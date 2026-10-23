Pisces Horoscope Today, October 23, 2026: Avoiding old disappointments may be helpful

Give yourself a quieter start if the day opens with scattered thoughts or a longer list of expenses than you expected. The Moon in Aquarius in your twelfth house begins the day, drawing attention to rest, outgoings and the wish to withdraw from unnecessary demands. Handle essentials without treating a slow beginning as a personal shortcoming. Later in the afternoon, the Moon in Pisces in your first house brings personal priorities and mood into clearer focus, though sensitivity may remain. Use that shift to choose what deserves your attention rather than attempting to recover every missed hour. Saturn in Pisces, your first house, is retrograde during the middle phase of Sade Sati; personal responsibilities and stamina need realistic limits, so reduce an overloaded schedule before agreeing to anything further. This calls for steady self-management, not harsh self-criticism. A change of plan may be inconvenient without making the day unsuccessful. Leave a little space for an unhurried meal, a useful conversation or simply getting home without another unnecessary stop.
Pisces Love Horoscope Today
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Meaningful company may feel more valuable than a busy romantic programme. If you need quiet, say so warmly instead of disappearing and expecting your partner to understand. A shared meal or a short conversation without phones can help you reconnect without spending much. Avoid revisiting several old disappointments when only one present need requires attention. Singles may prefer a thoughtful exchange to keeping up with multiple conversations. If family members ask more of you than you can manage, give a clear answer and suggest what is possible. Affection does not require unlimited availability. Let the other person offer care too, rather than assuming you must keep every interaction cheerful and effortless.
Pisces Career Horoscope Today
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Choose a manageable starting point if concentration is slow to arrive. A reading task, outline or piece of checking may be easier than immediately tackling the most demanding assignment. Jupiter in Cancer, your fifth house, is direct and exalted, supporting learning and sensible guidance; ask for feedback on one clear question instead of seeking reassurance about your entire performance.
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Students can make a topic more memorable by explaining it in their own words, then checking the gaps. Creative workers may benefit from developing one usable idea rather than opening several fresh projects. If your schedule changes, notify the people affected and offer a realistic revised plan. Steady communication can preserve trust even when you cannot deliver everything as originally imagined.
Pisces Money Horoscope Today
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Students can make a topic more memorable by explaining it in their own words, then checking the gaps. Creative workers may benefit from developing one usable idea rather than opening several fresh projects. If your schedule changes, notify the people affected and offer a realistic revised plan. Steady communication can preserve trust even when you cannot deliver everything as originally imagined.
Pisces Money Horoscope Today
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Keep today’s spending visible, particularly small payments that are easy to overlook. Rahu in Aquarius, your twelfth house, and Ketu in Leo, your sixth house, are retrograde; check recurring charges rather than ignoring routine account maintenance while worrying about the overall total. An expense list can separate a genuine shortfall from the discomfort of several bills arriving together. Delay an optional purchase if you are tired or buying mainly to improve your mood. For travel or shared arrangements, confirm what is included before paying. There is no need to solve the whole month’s budget today.
Pisces Health Horoscope Today
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Build the day around a pace you can maintain. Allow extra space for commuting, keep water accessible and avoid skipping a meal because the morning has gone off schedule. If fatigue is present, a brief rest may be more useful than repeatedly pushing through it. Gentle movement can help you reconnect with your surroundings without turning exercise into another demand. As the day progresses, check what would genuinely restore you: fewer messages, a quieter room or an earlier night. Keep that choice simple and practical.
Tip for the Day: Protect your energy first, then give one manageable task full attention.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com