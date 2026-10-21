Panchang Today, October 21, 2026: Shukla Dashami under Dhanishta Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 21, 2026, favours thoughtful communication, steady follow-through and careful preparation, with the practical emphasis on checking details, keeping commitments manageable and treating favourable timings as support rather than assurance.

Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits (pinterest)

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:25 am Sunset 5:45 pm Rahu Kaal 12:05 pm to 1:30 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:44 am to 5:34 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar places emphasis on communication, learning and the careful handling of information. Read alongside Shukla Dashami, it offers a useful framework for taking stock of progress and carrying an existing task forward without making it unnecessarily complicated. The movement towards Shukla Ekadashi can be approached as a reminder to simplify priorities rather than add more commitments.

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{{^usCountry}} Dhanishta traditionally brings attention to rhythm, coordination and participation in shared efforts. Shatabhisha adds a more reflective note, making room for independent thought and a closer examination of what needs attention. Together, these Nakshatra indications suggest balancing involvement with enough space to think clearly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhanishta traditionally brings attention to rhythm, coordination and participation in shared efforts. Shatabhisha adds a more reflective note, making room for independent thought and a closer examination of what needs attention. Together, these Nakshatra indications suggest balancing involvement with enough space to think clearly. {{/usCountry}}

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The Moon signs listed for New Delhi, Capricorn and Aquarius, bring together the traditional themes of responsibility and a wider, collective outlook. Readers may use that combination to consider both immediate duties and their effect on others. This is a practical reading of the day's Panchang, not a forecast: sound judgement, reliable information and personal circumstances remain more important than any single traditional indication.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day to organize information before seeking agreement. Budhvar's traditional association with communication supports a practical focus on clear emails, accurate notes and questions that remove ambiguity. Where several people share responsibility, confirm who will do what and when a response is needed.

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For important decisions, distinguish between a proposal that is ready and one that merely feels urgent. Check costs, obligations and missing details before giving approval. A short review can be more useful than another round of discussion. Keep routine work moving, but leave room to revise a plan when fresh information appears. Traditional timing preferences should supplement, not replace, professional advice and necessary deadlines.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combination of communication and shared responsibility can serve as a prompt to listen before offering solutions. At home or among friends, ask what is actually needed rather than assuming that advice will be welcome. Clear, modest commitments are more useful than generous promises that may be difficult to keep.

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Where a conversation has become repetitive, return to the specific issue instead of reopening every past disagreement. Give the other person time to respond, particularly when discussing arrangements or expectations. These traditional themes may support a considerate approach, but mutual respect and the circumstances of the relationship should guide any important conversation.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Those who follow Panchang guidance may find a simple period of reflection useful for separating genuine priorities from accumulated obligations. Consider what has moved forward, what remains unfinished and which commitment needs a more realistic plan. There is no need to turn this review into a demanding exercise or seek an immediate answer to every concern.

The day's traditional emphasis on coordination and independent thought offers a practical balance: recognize where help is needed while taking responsibility for your own choices. If prayer is already part of your routine, keep it comfortable and unforced. A few clear intentions can be more manageable than an ambitious programme of personal change.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar October 21, 2026, Wednesday (Budhvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Ashwina Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Dashami until 2:11 pm; then Shukla Ekadashi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Dhanishta until 7:47 pm; then Shatabhisha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Ganda until 12:32 am, Thursday; then Vriddhi Karan (half-tithi division) Gara until 2:11 pm; then Vanija until 2:35 am, Thursday; then Vishti until 2:47 pm, Thursday Moon sign (zodiac position) Capricorn until 6:59 am; then Aquarius View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:44 am 5:34 am Pratah Sandhya 5:09 am 6:25 am Amrit Kalam 8:38 am 10:21 am Vijaya Muhurta 1:58 pm 2:44 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:45 pm 6:11 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:45 pm 7:01 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:40 pm 12:31 am, Thursday Ravi Yog 6:25 am 7:47 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:44 am to 5:34 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Treat this as an optional opportunity for an undisturbed pause, not a requirement to rearrange an otherwise workable routine. A brief review of priorities or time spent considering an unresolved question fits the supplied guidance.

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Ravi Yog is also listed as favorable. However, it occurs simultaneously with Vidaal Yog, a caution indication, so the traditional indications are mixed. Neither should be read as cancelling or overriding the other. Readers may therefore prefer a measured approach: prepare carefully, keep expectations realistic and avoid treating a favourable label as permission to overlook practical concerns. Use timing as a supporting consideration, alongside readiness, availability and the needs of those involved.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 12:05 pm 1:30 pm Gulika Kaal 10:40 am 12:05 pm Yamaganda 7:50 am 9:15 am Dur Muhurtam 11:42 am 12:27 pm Varjyam 3:23 am, Thursday 4:58 am, Thursday Vidaal Yog 6:25 am 7:47 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may note that Vidaal Yog continues until 7:47 pm, while Rahu Kaal ends at 1:30 pm. These are traditional caution periods, not predictions that ordinary activity will go wrong. If a discretionary decision can comfortably wait, the interval can instead be used to check documents, review an arrangement or gather information before committing.

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Ravi Yog and Vidaal Yog operate simultaneously, making their traditional indications mixed rather than uniformly favourable or unfavorable. Neither indication cancels the other. A cautious reading therefore favours preparation over assumptions, without requiring the day to be put on hold. Continue essential duties, honour necessary appointments and respond to urgent needs on their merits. When postponement would create inconvenience or a missed obligation, practical judgement should take precedence over a timing preference. There is no need to attach fear to these intervals.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:25 am Sunset 5:45 pm Moonrise 2:51 pm Moonset 2:23 am, Thursday

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 12:23 pm to 1:50 pm Delhi (NCR) 12:05 pm to 1:30 pm Bengaluru 12:04 pm to 1:32 pm Hyderabad 12:00 pm to 1:28 pm Chennai 11:53 am to 1:21 pm Ahmedabad 12:24 pm to 1:50 pm Pune 12:18 pm to 1:46 pm Kolkata 11:21 am to 12:47 pm Jaipur 12:11 pm to 1:36 pm Kochi 12:09 pm to 1:38 pm Lucknow 11:50 am to 1:16 pm Indore 12:11 pm to 1:37 pm Guwahati 11:07 am to 12:33 pm Chandigarh 12:06 pm to 1:31 pm Surat 12:23 pm to 1:49 pm Visakhapatnam 11:41 am to 1:08 pm Nagpur 11:58 am to 1:24 pm Coimbatore 12:06 pm to 1:35 pm Varanasi 11:42 am to 1:08 pm Bhubaneswar 11:31 am to 12:58 pm View All

In traditional Panchang guidance, the most useful approach today is measured progress: communicate clearly, check what matters and keep plans proportionate to your capacity. Choose one task to advance and one commitment to clarify. Let the timings offer a framework for attention, while real circumstances and responsible judgement determine your next step.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)