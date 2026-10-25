Pisces Horoscope Today, October 25, 2026: A gentler and calmer pace may help you find your steady balance

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Pisces Horoscope

Start with your own priorities before the day's invitations and family requests begin to shape your schedule. The Moon in Pisces in your first house begins the day with personal focus and mood in the foreground. Recognizing what you need can be constructive, although you may remain sensitive to other people's responses. Saturn in Pisces, your first house, is retrograde, marking the middle phase of Sade Sati. Personal responsibility and stamina need realistic limits, so allow time for preparation rather than packing commitments closely together. This is a call for sustainable pacing, not a prediction of failure. In the evening, the Moon moves into Aries in your second house, drawing attention to family expectations, communication, and everyday spending. A gathering may be enjoyable if you avoid feeling obliged to provide every answer or pay for every extra. If shopping plans change, use the opportunity for something genuinely restful. The day need not follow its original outline to feel worthwhile or leave you with a sense of participation.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

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You may appreciate reassurance, but try asking for what would actually help rather than hoping your partner notices every change in your mood. A simple agreement about a visit, meal, or family conversation can provide more comfort than a general promise of support. When relatives offer opinions, you and your partner can decide privately which suggestions suit your circumstances. Avoid expecting an immediate response to a sensitive subject in the middle of a gathering. If you are single, enjoy a friendly exchange without turning it into a judgment on your romantic prospects. The evening calls for care with your phrasing. Being direct is useful, while repeating a point too often may leave less room for warmth.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

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Give an interesting idea enough structure to become useful. Students can choose one chapter and complete a short set of questions before moving to another subject. Jupiter in Cancer, your fifth house, is direct and exalted and may favor learning and creative judgment. Use a tutor's suggestion to build a small, complete example rather than expecting inspiration to carry the entire assignment. Results still depend on preparation and follow-through. At work, be clear about which part of a shared task you are handling, particularly if informal conversations make responsibilities sound settled when they are not. Mercury in Libra, your eighth house, is retrograde, making it worthwhile to review confidential notes or complicated paperwork before circulating a summary or requesting approval.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Financial comfort is better assessed through available balances than through several encouraging conversations. Confirm what has actually arrived before allocating money to a purchase or family contribution. A postponed shopping trip may give you time to compare prices without treating the change as a setback. If you are hosting, decide what is enough before adding more food or decorations to the order. Shared financial paperwork deserves a careful reading, especially when a fee or continuing obligation is involved. Keep a record of payments made for others so that a friendly arrangement remains easy to understand later. Pisces Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Financial comfort is better assessed through available balances than through several encouraging conversations. Confirm what has actually arrived before allocating money to a purchase or family contribution. A postponed shopping trip may give you time to compare prices without treating the change as a setback. If you are hosting, decide what is enough before adding more food or decorations to the order. Shared financial paperwork deserves a careful reading, especially when a fee or continuing obligation is involved. Keep a record of payments made for others so that a friendly arrangement remains easy to understand later. Pisces Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Leave some space between social activities and bedtime. Rahu in Aquarius, your twelfth house, and Ketu in Leo, your sixth house, are retrograde. A late-night screen habit may compete with the simple routine that helps you feel prepared in the morning. Choose a definite time to put devices away rather than waiting until you are exhausted. Take comfortable breaks during close work, adjust the lighting, and avoid remaining in one position for too long. Quiet enjoyment can count as rest without requiring you to withdraw completely from others.

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Tip for the Day: Check your available balance before agreeing to an extra family purchase.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)