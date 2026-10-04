Panchang Today, October 4, 2026: Krishna Navami under Punarvasu Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, this Ravivar supports steady judgment, practical review and measured conversations, with Krishna Navami, Punarvasu and the Moon moving from Gemini to Cancer favouring a shift from scattered thinking to more grounded, home-aware priorities.

Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits (pinterest)

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:15 am Sunset 6:03 pm Rahu Kaal 4:35 pm to 6:03 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:38 am to 5:26 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravivar often carries a direct, clarifying tone, and Krishna Navami adds a mood of sorting, pruning and looking at what is no longer useful. That makes the day more suitable for review than for dramatic fresh starts. Punarvasu is generally associated with return, restoration and trying again with better sense, so there is support for revisiting a stalled matter, correcting an earlier draft or reopening a conversation in a calmer way. The Moon sign movement from Gemini to Cancer suggests that mental busyness may gradually give way to a more personal and protective outlook. Early hours may feel more occupied with information, messages and alternatives, while later attention can turn toward family needs, comfort, security and what truly deserves care. Among the Yog indications, the presence of Shiva can be read as quietly supportive for thoughtful, composed action, while Parigha advises against forcing outcomes. Overall, the day favours restraint, repair and sensible prioritising over speed.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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{{^usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang timings may find this a useful day for editing plans, checking facts and deciding what can be simplified. Krishna Navami is traditionally read as better for tackling pending work, clearing backlogs and addressing weak points than for making a show of expansion. Punarvasu supports returning to a proposal, budget or application with clearer structure. At work, keep the agenda realistic and avoid multiplying tasks just because several options appear open. The Moon's move from Gemini to Cancer also suggests that practical concerns, team comfort and continuity may matter more than novelty by the second half of the day. Important decisions can benefit from one extra round of verification, especially where family, property, staffing or long term maintenance is involved. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang timings may find this a useful day for editing plans, checking facts and deciding what can be simplified. Krishna Navami is traditionally read as better for tackling pending work, clearing backlogs and addressing weak points than for making a show of expansion. Punarvasu supports returning to a proposal, budget or application with clearer structure. At work, keep the agenda realistic and avoid multiplying tasks just because several options appear open. The Moon's move from Gemini to Cancer also suggests that practical concerns, team comfort and continuity may matter more than novelty by the second half of the day. Important decisions can benefit from one extra round of verification, especially where family, property, staffing or long term maintenance is involved. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

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In traditional Panchang reading, this is a day for speaking with care and listening beyond the first reaction. Punarvasu favours second chances in tone and approach, so if a conversation begins awkwardly, it may still be improved through patience. The Gemini to Cancer shift in the Moon sign pattern suggests that words alone may not be enough later in the day. People may respond better to reassurance, consistency and simple practical support. With Krishna Navami in effect, it is better to avoid reviving old grievances merely to prove a point. Family discussions, domestic coordination and gentle check-ins can go well when expectations are kept modest. Try to ask directly for what is needed instead of relying on hints or emotional guessing.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang practice may use this day for honest self review rather than grand resolutions. Krishna Navami traditionally supports reducing inner clutter, noticing habits that drain attention and stepping back from unnecessary complications. Punarvasu brings a restorative note, making it a suitable time to return to a grounding routine that has been neglected, whether that means quiet reading, prayer, journaling or simple silence. As the Moon sign emphasis shifts toward Cancer, reflection may naturally move from public concerns to personal belonging, emotional steadiness and home responsibilities. This is a good day to ask what needs protection, what can be repaired and what can be released without regret. A calm, unhurried routine will usually serve better than trying to cover too much at once.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar October 4, 2026, Sunday (Ravivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Ashwina Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Navami until 3:53 am, Monday; then Krishna Dashami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Punarvasu until 12:13 am, Monday; then Pushya Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Parigha until 12:31 pm; then Shiva Karan (half-tithi division) Taitila until 4:51 pm; then Gara until 3:53 am, Monday; then Vanija until 2:59 pm, Monday Moon sign (zodiac position) Gemini until 6:31 pm; then Cancer View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:38 am 5:26 am Pratah Sandhya 5:02 am 6:15 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:46 am 12:33 pm Amrit Kalam 9:57 pm 11:28 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:07 pm 2:54 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:03 pm 6:28 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:03 pm 7:17 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:45 pm 12:34 am, Monday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 12:14 am, Monday 6:16 am, Monday View All

The clearest traditional support comes from Brahma Muhurta, from 4:38 am to 5:26 am, which the editorial guidance specifically favours for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. If you prefer to begin the day with a settled mind, this is the window to outline priorities, review a difficult matter privately or prepare for an important conversation without rush. For practical daytime tasks, Abhijit Muhurta from 11:46 am to 12:33 pm can be used for actions that need steadiness and focus, such as sending a considered message, beginning a meeting agenda or formalising a decision already thought through. Other favourable periods in the day may also be used for low drama, well prepared tasks. The main idea is not urgency, but clarity, restraint and good sequencing.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 4:35 pm 6:03 pm Gulika Kaal 3:06 pm 4:35 pm Yamaganda 12:09 pm 1:38 pm Dur Muhurtam 4:29 pm 5:16 pm Dur Muhurtam 7:02 am 7:49 am Varjyam 12:52 pm 2:21 pm Vidaal Yog 12:14 am, Monday 6:16 am, Monday Aadal Yog 6:15 am 12:13 am, Monday View All

Traditional caution today should be used sensibly, not fearfully. The mandatory caution periods are Vidaal Yog, which continues until 6:16 am, Monday, and Rahu Kaal, which runs until 6:03 pm. If a task can be scheduled around them, it is generally better to avoid launching something important in those spans. The timing brief also notes that Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and Vidaal Yog operate together, so the indications are mixed rather than simple. That means readers may treat the period with care instead of assuming it is wholly favourable or wholly unsuitable. In practical terms, use caution periods for routine follow up, maintenance, revisions or background work rather than high stakes beginnings. If delay is not possible, keep expectations modest, double check details and avoid impulsive commitments. The purpose of such guidance is better timing discipline, not anxiety.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:15 am Sunset 6:03 pm Moonrise 12:36 am, Monday Moonset 2:02 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 4:55 pm to 6:24 pm Delhi (NCR) 4:35 pm to 6:03 pm Bengaluru 4:37 pm to 6:07 pm Hyderabad 4:33 pm to 6:02 pm Chennai 4:26 pm to 5:56 pm Ahmedabad 4:55 pm to 6:24 pm Pune 4:51 pm to 6:20 pm Kolkata 3:52 pm to 5:21 pm Jaipur 4:41 pm to 6:10 pm Kochi 4:43 pm to 6:13 pm Lucknow 4:20 pm to 5:49 pm Indore 4:42 pm to 6:11 pm Guwahati 3:37 pm to 5:06 pm Chandigarh 4:35 pm to 6:04 pm Surat 4:54 pm to 6:23 pm Visakhapatnam 4:13 pm to 5:43 pm Nagpur 4:29 pm to 5:58 pm Coimbatore 4:40 pm to 6:10 pm Varanasi 4:13 pm to 5:41 pm Bhubaneswar 4:03 pm to 5:32 pm View All

Taken together, this Ravivar is best used for correction, calm preparation and emotionally intelligent choices. Keep plans simple, revisit what deserves repair and leave room for changing priorities as the day matures. In Panchang terms, steady effort and thoughtful timing will serve better than haste or display.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)