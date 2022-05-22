Pisces Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 22, 2022 states, take care

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) With self-introspection, faith and good execution, you may be able to turn things in your favour today. Professionally, you are likely to be progressive and command respect at your workplace. For business personnel, trade is likely to flourish. However, there could be some problems in your love life. There may be a lack of harmony. Family members are likely to stand by you in time of need. You may spend on your comforts today. However, you may not find yourself in very smooth health. Take adequate care. Some may look to add up assets through the purchase of a property or vehicle. Short trips are on the cards for some of you which will prove beneficial. You may get the opportunity to meet new people, which will help in growing your business. You are likely to come off with flying colours concerning any pending legal matter. Research students may get widespread acclaim and appreciation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Finance Today Businesspeople involved in import-export business may get strong benefits. There are strong indications of receiving gains from the government. There could be some monetary losses, and hence, you are advised to avoid investing in any new venture.

Pisces Family Today You are likely to receive the support of younger siblings in an important matter. It may help you tide over any doubts or misgivings. Avoid unilateral ways at home. Before you speak -- Listen. An argument or a conflict may require you to reexamine your choices.

Pisces Career Today You will be able to find creative solutions to problems, which will show you in good light among your colleagues and seniors. You will get new opportunities to move ahead and progress in your respective professions. You may even get promoted or be given a new role and designation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Health Today The day can bring about some alarming situations related to health, so you have to take full responsibility and care. Take care of health issues relating to your stomach. A recent binge eating may cause unease to some natives.

Pisces Love Life Today You are likely to face some ups and downs in your relationship. You are advised to stay calm and not be reactive while dealing with your spouse. Your beloved may not appreciate your indecisive and unpredictable behaviour. In such a situation, you need to remain on your toes.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON