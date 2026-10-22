Panchang Today, October 22, 2026: Shukla Ekadashi under Shatabhisha Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar on October 22, 2026, favours a thoughtful approach to everyday responsibilities, with patient communication, careful preparation and a measured choice of timing offering a practical framework for the day.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:26 am Sunset 5:44 pm Rahu Kaal 1:30 pm to 2:55 pm Highlighted favourable window Abhijit Muhurta: 11:43 am to 12:28 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for important work, a submission or a considered decision. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

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Festival and Vrat Today Papankusha Ekadashi

Basis: Ashwina Shukla Ekadashi

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combination of Guruvar, Shukla Ekadashi, Shatabhisha and the Moon in Aquarius offers a framework for considered action rather than hurried commitments. Guruvar is commonly read as a prompt to value sound judgement and learning, while Shukla Ekadashi lends itself to restraint and clarity of purpose. Applied to ordinary life, this can mean choosing fewer priorities and giving them proper attention instead of trying to settle everything at once. Shatabhisha may be interpreted as supporting close observation and independent thought, with Aquarius adding a reminder to consider the wider group as well as personal preferences. Together, these traditional associations favor asking useful questions, checking assumptions and leaving room for another point of view. They need not be treated as instructions to withdraw from daily responsibilities or postpone necessary action. For readers in New Delhi, the practical emphasis is on combining reflection with participation: think matters through, explain your reasoning clearly and keep expectations proportionate to what can reasonably be done today. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combination of Guruvar, Shukla Ekadashi, Shatabhisha and the Moon in Aquarius offers a framework for considered action rather than hurried commitments. Guruvar is commonly read as a prompt to value sound judgement and learning, while Shukla Ekadashi lends itself to restraint and clarity of purpose. Applied to ordinary life, this can mean choosing fewer priorities and giving them proper attention instead of trying to settle everything at once. Shatabhisha may be interpreted as supporting close observation and independent thought, with Aquarius adding a reminder to consider the wider group as well as personal preferences. Together, these traditional associations favor asking useful questions, checking assumptions and leaving room for another point of view. They need not be treated as instructions to withdraw from daily responsibilities or postpone necessary action. For readers in New Delhi, the practical emphasis is on combining reflection with participation: think matters through, explain your reasoning clearly and keep expectations proportionate to what can reasonably be done today. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day to distinguish essential decisions from tasks that simply feel urgent. Begin with a short list of priorities, check supporting documents and identify any approval or information still needed. A considered submission is more useful than one rushed merely to meet a preferred window. In traditional interpretation, the day's emphasis on judgement supports seeking clarification before agreeing to unfamiliar terms. Keep meetings focused on specific questions and record the next steps. If an important decision cannot wait, work with the facts available and the relevant professional advice rather than allowing timing alone to determine the choice.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, restraint and perspective can serve as useful themes for conversations at home and among friends. Give the other person enough time to finish before offering a solution, especially when the issue involves shared responsibilities. Clear requests may be more helpful than expecting someone to recognize an unspoken concern. If views differ, separate the immediate practical question from older disagreements. Those who use the Panchang as a daily guide may choose one manageable act of cooperation, such as clarifying a plan or sharing a pending task. Keep promises realistic and avoid pressing for an instant answer.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may treat Shukla Ekadashi as a reminder to examine priorities with restraint, without adding an elaborate practice to the day. A familiar spiritual routine, quiet reading or a few minutes of reflection can fit around existing responsibilities. Consider where attention has become scattered and which commitment deserves steadier follow-through. The purpose is not to demand perfect concentration or judge the day by how peaceful it feels. In traditional interpretation, reflection is most useful when it leads to a modest, workable adjustment. Choose something you can sustain rather than setting an ambitious standard for yourself.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar October 22, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Ashwina Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Ekadashi until 2:47 pm; then Shukla Dwadashi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Shatabhisha until 8:48 pm; then Purva Bhadrapada Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Vriddhi until 11:38 pm; then Dhruva Karan (half-tithi division) Vishti until 2:47 pm; then Bava until 2:47 am, Friday; then Balava until 2:35 pm, Friday Moon sign (zodiac position) Aquarius View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:44 am 5:35 am Pratah Sandhya 5:09 am 6:26 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:43 am 12:28 pm Amrit Kalam 1:18 pm 2:58 pm Vijaya Muhurta 1:58 pm 2:44 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:44 pm 6:10 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:44 pm 7:00 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:40 pm 12:31 am, Friday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Abhijit Muhurta, from 11:43 am to 12:28 pm, for important work, a submission or a considered decision. Treat this as a preferred opportunity within the day's schedule, not as a substitute for preparation. Have the relevant papers ready, confirm the recipient or participants and leave enough time to review what you are sending or agreeing to. If several tasks compete for this window, select the one that is both meaningful and ready to proceed. There is little practical value in forcing unfinished work into it. In traditional guidance, a favorable period can help structure attention; the quality of the work still depends on accurate information, clear communication and sensible follow-through.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 1:30 pm 2:55 pm Gulika Kaal 9:15 am 10:40 am Yamaganda 6:26 am 7:51 am Dur Muhurtam 10:12 am 10:57 am Dur Muhurtam 2:44 pm 3:29 pm Varjyam 3:21 am, Friday 4:59 am, Friday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to avoid initiating an important undertaking during Rahu Kaal, from 1:30 pm to 2:55 pm. This is a traditional caution, not a prediction that ordinary activities will go wrong. Where your schedule allows, use the interval for reviewing material, organizing records or continuing work already in progress rather than creating an unnecessary new commitment. If a deadline, appointment or essential responsibility falls within it, attend to the practical requirement calmly. Read documents carefully, confirm instructions and use the same safeguards you would at any other time. There is no need to become anxious about an unavoidable overlap or repeatedly reconsider a completed task. The useful daily application is a little extra deliberation, with flexibility for real obligations and other people's availability.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:26 am Sunset 5:44 pm Moonrise 3:21 pm Moonset 3:21 am, Friday

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 1:50 pm to 3:17 pm Delhi (NCR) 1:30 pm to 2:55 pm Bengaluru 1:32 pm to 3:00 pm Hyderabad 1:27 pm to 2:55 pm Chennai 1:21 pm to 2:49 pm Ahmedabad 1:50 pm to 3:16 pm Pune 1:45 pm to 3:13 pm Kolkata 12:47 pm to 2:13 pm Jaipur 1:36 pm to 3:01 pm Kochi 1:38 pm to 3:07 pm Lucknow 1:15 pm to 2:41 pm Indore 1:37 pm to 3:03 pm Guwahati 12:33 pm to 1:58 pm Chandigarh 1:30 pm to 2:55 pm Surat 1:49 pm to 3:16 pm Visakhapatnam 1:08 pm to 2:35 pm Nagpur 1:24 pm to 2:51 pm Coimbatore 1:35 pm to 3:03 pm Varanasi 1:07 pm to 2:33 pm Bhubaneswar 12:57 pm to 2:24 pm View All

In traditional Panchang guidance, the most workable approach today is to prepare carefully, speak plainly and keep commitments manageable. Use a preferred timing where it fits naturally, but let responsibilities and sound judgement remain central. Finish with a brief review of what is complete and what needs attention next.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)