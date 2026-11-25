Pisces (Feb 20- Mar 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Pisces Horoscope Today

You will feel restless and reluctant to get moving, even as your confidence begins to rise. A bold decision will make you work harder, giving the day's unsettled mood a definite direction. Saturn in Pisces, your first house, is retrograde and marks the middle phase of Sade Sati, making duties feel heavy and energy run slower. Today, persistence will matter most after the first burst of determination has passed. The Moon in Taurus in your third house all day supports initiative, with calls and short trips going well. A necessary conversation will help you put your decision into words. You will feel more capable once an intention has become an actual effort. The contrast between a slow start and growing confidence will remain part of the day, with each completed duty giving you something concrete to feel assured about. Movement will begin through an ordinary next step.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

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Relations with your spouse will be normal, with familiar exchanges giving the day a steady personal background. You will be more occupied by your own efforts than by a wish for romantic excitement. A conversation about what you are trying to do will bring your partner into the picture. There will be comfort in keeping everyday contact going while your confidence develops. Children are likely to do better, and a desired result is possible. Their progress will give family conversations a hopeful subject. You will feel encouraged by signs that something is moving in the right direction. Calls involving siblings will also go well, making it easier to remain connected while pursuing your own responsibilities.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Students have favorable prospects for reaching their goals, with studying likely to feel more manageable once they begin. Mercury in Libra, your eighth house, brings conversations and learning toward questions that require closer examination, helping you stay interested in a difficult subject. Your bold decision will increase the effort you put into work. Confidence will grow through participation, even while the duties themselves feel substantial. Watch taking on more than your slower energy can comfortably carry. A clear task will give your determination a useful outlet. Calls and short journeys connected with your efforts will go well, supporting the practical side of getting something moving. Children's improved performance may also become part of the day's educational news. The strongest opening lies in following through on an intention that already matters to you. Pisces Money Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students have favorable prospects for reaching their goals, with studying likely to feel more manageable once they begin. Mercury in Libra, your eighth house, brings conversations and learning toward questions that require closer examination, helping you stay interested in a difficult subject. Your bold decision will increase the effort you put into work. Confidence will grow through participation, even while the duties themselves feel substantial. Watch taking on more than your slower energy can comfortably carry. A clear task will give your determination a useful outlet. Calls and short journeys connected with your efforts will go well, supporting the practical side of getting something moving. Children's improved performance may also become part of the day's educational news. The strongest opening lies in following through on an intention that already matters to you. Pisces Money Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Money is tied to hard work today, with earnings depending on the effort you put in. There is no promise of an effortless gain. You will think more seriously about the connection between a personal decision and the work required to support it. A financial conversation will feel purposeful when it concerns something you can actively do. Your increasing confidence will help you engage with that question, though the day's slower pace remains relevant. Existing responsibilities will provide the clearest setting for financial effort. The day favors giving sustained attention to income-producing work and allowing results to follow the work involved.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Energy may run below your preferred level, and restlessness will make that slower pace feel frustrating. Your confidence will be stronger than your initial willingness to move. A manageable routine is likely to suit you better than a crowded schedule. The day rewards steady continuation, with a familiar task offering a useful rhythm. By the time you get to personal activities, you will value space to settle after the demands of putting your decision into action.

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Tip for the Day: Give your bold decision one clear task and a realistic daily pace.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)