Panchang Today, October 7, 2026: Krishna Dwadashi under Magha Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 7, 2026, in New Delhi favours clear communication, thoughtful follow-through and measured confidence, with practical attention to unfinished responsibilities and a considered approach to meaningful plans rather than hurried new commitments.

Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits (pinterest)

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:17 am Sunset 6:00 pm Rahu Kaal 12:08 pm to 1:36 pm Highlighted favourable window Amrit Kalam: 7:19 pm to 8:53 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar provides a useful frame for communication, careful thinking and everyday coordination. Read alongside Krishna Dwadashi, it suggests giving attention to what is already under way rather than measuring progress only by fresh beginnings. For readers using the Panchang as a planning guide, this can mean completing a pending task, clarifying an arrangement or reducing an unnecessarily crowded schedule. Magha is traditionally read through themes of dignity, established responsibilities and respect for what has been handed down. The Moon in Leo adds a traditional emphasis on confidence and self-respect, best expressed through accountable conduct rather than a need to command attention. Taken together, these indications offer a practical theme: speak clearly, honour responsibilities and leave room for other people's views. Confidence need not become insistence, and respect for established ways need not prevent a sensible adjustment. These are customary interpretive associations, not predictions of how the day will unfold. Readers may use them as prompts for thoughtful choices while allowing circumstances, evidence and personal judgement to remain decisive.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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{{^usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day to bring greater clarity to work already in progress. Review a draft, confirm who is responsible for the next step and check whether a deadline is realistic before agreeing to it. The traditional emphasis on communication and measured confidence supports a straightforward approach to meetings: arrive prepared, state the issue clearly and record what has been agreed. For important decisions, separate verified information from assumptions and allow time for questions. A favourable timing cannot replace due diligence. If a proposal needs further checking, it is better to ask for the missing detail than to commit simply to keep a conversation moving. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day to bring greater clarity to work already in progress. Review a draft, confirm who is responsible for the next step and check whether a deadline is realistic before agreeing to it. The traditional emphasis on communication and measured confidence supports a straightforward approach to meetings: arrive prepared, state the issue clearly and record what has been agreed. For important decisions, separate verified information from assumptions and allow time for questions. A favourable timing cannot replace due diligence. If a proposal needs further checking, it is better to ask for the missing detail than to commit simply to keep a conversation moving. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combination of dignity and communication offers a reminder to be clear without becoming overbearing. A family discussion or conversation with a partner may benefit from a simple account of what you need, followed by a genuine opportunity for the other person to respond. Respect does not require automatic agreement, particularly when practical responsibilities need to be shared. Avoid treating a difference of opinion as a challenge to your standing. If an earlier exchange remains unresolved, address the specific issue rather than revisiting every past disagreement. Small, realistic commitments can be more useful than broad assurances made in the moment.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who use the Panchang for personal reflection may take its traditional themes as an invitation to examine how they handle responsibility and recognition. Consider whether a task is being done because it matters or because you want approval for doing it. This need not become a harsh assessment of yourself. A few quiet minutes, a short written note or an unhurried review of the day can help identify one manageable adjustment. If you already maintain a spiritual routine, keep it familiar and proportionate to your available time. There is no need to add an unfamiliar practice or turn reflection into another demanding item on the schedule.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar October 7, 2026, Wednesday (Budhvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Ashwina Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Dwadashi until 11:16 pm; then Krishna Trayodashi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Magha until 9:39 pm; then Purva Phalguni Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Shubha until 2:51 am, Thursday; then Shukla Karan (half-tithi division) Kaulava until 11:53 am; then Taitila until 11:16 pm; then Gara until 10:43 am, Thursday Moon sign (zodiac position) Leo View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:38 am 5:28 am Pratah Sandhya 5:03 am 6:17 am Amrit Kalam 7:19 pm 8:53 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:05 pm 2:52 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:00 pm 6:25 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:00 pm 7:14 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:44 pm 12:33 am, Thursday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may consider Amrit Kalam, from 7:19 pm to 8:53 pm, for constructive work and meaningful plans. Use the window for an activity that benefits from preparation and attention, such as reviewing a considered proposal, discussing a shared plan or organising the next steps of an existing project. Choose something manageable rather than trying to fit several major decisions into the period. Have the relevant information ready and make sure anyone involved has time to participate without pressure. In traditional Panchang guidance, a favourable window is a planning preference, not an assurance of success. If the evening does not suit your responsibilities, sound preparation and a convenient, mutually agreed time remain more important than forcing an appointment into this interval.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 12:08 pm 1:36 pm Gulika Kaal 10:40 am 12:08 pm Yamaganda 7:45 am 9:13 am Dur Muhurtam 11:45 am 12:32 pm Varjyam 5:34 am, Thursday 7:06 am, Thursday Vidaal Yog 9:41 pm 6:17 am, Thursday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to avoid beginning an important new undertaking during Rahu Kaal, from 12:08 pm to 1:36 pm. Treat this as a traditional scheduling caution rather than a reason to expect difficulty. Where there is flexibility, use the interval for routine follow-up, checking documents or completing work that is already under way, and place a discretionary new beginning elsewhere in the day. If a meeting, journey or necessary responsibility cannot be moved, attend to it calmly and prepare in the usual practical way. There is no need to assume that ordinary activity during the period will produce an adverse result. The useful distinction is between an optional start that can be rescheduled and an existing obligation that still needs attention. Necessary action should not be delayed solely to accommodate a timing preference.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:17 am Sunset 6:00 pm Moonrise 3:50 am, Thursday Moonset 4:01 pm

City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 12:26 pm to 1:55 pm Delhi (NCR) 12:08 pm to 1:36 pm Bengaluru 12:07 pm to 1:37 pm Hyderabad 12:03 pm to 1:32 pm Chennai 11:56 am to 1:26 pm Ahmedabad 12:27 pm to 1:55 pm Pune 12:22 pm to 1:51 pm Kolkata 11:24 am to 12:53 pm Jaipur 12:14 pm to 1:42 pm Kochi 12:12 pm to 1:42 pm Lucknow 11:54 am to 1:22 pm Indore 12:14 pm to 1:42 pm Guwahati 11:11 am to 12:39 pm Chandigarh 12:09 pm to 1:37 pm Surat 12:26 pm to 1:55 pm Visakhapatnam 11:44 am to 1:13 pm Nagpur 12:01 pm to 1:30 pm Coimbatore 12:09 pm to 1:39 pm Varanasi 11:45 am to 1:13 pm Bhubaneswar 11:34 am to 1:03 pm View All

For October 7, the traditional Panchang offers a measured planning framework rather than a forecast: communicate clearly, complete what needs attention and approach meaningful plans with preparation. Use timing preferences where they fit naturally, but let practical needs, reliable information and consideration for others guide the decisions that matter.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)