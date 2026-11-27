Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)
Daily Prediction says,
Home will bring relief today, and spending time with family and friends may help ease your worries. A familiar company will give your thoughts a more comfortable place to settle, making the day feel lighter. Your relationship with your mother will be good, adding warmth to the domestic atmosphere. A social gathering or family function is also possible, and the prospect of being among your loved ones will appeal to you. The Moon in Gemini in your fourth house all day brings domestic comfort and your mother into focus, drawing your attention towards a family evening. You will enjoy the ordinary pleasures of being at home, even if some responsibilities remain unfinished. Familiar surroundings and easy conversations will feel particularly welcome. The most noticeable change will be in your mood as tension gives way to a greater sense of ease.
Pisces Love Horoscope Today
Family affection will bring pleasure, and you will enjoy spending time with people who understand your everyday life. A conversation with your mother will have a reassuring place in the day. You will be more interested in being together than arranging something elaborate. Friends may also bring enjoyment, and a possible gathering could widen your social circle. Within a close relationship, domestic comfort will provide a natural setting for connection. Sitting together after completing your responsibilities will feel inviting. As your attention moves away from recent concerns, you will have more room to enjoy companionship.
Pisces Career Horoscope Today
Your responsibilities will still require steady effort, even though your thoughts may remain focused on home. Saturn in Pisces, your first house, is retrograde and marks the middle phase of Sade Sati, making energy slower and responsibilities feel heavier. Maintaining an even pace will be the most practical way to manage the day. Familiar tasks are likely to suit this rhythm. The Sun in Scorpio, your ninth house, brings authority and experienced guidance into focus, making a senior's perspective relevant to something you are learning or trying to understand. You will want your opinions to be taken seriously and will care about exercising your own judgement. Studies may feel more meaningful when connected to a clear purpose. At work, consistent attention to your existing responsibilities will be beneficial. Your interest in guidance will remain alongside your desire to finish your duties and return to family life.
Pisces Money Horoscope Today
This is a favourable time to increase your savings, and setting money aside for the future will feel closely connected to your desire for domestic security. A vehicle purchase is possible, or you may receive money from your parents. Either development could bring family and finances into the same conversation. You will be interested in choices that make everyday life more comfortable while recognising the importance of maintaining a healthy savings cushion. Decide how much you want to save before considering additional expenses. Your financial priorities today will remain closely connected to home and the support available within your family.
Pisces Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
This is a favourable time to increase your savings, and setting money aside for the future will feel closely connected to your desire for domestic security. A vehicle purchase is possible, or you may receive money from your parents. Either development could bring family and finances into the same conversation. You will be interested in choices that make everyday life more comfortable while recognising the importance of maintaining a healthy savings cushion. Decide how much you want to save before considering additional expenses. Your financial priorities today will remain closely connected to home and the support available within your family.
Pisces Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Emotional relief may be more noticeable than any sudden increase in physical energy. You will enjoy the day, but your pace may remain slower, particularly when responsibilities feel demanding. Avoid filling every free hour simply because your mood has improved. Rest will feel welcome after sustained effort, and familiar company will make it easier to relax. An evening with enough room for conversation and ordinary domestic comforts will be particularly enjoyable. Maintaining a manageable schedule will leave more time and attention for the people you are looking forward to seeing.
Tip for the Day: Leave room for family time after giving essential duties a steady effort.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com