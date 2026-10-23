Panchang Today, October 23, 2026: Shukla Dwadashi under Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 23, 2026, invites a measured balance of purposeful follow-through and considerate communication, with readers in New Delhi encouraged to prepare carefully, choose suitable timings and avoid rushing important commitments.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:26 am Sunset 5:43 pm Rahu Kaal 10:40 am to 12:05 pm Highlighted favourable window Vijaya Muhurta: 1:58 pm to 2:43 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for a determined task or purposeful follow-through. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

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Festival and Vrat Today Shukra Pradosh Vrat

Basis: Ashwina Shukla Trayodashi

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar offers a useful frame for considering how courtesy and cooperation fit alongside personal priorities. Read with Shukla Dwadashi, the practical emphasis may be placed on carrying existing intentions forward rather than adding more promises to an already crowded day. This is guidance for organizing attention, not a prediction of what will happen. Purva Bhadrapada and the subsequent Uttara Bhadrapada can be approached as prompts to combine seriousness of purpose with patience in execution. A firm view need not become an inflexible one, particularly when another person needs more explanation or time. With Aquarius and Pisces both appearing in the day's Moon sign entries, readers may use the combined picture to reflect on shared concerns as well as individual circumstances. The useful question is whether a plan makes sense in principle and remains considerate in practice. Taken together, these entries offer a traditional framework for thoughtful follow-through, allowing space for discussion before a decision becomes a commitment. No single entry needs to dictate the whole day. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar offers a useful frame for considering how courtesy and cooperation fit alongside personal priorities. Read with Shukla Dwadashi, the practical emphasis may be placed on carrying existing intentions forward rather than adding more promises to an already crowded day. This is guidance for organizing attention, not a prediction of what will happen. Purva Bhadrapada and the subsequent Uttara Bhadrapada can be approached as prompts to combine seriousness of purpose with patience in execution. A firm view need not become an inflexible one, particularly when another person needs more explanation or time. With Aquarius and Pisces both appearing in the day's Moon sign entries, readers may use the combined picture to reflect on shared concerns as well as individual circumstances. The useful question is whether a plan makes sense in principle and remains considerate in practice. Taken together, these entries offer a traditional framework for thoughtful follow-through, allowing space for discussion before a decision becomes a commitment. No single entry needs to dictate the whole day. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may find it useful to give one substantial task priority over several loosely defined ambitions. Set out the intended result, check what information is missing and identify who must approve the next step. For important decisions, distinguish between something ready for action and something that merely feels urgent. A prepared proposal, a checked document or a clear follow-up can be more useful than a hurried announcement. Keep room in the schedule for questions and revisions. Traditional timing preferences may help organise discretionary work, but professional obligations, reliable information and the availability of the people involved should remain central to the decision.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day's combination may be used as a reminder to bring both clarity and consideration to conversation. Say what you need without assuming that others already understand the background. If a discussion has become repetitive, narrow it to one practical question rather than reopening every past disagreement. At home or among friends, a realistic offer of help can be more useful than a broad assurance. Allow others to answer before settling on a conclusion. This guidance does not suggest that tension is inevitable; it offers a measured way to handle ordinary differences without making them larger.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who use Panchang as a framework for reflection may keep their usual spiritual routine simple and unhurried. Consider whether today's commitments match the priorities you would state when there is no immediate pressure. A short period of quiet attention can be used to distinguish a genuine responsibility from a promise made out of habit. There is no need to add a new practice or seek a special result. If reflection brings up an unfinished matter, identify one manageable next step. The practical value lies in returning to the day with a clearer intention, rather than treating the calendar as an instruction to withdraw from everyday duties.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar October 23, 2026, Friday (Shukravar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Ashwina Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Dwadashi until 2:35 pm; then Shukla Trayodashi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Purva Bhadrapada until 9:02 pm; then Uttara Bhadrapada Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Dhruva until 10:07 pm; then Vyaaghaata Karan (half-tithi division) Balava until 2:35 pm; then Kaulava until 2:11 am, Saturday; then Taitila until 1:36 pm, Saturday Moon sign (zodiac position) Aquarius until 3:03 pm; then Pisces View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:44 am 5:35 am Pratah Sandhya 5:10 am 6:26 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:42 am 12:27 pm Amrit Kalam 12:58 pm 2:35 pm Vijaya Muhurta 1:58 pm 2:43 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:43 pm 6:09 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:43 pm 7:00 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:40 pm 12:31 am, Saturday Ravi Yog 9:03 pm 6:27 am, Saturday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Vijaya Muhurta, from 1:58 pm to 2:43 pm, for a determined task or purposeful follow-through. Choose something already prepared: completing a pending submission, taking an agreed next step or giving focused attention to a difficult piece of work. The window is best treated as a scheduling aid, not a substitute for preparation or consent. Set a modest objective beforehand so that the period is not spent deciding what to do. Ravi Yog also appears among the favorable entries, but its simultaneous occurrence with Vidaal Yog gives mixed traditional indications. It should therefore not be presented as an unqualified invitation to proceed. Where timing is flexible, weigh the full context and the practical readiness of the task.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 10:40 am 12:05 pm Gulika Kaal 7:51 am 9:16 am Yamaganda 2:54 pm 4:19 pm Dur Muhurtam 8:42 am 9:27 am Dur Muhurtam 12:27 pm 1:12 pm Vidaal Yog 9:03 pm 6:27 am, Saturday View All

Those who observe Panchang cautions may prefer to avoid scheduling a discretionary new beginning during Rahu Kaal, which ends at 12:05 pm. Existing responsibilities need not be abandoned; routine checking, preparation and necessary communication can continue with ordinary care. Vidaal Yog ends at 6:27 am, Saturday, and calls for a similarly measured approach to optional commitments. Ravi Yog and Vidaal Yog occur simultaneously, so the traditional indications are mixed: neither should be described as cancelling or overriding the other. If a decision can reasonably wait, use the interval to check details and clarify expectations rather than committing under pressure. If it cannot wait, attend to the facts and the people affected. These cautions are planning preferences within tradition, not evidence that a mistake or difficulty must occur during the named periods.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:26 am Sunset 5:43 pm Moonrise 3:51 pm Moonset 4:20 am, Saturday

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 10:56 am to 12:22 pm Delhi (NCR) 10:40 am to 12:05 pm Bengaluru 10:35 am to 12:03 pm Hyderabad 10:33 am to 12:00 pm Chennai 10:24 am to 11:53 am Ahmedabad 10:57 am to 12:23 pm Pune 10:51 am to 12:18 pm Kolkata 9:54 am to 11:20 am Jaipur 10:45 am to 12:10 pm Kochi 10:40 am to 12:09 pm Lucknow 10:25 am to 11:50 am Indore 10:44 am to 12:10 pm Guwahati 9:42 am to 11:07 am Chandigarh 10:42 am to 12:06 pm Surat 10:56 am to 12:22 pm Visakhapatnam 10:13 am to 11:41 am Nagpur 10:31 am to 11:57 am Coimbatore 10:37 am to 12:06 pm Varanasi 10:16 am to 11:42 am Bhubaneswar 10:04 am to 11:30 am View All

For October 23 in New Delhi, those following traditional Panchang guidance may keep the approach straightforward: prepare first, communicate clearly and give one worthwhile task sustained attention. Use timing preferences where they fit, without neglecting necessary duties. Leave room to revise a plan when better information or another person's circumstances require it.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)