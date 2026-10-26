Panchang Today, October 26, 2026: Shukla Purnima under Ashwini Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 26, 2026, in New Delhi invites a measured approach to fresh efforts, with Somvar, Shukla Purnima, Ashwini and the Moon in Aries offering a framework for balancing initiative with thoughtful review.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:28 am Sunset 5:41 pm Rahu Kaal 7:52 am to 9:16 am Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:46 am to 5:37 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combination of Somvar, Shukla Purnima, Ashwini and the Moon in Aries can be read as an invitation to balance action with consideration. Rather than treating any one element as a verdict on the day, readers may use the combination to ask whether an intention is clear, a task is ready and other people have been heard. The practical emphasis is on choosing a manageable step rather than trying to settle everything at once.

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{{^usCountry}} Shukla Purnima provides a reference for reviewing what has reached a point of completion, while Ashwini and Aries may be approached as prompts to consider the next beginning. Somvar can serve as a reminder to leave room for personal priorities alongside external demands. These are traditional interpretive themes, not predictions about how the day will unfold. Together, they support a simple working approach: finish what needs attention, distinguish readiness from impatience and begin only what can be followed through. The Panchang is best used here as a reflective guide, with circumstances and sound judgement remaining central. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shukla Purnima provides a reference for reviewing what has reached a point of completion, while Ashwini and Aries may be approached as prompts to consider the next beginning. Somvar can serve as a reminder to leave room for personal priorities alongside external demands. These are traditional interpretive themes, not predictions about how the day will unfold. Together, they support a simple working approach: finish what needs attention, distinguish readiness from impatience and begin only what can be followed through. The Panchang is best used here as a reflective guide, with circumstances and sound judgement remaining central. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day to separate tasks that need completion from proposals that still need checking. Before beginning an important assignment, confirm the brief, the deadline and who is responsible for the next step. A short written plan can help keep enthusiasm proportionate to the work involved.

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For decisions involving money, contracts or a change of responsibility, it is better to examine the terms than rely on a favourable timing alone. Keep routine work moving, but leave space to correct an assumption or seek clarification. Traditional guidance can help organise the schedule; it should not replace professional advice, evidence or a realistic assessment of available resources.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, balancing initiative with consideration offers a useful approach to relationships today. If a conversation has been postponed, begin with a clear question rather than a conclusion about what the other person thinks. Allow an answer before moving towards a solution.

At home or among colleagues, practical gestures may be more useful than elaborate assurances. Confirm shared plans, acknowledge unfinished responsibilities and avoid promising more time than you can give. Where there is disagreement, separate the immediate issue from older grievances. The aim is not to force agreement within the day, but to make the next exchange more respectful and specific.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang timings may treat reflection as a modest pause rather than another task to complete perfectly. Consider what is finished, what remains unresolved and what deserves attention next. Writing down one concern and one practical response can make this review more useful than a long list of intentions.

If prayer is already part of your routine, keep it within your usual practice and available time. There is no need to add an unfamiliar observance. A quiet interval can also be used to notice whether your commitments match your priorities. Traditional guidance offers a structure for this pause, not a requirement to feel a particular way.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar October 26, 2026, Monday (Somvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Ashwina Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Purnima until 9:41 am; then Krishna Pratipada Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Ashwini until 5:40 pm; then Bharani Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Vajra until 2:15 pm; then Siddhi Karan (half-tithi division) Bava until 9:41 am; then Balava until 8:23 pm; then Kaulava until 7:01 am, Tuesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Aries View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:46 am 5:37 am Pratah Sandhya 5:12 am 6:28 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:42 am 12:27 pm Amrit Kalam 10:59 am 12:28 pm Vijaya Muhurta 1:56 pm 2:41 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:41 pm 6:06 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:41 pm 6:57 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:39 pm 12:30 am, Tuesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:46 am to 5:37 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. This is the highlighted favourable period for New Delhi, and its most practical use is to create an unhurried space before daily demands begin. Choose a simple purpose, such as reviewing priorities or considering a decision without distractions.

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There is no need to fill the entire interval or alter an established routine merely to use it. If you are awake and it suits your circumstances, a brief, focused pause may be enough. Treat the period as a traditional scheduling aid rather than an assurance of success. The value of any plan still depends on its clarity, feasibility and follow-through.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 7:52 am 9:16 am Gulika Kaal 1:29 pm 2:53 pm Yamaganda 10:40 am 12:04 pm Dur Muhurtam 12:27 pm 1:12 pm Dur Muhurtam 2:41 pm 3:26 pm Varjyam 2:30 am, Tuesday 3:58 am, Tuesday Aadal Yog 5:41 pm 6:29 am, Tuesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to postpone a discretionary new beginning during Rahu Kaal, which runs from 7:52 am to 9:16 am in New Delhi. The traditional caution is best applied to something that can reasonably wait, rather than to every activity in the morning. Routine duties, preparation and checking existing work need not become sources of anxiety.

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If an important appointment is fixed, focus on being prepared, reading documents carefully and asking necessary questions. Do not delay urgent responsibilities or essential care because of a timing preference. Where there is flexibility, use the interval to review details before taking the next step. Rahu Kaal is a customary planning consideration, not a prediction that an action will go wrong. Keeping that distinction in mind allows readers to respect tradition without letting it disrupt practical judgement.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:28 am Sunset 5:41 pm Moonrise 5:34 pm Moonset No moonset during this Panchang day

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 8:02 am to 9:29 am Delhi (NCR) 7:52 am to 9:16 am Bengaluru 7:39 am to 9:07 am Hyderabad 7:39 am to 9:06 am Chennai 7:29 am to 8:56 am Ahmedabad 8:06 am to 9:32 am Pune 7:58 am to 9:24 am Kolkata 7:03 am to 8:29 am Jaipur 7:57 am to 9:21 am Kochi 7:43 am to 9:11 am Lucknow 7:36 am to 9:01 am Indore 7:53 am to 9:19 am Guwahati 6:53 am to 8:17 am Chandigarh 7:55 am to 9:19 am Surat 8:04 am to 9:30 am Visakhapatnam 7:20 am to 8:46 am Nagpur 7:39 am to 9:05 am Coimbatore 7:40 am to 9:09 am Varanasi 7:27 am to 8:51 am Bhubaneswar 7:11 am to 8:38 am View All

For October 26, let traditional Panchang guidance provide a light structure rather than a rigid timetable. Complete one pending task, make one considered plan and keep conversations clear. Use the highlighted quiet period if it suits your routine, while allowing real responsibilities, reliable information and personal circumstances to guide your choices.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)