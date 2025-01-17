Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 17, 2025 predicts new roles at office

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be a game changer today Handle love issues and ensure you both spare your time for the love affair. Consider taking up new challenges at work that will test your professional mettle. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 17, 2025

Stay cool today in the relationship and avoid even situations that demand arguments. New tasks will keep you busy at work. Handle wealth smartly while you will also be good in terms of health.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Some single females will receive proposals and interestingly, you may even get one from someone whom you have known for a long time. You may also take the initiative to introduce the lover to the family. Marriage is also on the cards. Consider maintain a positive attitude in the love affair and you are also expected to resolve all issues existing between you and the lover. Married female natives need to be extremely careful while discussing their past relationships with their spouses.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Be careful to avoid office politics today. Avoid harsh decisions in career and ensure you stay focused on the official tasks. Your relationship with seniors may face minor issues. Avoid confrontations with team members and ensure you keep a good rapport with clients as well. New opportunities in business may come in and based on them, try expanding your turf. Maybe, you will find new partnerships and this will also work out for good. Students will also clear the examinations without much difficulty.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Minor money-related issues exist today but your routine life is unaffected. Some natives may get financial assistance from a spouse or a sibling. Today is good to resolve a monetary dispute involving a friend or sibling. Before you invest in a speculative business, study the market as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. Businessmen should be careful about new ventures as high risks are involved.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be there. However, seniors may develop pain in joints and females may complain about gynecological issues. You should also be careful about your diet. Spend more time with the family. Diabetes, cholesterol, cardiac issues, and chest infections are common among Sagittarius natives. Some children will also develop bruises while playing.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)