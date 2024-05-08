Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024 advices avoiding office romance

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be sincere in the love relationship. Your love life will bloom today. Be confident about the professional success. Ensure you manage wealth smartly. No major medical issue will trouble the day. Be sincere in the love relationship. Look for opportunities to prove the professional mettle. The strong financial condition ensures smart investment. You will also be free from major health issues. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024: You will also be free from major health issues.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

You should spend more time in love as the partner prefers that. You both must support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Plan the marriage today and get the consent from parents. The elders in the family will approve of your relationship. Office romance is a bad idea, especially for married Sagittarius natives. Some long-distance relationships may witness cracks today. Resolve the trouble to avoid later harsh consequences. Married females may conceive today and you may plan a family.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Professional issues need to be addressed diplomatically. Minor problems can lead to more troubles if left unchecked. You may also be a victim of office politics. Those who are planning for a job change can pick this day. Students appearing for competitive examinations will clear them without much difficulty. Businessmen may have a tiff with authorities and this should be resolved before the day ends. Today is also good to launch new ventures.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Financial prosperity permits you to make crucial monetary decisions. You may go ahead with the plan to renovate the house or buy an automobile. Some females will also buy gold in the second half of the day. You will inherit an ancestral property or may get a return from a previous investment. You may also consider investment in real estate. Businessmen will clear all dues and will also be successful in raising funds.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a proper balance between the office and personal life. Despite their good health, some females may develop viral fever and cough-related issues that need to be addressed. Children will have oral health issues and viral fever that will need medical attention. Seniors should carry a medical kit while traveling long distances.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)