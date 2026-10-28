Panchang Today, October 28, 2026: Krishna Tritiya under Krittika Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 28, 2026, invites a measured approach to communication, practical choices and unfinished work, with purposeful follow-through favoured over haste and a little extra care around the designated caution periods.

Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits (pinterest)

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:30 am Sunset 5:39 pm Rahu Kaal 12:04 pm to 1:28 pm Highlighted favourable window Vijaya Muhurta: 1:56 pm to 2:40 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for a determined task or purposeful follow-through. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar, Krishna Tritiya, Krittika and the Moon in Taurus offer a framework for balancing clear communication with steady, practical effort in New Delhi. Read as guidance rather than prediction, the combination may be used to organise everyday responsibilities, examine details and avoid confusing speed with progress. Budhvar provides the weekday context for giving attention to how information is shared, while Krishna Tritiya can serve as a prompt to keep the day's commitments manageable. With Krittika named in the day's Panchang, a useful practical approach is to distinguish what needs attention from what can wait, without allowing scrutiny to become fault-finding. The Moon's placement in Taurus may be read traditionally as a reminder to favour steadiness over abrupt changes of direction. Taken together, these entries need not dictate a rigid schedule. They can instead support a deliberate rhythm: understand the task, check what is required and proceed with care. The aim is not to extract a prediction from each entry, but to make room for considered action.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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{{^usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day to bring structure to work that already has a clear purpose. Begin by separating urgent responsibilities from tasks that merely attract attention. Check figures, instructions and the scope of any commitment before agreeing to it. For an important decision, rely on the available evidence, relevant advice and your capacity to follow through, rather than treating a favourable period as sufficient reason to proceed. Keep meetings focused on a specific question and record the next step. If a proposal remains unclear, asking for clarification may be more useful than pressing for an immediate answer. Leave some room for revisions. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day to bring structure to work that already has a clear purpose. Begin by separating urgent responsibilities from tasks that merely attract attention. Check figures, instructions and the scope of any commitment before agreeing to it. For an important decision, rely on the available evidence, relevant advice and your capacity to follow through, rather than treating a favourable period as sufficient reason to proceed. Keep meetings focused on a specific question and record the next step. If a proposal remains unclear, asking for clarification may be more useful than pressing for an immediate answer. Leave some room for revisions. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day's practical emphasis can be carried into conversations through clarity and patience. Say what you need without assuming that another person has understood an earlier hint. When discussing shared responsibilities, agree on what each person can reasonably do rather than reopening every past disagreement. A careful tone may help keep a necessary correction from sounding like criticism. Give others time to respond, especially where plans or expectations differ. Panchang guidance is best used here as a reminder to communicate thoughtfully, not as an explanation for someone else's behaviour or a prediction about a relationship.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may find it useful to give reflection a modest, manageable place in the day. Rather than adding an elaborate practice, make space within an existing spiritual or reflective routine to consider what deserves continued attention. Ask whether a current commitment is clear, whether it remains realistic and what small adjustment would make it easier to honour. There is no need to read every interruption as a sign or to seek certainty from the calendar. A brief, honest review can be enough. Let reflection lead to one practical choice, while leaving questions that need more thought unresolved.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar October 28, 2026, Wednesday (Budhvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Kartika Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Tritiya until 1:06 am, Thursday; then Krishna Chaturthi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Krittika until 1:25 pm; then Rohini Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Vyatipata until 7:17 am; then Variyana until 3:39 am, Thursday; then Parigha Karan (half-tithi division) Vanija until 2:36 pm; then Vishti until 1:06 am, Thursday; then Bava until 11:37 am, Thursday Moon sign (zodiac position) Taurus View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:47 am 5:38 am Pratah Sandhya 5:13 am 6:30 am Amrit Kalam 11:15 am 12:42 pm Vijaya Muhurta 1:56 pm 2:40 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:39 pm 6:05 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:39 pm 6:56 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:39 pm 12:30 am, Thursday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 1:26 pm 6:30 am, Thursday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Vijaya Muhurta, from 1:56 pm to 2:40 pm, for a determined task or purposeful follow-through. Choose something with a defined objective, such as completing a prepared piece of work, making a considered request or returning to an agreed action. Preparation matters: keep the necessary information ready so that the window is used for the task itself rather than for deciding what to do. A favourable designation should not be treated as a promise of success or a substitute for consent, sound judgement and practical readiness. If the timing does not suit your responsibilities, avoid forcing an important matter into it. The useful emphasis is on deliberate effort and completion, not on trying to fit several unrelated commitments into one interval.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 12:04 pm 1:28 pm Gulika Kaal 10:41 am 12:04 pm Yamaganda 7:53 am 9:17 am Dur Muhurtam 11:42 am 12:27 pm Varjyam 3:55 am, Thursday 5:23 am, Thursday Vidaal Yog 6:30 am 1:25 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may note Vyatipata Yog until 7:17 am and Rahu Kaal until 1:28 pm as the mandatory caution periods in the day's guidance. Traditionally, these designations invite greater deliberation around optional beginnings, rather than fear about ordinary activity. Where your schedule permits, keep a consequential new commitment for a time when you can consider it without pressure. During the caution periods, checking documents, reviewing a plan or continuing necessary routine work may be a practical way to proceed. Do not postpone essential responsibilities solely because of a timing label. If a meeting or decision cannot move, give it the preparation and scrutiny it would normally require. These periods do not establish that something will go wrong, nor do their end times remove the need for ordinary care.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:30 am Sunset 5:39 pm Moonrise 7:12 pm Moonset 8:47 am

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 12:22 pm to 1:48 pm Delhi (NCR) 12:04 pm to 1:28 pm Bengaluru 12:03 pm to 1:31 pm Hyderabad 11:59 am to 1:26 pm Chennai 11:52 am to 1:20 pm Ahmedabad 12:23 pm to 1:48 pm Pune 12:18 pm to 1:44 pm Kolkata 11:20 am to 12:45 pm Jaipur 12:10 pm to 1:34 pm Kochi 12:08 pm to 1:37 pm Lucknow 11:49 am to 1:14 pm Indore 12:10 pm to 1:35 pm Guwahati 11:07 am to 12:31 pm Chandigarh 12:05 pm to 1:28 pm Surat 12:22 pm to 1:48 pm Visakhapatnam 11:40 am to 1:07 pm Nagpur 11:57 am to 1:22 pm Coimbatore 12:05 pm to 1:34 pm Varanasi 11:41 am to 1:06 pm Bhubaneswar 11:30 am to 12:56 pm View All

In traditional Panchang guidance, the most useful takeaway for the day is steady application rather than a search for certainty. Choose one priority, communicate it clearly and prepare before acting. Use the suggested timings where convenient, while allowing evidence, responsibilities and consideration for others to guide the final decision.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)