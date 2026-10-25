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Pisces Horoscope Today, October 25, 2026: A gentler and calmer pace may help you find your steady balance

Pisces Horoscope Today: Prioritizing your personal needs and managing family expectations carefully can help you enjoy balance.

Published on: Oct 25, 2026, 04:08:50 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Pisces Horoscope
Pisces Horoscope

Start with your own priorities before the day's invitations and family requests begin to shape your schedule. The Moon in Pisces in your first house begins the day with personal focus and mood in the foreground. Recognizing what you need can be constructive, although you may remain sensitive to other people's responses. Saturn in Pisces, your first house, is retrograde, marking the middle phase of Sade Sati. Personal responsibility and stamina need realistic limits, so allow time for preparation rather than packing commitments closely together. This is a call for sustainable pacing, not a prediction of failure. In the evening, the Moon moves into Aries in your second house, drawing attention to family expectations, communication, and everyday spending. A gathering may be enjoyable if you avoid feeling obliged to provide every answer or pay for every extra. If shopping plans change, use the opportunity for something genuinely restful. The day need not follow its original outline to feel worthwhile or leave you with a sense of participation.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

You may appreciate reassurance, but try asking for what would actually help rather than hoping your partner notices every change in your mood. A simple agreement about a visit, meal, or family conversation can provide more comfort than a general promise of support. When relatives offer opinions, you and your partner can decide privately which suggestions suit your circumstances. Avoid expecting an immediate response to a sensitive subject in the middle of a gathering. If you are single, enjoy a friendly exchange without turning it into a judgment on your romantic prospects. The evening calls for care with your phrasing. Being direct is useful, while repeating a point too often may leave less room for warmth.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Give an interesting idea enough structure to become useful. Students can choose one chapter and complete a short set of questions before moving to another subject. Jupiter in Cancer, your fifth house, is direct and exalted and may favor learning and creative judgment. Use a tutor's suggestion to build a small, complete example rather than expecting inspiration to carry the entire assignment. Results still depend on preparation and follow-through. At work, be clear about which part of a shared task you are handling, particularly if informal conversations make responsibilities sound settled when they are not. Mercury in Libra, your eighth house, is retrograde, making it worthwhile to review confidential notes or complicated paperwork before circulating a summary or requesting approval.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Leave some space between social activities and bedtime. Rahu in Aquarius, your twelfth house, and Ketu in Leo, your sixth house, are retrograde. A late-night screen habit may compete with the simple routine that helps you feel prepared in the morning. Choose a definite time to put devices away rather than waiting until you are exhausted. Take comfortable breaks during close work, adjust the lighting, and avoid remaining in one position for too long. Quiet enjoyment can count as rest without requiring you to withdraw completely from others.

Tip for the Day: Check your available balance before agreeing to an extra family purchase.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
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