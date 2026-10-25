Panchang Today, October 25, 2026: Shukla Chaturdashi under Revati Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 25, 2026, in New Delhi favours thoughtful preparation, measured communication and a balance between finishing pending matters and considering fresh starts, with mixed timing indications calling for practical judgement.

Panchang today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:28 am Sunset 5:42 pm Rahu Kaal 4:17 pm to 5:42 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:45 am to 5:37 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

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Festival and Vrat Today Sharad Purnima

Basis: Ashwina Shukla Purnima

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravivar provides a frame for reviewing personal priorities and taking responsibility without becoming overbearing. Read alongside Shukla Chaturdashi and the approaching Shukla Purnima, the practical emphasis may be placed on bringing unfinished matters into clearer shape rather than adding to an already crowded agenda. This is guidance for organizing attention, not a prediction about what the day will bring. Revati and Pisces can be read as reminders to listen carefully, consider the wider context and allow space for another person's circumstances. Ashwini and Aries introduce a contrasting emphasis on initiative and a more direct approach. Taken together, these indications suggest a useful daily balance: complete what deserves closure, then choose a manageable next step. Readers need not treat reflection and action as competing demands. A considered decision can lead to a straightforward task, while enthusiasm can benefit from a final check. The combined reading is best used as a prompt for deliberate conduct, with actual commitments and available information remaining central. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravivar provides a frame for reviewing personal priorities and taking responsibility without becoming overbearing. Read alongside Shukla Chaturdashi and the approaching Shukla Purnima, the practical emphasis may be placed on bringing unfinished matters into clearer shape rather than adding to an already crowded agenda. This is guidance for organizing attention, not a prediction about what the day will bring. Revati and Pisces can be read as reminders to listen carefully, consider the wider context and allow space for another person's circumstances. Ashwini and Aries introduce a contrasting emphasis on initiative and a more direct approach. Taken together, these indications suggest a useful daily balance: complete what deserves closure, then choose a manageable next step. Readers need not treat reflection and action as competing demands. A considered decision can lead to a straightforward task, while enthusiasm can benefit from a final check. The combined reading is best used as a prompt for deliberate conduct, with actual commitments and available information remaining central. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may use this combination to distinguish unfinished work from genuinely useful new priorities. Start by identifying what needs a decision, what needs verification and what can wait. For important commitments, read the terms, check practical constraints and seek clarification rather than relying on a favorable label alone. In traditional interpretation, the balance between completion and initiative supports making a workable plan before taking the next step. If working today, a short, realistic list may be more useful than several ambitious starts. If taking time off, keep planning proportionate so that preparation for the coming week does not consume the whole day.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combination of reflective and direct indications offers a useful reminder to listen before proposing a solution. With family, friends or a partner, state what you need plainly while leaving room for a different view. An unfinished conversation may benefit from one clear question rather than a lengthy account of past disagreements. If plans change, explain the practical reason and agree on what happens next. Avoid treating a brief reply as evidence of someone's intentions. These are everyday communication choices, not forecasts of harmony or conflict, and they remain useful regardless of whether others follow Panchang guidance.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may make room for a brief, unhurried review of their priorities. Consider what is complete, what still deserves attention and what you are carrying forward mainly out of habit. Writing down a few observations can make that review more concrete without turning it into another demanding task. If you already have a spiritual routine, keep it familiar and manageable rather than adding unfamiliar practices. In traditional interpretation, reflection is most useful here when it leads to a modest, practical adjustment. Choose one intention that can be acted on, while allowing uncertainty to remain where an answer is not yet clear.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar October 25, 2026, Sunday (Ravivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Ashwina Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Chaturdashi until 11:55 am; then Shukla Purnima Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Revati until 7:21 pm; then Ashwini Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Harshana until 5:21 pm; then Vajra Karan (half-tithi division) Vanija until 11:55 am; then Vishti until 10:52 pm; then Bava until 9:41 am, Monday Moon sign (zodiac position) Pisces until 7:22 pm; then Aries View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:45 am 5:37 am Pratah Sandhya 5:11 am 6:28 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:42 am 12:27 pm Amrit Kalam 5:04 pm 6:36 pm Vijaya Muhurta 1:57 pm 2:42 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:42 pm 6:07 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:42 pm 6:58 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:39 pm 12:31 am, Monday Ravi Yog 6:28 am 7:21 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:45 am to 5:37 am, for quiet planning or reflection, as highlighted in the day's guidance. A simple use of this period is to review priorities without messages, competing tasks or pressure to reach an immediate conclusion. There is no need to turn it into a demanding programme or assume that every important task belongs within it. Ravi Yog is also listed as favorable, but its simultaneous occurrence with Vidaal Yog makes the indications mixed. In traditional Panchang interpretation, that overlap calls for a qualified reading rather than an unreserved recommendation. Use favourable periods as optional scheduling support, while keeping preparation, consent, availability and the substance of a decision firmly in view.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 4:17 pm 5:42 pm Gulika Kaal 2:53 pm 4:17 pm Yamaganda 12:05 pm 1:29 pm Dur Muhurtam 4:12 pm 4:57 pm Dur Muhurtam 7:13 am 7:58 am Varjyam 8:01 am 9:32 am Vidaal Yog 6:28 am 7:21 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may treat Vidaal Yog, which ends at 7:21 pm, and Rahu Kaal, which ends at 5:42 pm, as periods for added care with discretionary beginnings. Where schedules allow, it is better to avoid rushing a new commitment and instead use the time to check details or finish routine responsibilities. Ravi Yog and Vidaal Yog occur simultaneously, so the traditional indications are mixed; neither should be described as cancelling or overriding the other. A caution period does not mean that ordinary work, necessary travel or essential responsibilities must stop. If a deadline cannot move, focus on preparation, clear communication and a careful review of what you are agreeing to. These timings are a traditional planning reference, not evidence that a setback will occur or that postponement will ensure success.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:28 am Sunset 5:42 pm Moonrise 4:56 pm Moonset 6:27 am, Monday

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 4:42 pm to 6:09 pm Delhi (NCR) 4:17 pm to 5:42 pm Bengaluru 4:27 pm to 5:55 pm Hyderabad 4:21 pm to 5:48 pm Chennai 4:16 pm to 5:44 pm Ahmedabad 4:40 pm to 6:06 pm Pune 4:38 pm to 6:05 pm Kolkata 3:37 pm to 5:03 pm Jaipur 4:24 pm to 5:49 pm Kochi 4:35 pm to 6:03 pm Lucknow 4:04 pm to 5:29 pm Indore 4:27 pm to 5:53 pm Guwahati 3:21 pm to 4:46 pm Chandigarh 4:17 pm to 5:40 pm Surat 4:41 pm to 6:07 pm Visakhapatnam 4:01 pm to 5:28 pm Nagpur 4:15 pm to 5:42 pm Coimbatore 4:31 pm to 6:00 pm Varanasi 3:57 pm to 5:22 pm Bhubaneswar 3:49 pm to 5:16 pm View All

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day's practical message is to combine thoughtful completion with a measured next step. Keep your list short, give conversations enough attention and use timings only where they fit real circumstances. Careful preparation and clear choices remain more useful than trying to make every activity match a label.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)