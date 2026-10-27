Panchang Today, October 27, 2026: Krishna Pratipada under Bharani Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 27, 2026, in New Delhi invites a measured approach to responsibilities, with purposeful effort balanced by patient communication, careful decisions and a little protected space for planning and reflection.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:29 am Sunset 5:40 pm Rahu Kaal 2:52 pm to 4:16 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:46 am to 5:38 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar, Krishna Pratipada, Bharani Nakshatra and the Moon signs Aries and Taurus offer a useful framework for balancing initiative with restraint. Rather than treating these entries as predictions, readers may use them as prompts to examine how they begin tasks, carry responsibilities and respond to other people. Mangalvar can provide the day's practical emphasis on purposeful effort, while Krishna Pratipada offers a context for taking stock and choosing a manageable starting point. Bharani may be read as a reminder to handle commitments thoughtfully, particularly where an obligation needs patience rather than a hurried response. With Aries and Taurus both appearing in the day's Moon sign entries, a measured reading keeps action and steadiness in view together. The practical takeaway is to begin with a clear purpose, then allow enough time for checking and completion. These traditional considerations need not dictate every activity. They can instead support a modest daily plan that leaves room for ordinary demands, other people's schedules and changes that require a sensible response.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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{{^usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang timings may approach work by separating necessary duties from decisions that can reasonably wait. Start with a short list of priorities and make each task specific enough to complete or review. For an important proposal, purchase or agreement, check the facts, responsibilities and outstanding questions before committing. Traditional timing preferences can be one consideration, but they should not replace professional advice, reliable information or an agreed deadline. If colleagues need a decision, explain what is ready and what still needs clarification. A practical approach is to use preparation to reduce avoidable haste, rather than expecting a selected period to make an uncertain plan dependable. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang timings may approach work by separating necessary duties from decisions that can reasonably wait. Start with a short list of priorities and make each task specific enough to complete or review. For an important proposal, purchase or agreement, check the facts, responsibilities and outstanding questions before committing. Traditional timing preferences can be one consideration, but they should not replace professional advice, reliable information or an agreed deadline. If colleagues need a decision, explain what is ready and what still needs clarification. A practical approach is to use preparation to reduce avoidable haste, rather than expecting a selected period to make an uncertain plan dependable. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day's combination can be used as a reminder to pair directness with consideration. Say what needs attention without turning a small disagreement into a judgement about the other person. At home, clarify practical expectations before assuming that everyone has understood the same arrangement. At work or among friends, a brief question may be more useful than a quick reply. If a discussion becomes repetitive, pause and return with one clear point to resolve. Timing preferences are best discussed respectfully, especially when others do not share them; they need not become another source of pressure.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may set aside a little undisturbed time to review their intentions and responsibilities. Keep the exercise simple: identify what needs attention, what can wait and where your own expectations may be unrealistic. Quiet reflection or an existing personal spiritual routine can provide a pause without requiring anything new or elaborate. If prayer is already part of your day, it may sit naturally within that space. The useful emphasis is on attention rather than performance. End by choosing one practical action that reflects your priorities, instead of creating a demanding list that is difficult to sustain.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar October 27, 2026, Tuesday (Mangalvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Kartika Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Pratipada until 7:01 am; then Krishna Dwitiya Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Bharani until 3:38 pm; then Krittika Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Siddhi until 10:52 am; then Vyatipata Karan (half-tithi division) Kaulava until 7:01 am; then Taitila until 5:35 pm; then Gara until 4:06 am, Wednesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Aries until 9:06 pm; then Taurus View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:46 am 5:38 am Pratah Sandhya 5:12 am 6:29 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:42 am 12:27 pm Amrit Kalam 11:15 am 12:43 pm Vijaya Muhurta 1:56 pm 2:41 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:40 pm 6:05 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:40 pm 6:57 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:39 pm 12:30 am, Wednesday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 3:40 pm 6:30 am, Wednesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:46 am to 5:38 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Keep the purpose modest: review a priority, organise your thoughts or spend a few minutes without distraction. There is no need to fill the entire window or disrupt essential rest to make use of the guidance. Sarvartha Siddhi Yog is also listed as favourable, but its simultaneous occurrence with Vidaal Yog makes the indications mixed. Neither should be treated as cancelling the other. Readers who prefer a cautious approach may therefore distinguish preparation from commitment, using a favourable reference to organise what they intend to do while still checking the caution guidance before choosing a time for an important beginning.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 2:52 pm 4:16 pm Gulika Kaal 12:04 pm 1:28 pm Yamaganda 9:17 am 10:41 am Dur Muhurtam 8:43 am 9:28 am Dur Muhurtam 10:48 pm 11:39 pm Varjyam 2:33 am, Wednesday 4:00 am, Wednesday Vidaal Yog 3:40 pm 6:30 am, Wednesday Aadal Yog 6:29 am 3:39 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may note that Vyatipata Yog continues until 6:30 am, Wednesday, and Vidaal Yog continues until 6:30 am, Wednesday. These are traditional caution references, not forecasts of trouble. Where there is genuine flexibility, readers may prefer to postpone a discretionary beginning and use the available time for checking details, completing routine duties or preparing questions. Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and Vidaal Yog apply simultaneously, so the favourable and caution indications are mixed; neither overrides the other. A favourable label alone is therefore not a reason to dispense with care. Equally, a caution period need not prevent necessary work, travel arrangements or a response to an urgent responsibility. Keep practical circumstances central, honour existing commitments where possible and avoid allowing timing concerns to create unnecessary anxiety or inconvenience for others.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:29 am Sunset 5:40 pm Moonrise 6:19 pm Moonset 7:36 am

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 3:15 pm to 4:41 pm Delhi (NCR) 2:52 pm to 4:16 pm Bengaluru 2:59 pm to 4:27 pm Hyderabad 2:53 pm to 4:20 pm Chennai 2:48 pm to 4:16 pm Ahmedabad 3:14 pm to 4:39 pm Pune 3:11 pm to 4:37 pm Kolkata 2:11 pm to 3:36 pm Jaipur 2:59 pm to 4:23 pm Kochi 3:06 pm to 4:34 pm Lucknow 2:38 pm to 4:03 pm Indore 3:01 pm to 4:26 pm Guwahati 1:56 pm to 3:20 pm Chandigarh 2:52 pm to 4:15 pm Surat 3:14 pm to 4:39 pm Visakhapatnam 2:34 pm to 4:00 pm Nagpur 2:49 pm to 4:14 pm Coimbatore 3:02 pm to 4:30 pm Varanasi 2:31 pm to 3:56 pm Bhubaneswar 2:22 pm to 3:48 pm View All

Use today's traditional Panchang guidance as a prompt for thoughtful organisation, not as a substitute for judgement. Choose a manageable priority, communicate clearly and leave room to check important details. Where timing preferences matter to you, apply them with flexibility, while keeping necessary duties and consideration for others firmly in view.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)