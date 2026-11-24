Pisces (Feb 20- Mar 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Pisces Horoscope Today

Choosing to put extra effort into an existing goal will give your day its direction. This is a hard-working day, and progress will ask more of you than an ordinary attempt. Your courage will help you stay engaged when a task takes longer than hoped. The Moon begins the day in Aries in your second house, bringing family conversation and spending into focus, then moves early in the morning into Taurus in your third house. Initiative will pick up, and calls or short trips will go well. A discussion at home will give way to the urge to get on with what needs doing. Food and family needs will still have their place in the day's conversation. You will feel more willing to make the necessary approach yourself, and that willingness will help turn a general intention into sustained activity.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

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Relations with your younger brother or sister will be cordial, and they will help you. Their support will give a practical family connection to a day that asks for determination. Your relationship with your spouse will also be good, making home conversation a source of reassurance. Good news from your children is possible and will be warmly received if it arrives. Lovers will feel happy and affectionate, with an ordinary exchange carrying genuine pleasure. Even while work occupies a large part of your attention, the emotional side of life will have warmth. You will feel that the people closest to you have a meaningful place in the day's effort.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

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The day favors success through courage and extra work, with the emphasis firmly on the effort you put in. A target that matters will require sustained attention, and a quick attempt is unlikely to feel sufficient. The Sun in Scorpio, your ninth house, brings teachers and senior authority into focus, making guidance from someone experienced especially relevant. A conversation about your direction will help you see what the present task asks of you. Students are likely to benefit from applying the same determined approach to a difficult lesson. Calls connected with work will go well, and a short journey can help move an existing matter along. Your willingness to take the initiative will be an asset. The strongest professional prospect lies in following through on a goal already before you.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} This is an unfavorable day for putting money into a new venture. Watch the urge to fund a fresh idea simply because you feel determined to make something happen. Existing work offers a more useful place for your energy. Family spending will come up in conversation, giving you a practical reason to look at what is already required. Rahu in Aquarius, your twelfth house, stirs restlessness around expenses and the wish to get away from everyday demands. An unfamiliar purchase or escape plan will have extra appeal. Keeping money available for current needs is likely to support the work already in progress. Financial decisions will feel clearer when separated from that restless urge for a change. Pisces Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is an unfavorable day for putting money into a new venture. Watch the urge to fund a fresh idea simply because you feel determined to make something happen. Existing work offers a more useful place for your energy. Family spending will come up in conversation, giving you a practical reason to look at what is already required. Rahu in Aquarius, your twelfth house, stirs restlessness around expenses and the wish to get away from everyday demands. An unfamiliar purchase or escape plan will have extra appeal. Keeping money available for current needs is likely to support the work already in progress. Financial decisions will feel clearer when separated from that restless urge for a change. Pisces Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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A demanding schedule will make rest feel important, especially once the day's concentrated effort is over. Your mood will gain warmth from affectionate relationships, even when work feels tiring. A regular pause is likely to help you return to the task with steadier attention. Quiet time will appeal because there is a strong wish to step away from demands for a while. The day's useful rhythm will come from giving effort its place and allowing a genuine finish to the working stretch. Familiar conversation will feel comforting afterward.

Tip for the Day: Put your courage into today's existing goal and keep new investments waiting.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

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