spend a little time reviewing priorities without messages or competing tasks. There is no need to add a new practice or seek a special result. A manageable intention is enough.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar October 20, 2026, Tuesday (Mangalvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Ashwina Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Navami until 12:49 pm; then Shukla Dashami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Shravana until 6:01 pm; then Dhanishta Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Shoola until 12:49 am, Wednesday; then Ganda Karan (half-tithi division) Kaulava until 12:49 pm; then Taitila until 1:35 am, Wednesday; then Gara until 2:11 pm, Wednesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Capricorn View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:43 am 5:34 am Pratah Sandhya 5:09 am 6:24 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:43 am 12:28 pm Amrit Kalam 6:36 am 8:21 am Vijaya Muhurta 1:59 pm 2:45 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:46 pm 6:12 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:46 pm 7:02 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:40 pm 12:31 am, Wednesday Ravi Yog 6:24 am 6:01 pm Ravi Yog 6:02 pm 6:25 am, Wednesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:43 am to 5:34 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Keep the purpose modest: review the day's responsibilities, consider an unresolved question or make space for an existing personal practice. This is an optional traditional preference, not a requirement to rearrange essential routines.

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Ravi Yog is also listed as favourable. However, its simultaneous occurrence with Aadal Yog gives mixed traditional indications, so the favourable label should not be read as an unrestricted endorsement of every undertaking. Readers can use the timing information as one consideration when arranging flexible tasks. Preparation, clear consent and practical readiness remain important, especially where a decision affects other people or carries a lasting commitment.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 2:56 pm 4:21 pm Gulika Kaal 12:05 pm 1:31 pm Yamaganda 9:15 am 10:40 am Dur Muhurtam 8:41 am 9:26 am Dur Muhurtam 10:50 pm 11:41 pm Varjyam 10:22 pm 12:06 am, Wednesday Vidaal Yog 6:02 pm 6:25 am, Wednesday Aadal Yog 6:24 am 6:01 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may take a more cautious approach to discretionary beginnings during Aadal Yog, which ends at 6:01 pm, and Rahu Kaal, which ends at 4:21 pm. Where a schedule is flexible, use these periods to review details, complete routine work or reconsider an unclear commitment rather than rush into something new.

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Ravi Yog and Aadal Yog occur simultaneously, making their traditional indications mixed. Neither should be treated as cancelling or overriding the other. This calls for measured judgement, not an assumption that a favourable label removes every caution.

There is no need to regard these periods with fear or to suspend necessary responsibilities. Keep existing appointments and respond to urgent matters according to their practical needs. For an optional decision, a little more preparation may be more useful than watching the clock anxiously.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:24 am Sunset 5:46 pm Moonrise 2:19 pm Moonset 1:26 am, Wednesday

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 3:17 pm to 4:45 pm Delhi (NCR) 2:56 pm to 4:21 pm Bengaluru 3:01 pm to 4:29 pm Hyderabad 2:55 pm to 4:23 pm Chennai 2:50 pm to 4:18 pm Ahmedabad 3:17 pm to 4:43 pm Pune 3:13 pm to 4:41 pm Kolkata 2:14 pm to 3:40 pm Jaipur 3:02 pm to 4:28 pm Kochi 3:07 pm to 4:36 pm Lucknow 2:42 pm to 4:07 pm Indore 3:04 pm to 4:30 pm Guwahati 1:59 pm to 3:25 pm Chandigarh 2:56 pm to 4:21 pm Surat 3:17 pm to 4:43 pm Visakhapatnam 2:36 pm to 4:04 pm Nagpur 2:51 pm to 4:18 pm Coimbatore 3:04 pm to 4:33 pm Varanasi 2:34 pm to 4:00 pm Bhubaneswar 2:25 pm to 3:52 pm View All

In traditional Panchang guidance, the most useful takeaway is a deliberate pace: listen carefully, organise what is within your control and avoid unnecessary haste. Use timing preferences where your schedule allows, while keeping responsibilities and informed judgement first. A clear plan and a considerate response are manageable aims for the day.

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Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)