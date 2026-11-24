Pisces (Feb 20- Mar 20)
Daily Prediction says,
Choosing to put extra effort into an existing goal will give your day its direction. This is a hard-working day, and progress will ask more of you than an ordinary attempt. Your courage will help you stay engaged when a task takes longer than hoped. The Moon begins the day in Aries in your second house, bringing family conversation and spending into focus, then moves early in the morning into Taurus in your third house. Initiative will pick up, and calls or short trips will go well. A discussion at home will give way to the urge to get on with what needs doing. Food and family needs will still have their place in the day's conversation. You will feel more willing to make the necessary approach yourself, and that willingness will help turn a general intention into sustained activity.
Pisces Love Horoscope Today
Relations with your younger brother or sister will be cordial, and they will help you. Their support will give a practical family connection to a day that asks for determination. Your relationship with your spouse will also be good, making home conversation a source of reassurance. Good news from your children is possible and will be warmly received if it arrives. Lovers will feel happy and affectionate, with an ordinary exchange carrying genuine pleasure. Even while work occupies a large part of your attention, the emotional side of life will have warmth. You will feel that the people closest to you have a meaningful place in the day's effort.
Pisces Career Horoscope Today
The day favors success through courage and extra work, with the emphasis firmly on the effort you put in. A target that matters will require sustained attention, and a quick attempt is unlikely to feel sufficient. The Sun in Scorpio, your ninth house, brings teachers and senior authority into focus, making guidance from someone experienced especially relevant. A conversation about your direction will help you see what the present task asks of you. Students are likely to benefit from applying the same determined approach to a difficult lesson. Calls connected with work will go well, and a short journey can help move an existing matter along. Your willingness to take the initiative will be an asset. The strongest professional prospect lies in following through on a goal already before you.
Pisces Money Horoscope Today
This is an unfavorable day for putting money into a new venture. Watch the urge to fund a fresh idea simply because you feel determined to make something happen. Existing work offers a more useful place for your energy. Family spending will come up in conversation, giving you a practical reason to look at what is already required. Rahu in Aquarius, your twelfth house, stirs restlessness around expenses and the wish to get away from everyday demands. An unfamiliar purchase or escape plan will have extra appeal. Keeping money available for current needs is likely to support the work already in progress. Financial decisions will feel clearer when separated from that restless urge for a change.
Pisces Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
This is an unfavorable day for putting money into a new venture. Watch the urge to fund a fresh idea simply because you feel determined to make something happen. Existing work offers a more useful place for your energy. Family spending will come up in conversation, giving you a practical reason to look at what is already required. Rahu in Aquarius, your twelfth house, stirs restlessness around expenses and the wish to get away from everyday demands. An unfamiliar purchase or escape plan will have extra appeal. Keeping money available for current needs is likely to support the work already in progress. Financial decisions will feel clearer when separated from that restless urge for a change.
Pisces Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
A demanding schedule will make rest feel important, especially once the day's concentrated effort is over. Your mood will gain warmth from affectionate relationships, even when work feels tiring. A regular pause is likely to help you return to the task with steadier attention. Quiet time will appeal because there is a strong wish to step away from demands for a while. The day's useful rhythm will come from giving effort its place and allowing a genuine finish to the working stretch. Familiar conversation will feel comforting afterward.
Tip for the Day: Put your courage into today's existing goal and keep new investments waiting.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com