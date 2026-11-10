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Pisces Horoscope Today, November 10, 2026: Study success and family joy may lift your day, but extra duties could test your schedule

Pisces Horoscope Today: Health remains sound, and your mood will be cheerful.

Published on: Nov 10, 2026, 04:15:49 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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Pisces (Feb 20- Mar 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Pisces horoscope (Canva)
Pisces horoscope (Canva)

A conversation with a teacher or elder will give your day a useful direction, with success promised across your ordinary efforts. You will feel interested in learning and more confident about putting your attention to good use. Children will do well, adding a happy note to the household. The Moon in Scorpio in your ninth house all day brings learning and guidance into focus, with a journey also part of the day's possibilities. Your mood for study will be strong. A question that deserves thought will feel inviting, and you will enjoy understanding how an idea connects with what you already know. The day carries a broad promise of progress, though ordinary responsibilities will still require time. Your pleasure will come from feeling involved in something worthwhile.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Your bond with your spouse will be pleasant, and the conversation between you will have room for affection. Lovers may spend time together, enjoying the comfort of each other's company. Venus in Virgo, your seventh house, retrograde and debilitated, brings affection and the wish for comfort into partnership, with pleasure-spending also part of the picture. You will want the time together to feel personal, even when the day has other demands. A shared conversation about children doing well will bring warmth into family life. Familiar companionship will have a strong appeal, and you will feel more interested in being present with your partner. Keep one part of the day available for an unhurried exchange.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Students will concentrate fully on their studies and work with confidence. You will be able to stay with the subject long enough to understand it properly, and the satisfaction of learning will encourage further effort. Guidance will help you find a useful approach when a question needs explanation. Jupiter in Leo, your sixth house, moving direct, keeps work and service busy: an extra task or a small dispute will take time, and an elder's guidance will help. Watch the space taken by that additional duty, which can crowd the rest of your schedule. The wider day still promises success in your efforts. A calculated risk at work is favored where you understand the task and can judge what it requires. Give the most demanding assignment a clearly defined place in your day.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Health remains sound, and your mood will be cheerful. The confidence you bring to study will also shape how you approach your daily routine. Busy work and service duties will keep health habits on the agenda, making a familiar rhythm useful. You will feel more settled when there is a clear place for meals and rest alongside your responsibilities. Good news connected with children will add to your sense of well-being at home. A pleasant conversation with your spouse will help the evening feel companionable after a full day. Keep your usual routine intact while making room for the extra task.

Tip for the Day: Give your best study hour to the subject that most rewards concentration.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Pisces Horoscope Today, November 10, 2026: Study success and family joy may lift your day, but extra duties could test your schedule
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